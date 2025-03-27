QuotazioniSezioni
SLI: Standard Lithium Ltd

3.04 USD 0.08 (2.70%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SLI ha avuto una variazione del 2.70% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.94 e ad un massimo di 3.07.

Segui le dinamiche di Standard Lithium Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.94 3.07
Intervallo Annuale
1.08 3.13
Chiusura Precedente
2.96
Apertura
2.98
Bid
3.04
Ask
3.34
Minimo
2.94
Massimo
3.07
Volume
1.688 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.70%
Variazione Mensile
7.80%
Variazione Semestrale
141.27%
Variazione Annuale
91.19%
20 settembre, sabato