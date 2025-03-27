Valute / SLI
SLI: Standard Lithium Ltd
3.04 USD 0.08 (2.70%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SLI ha avuto una variazione del 2.70% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.94 e ad un massimo di 3.07.
Segui le dinamiche di Standard Lithium Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SLI News
- Standard Lithium stock price target raised to $4.00 from $2.75 at Raymond James
- Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- Earnings call transcript: Standard Lithium Q2 2025 sees net loss and stock rise
- Lithium stocks rally as CATL mine halt raises prospects of tighter supply
- Lithium stocks surge after CATL suspends production at major mine
- Standard Lithium: Positioned At The Crossroads Of Geology, Tech, And U.S. Strategy (SLI)
- Raymond James initiates Standard Lithium stock with Outperform rating
- Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- Standard Lithium Wins A Critical Victory (NYSE:SLI)
- Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of May 2025
- Standard Lithium: Trump Deals Lithium Industry A Royal Flush (NYSE:SLI)
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of March 2025
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.94 3.07
Intervallo Annuale
1.08 3.13
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.96
- Apertura
- 2.98
- Bid
- 3.04
- Ask
- 3.34
- Minimo
- 2.94
- Massimo
- 3.07
- Volume
- 1.688 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.70%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 141.27%
- Variazione Annuale
- 91.19%
