통화 / NHC
NHC: National HealthCare Corporation
116.03 USD 3.48 (2.91%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NHC 환율이 오늘 -2.91%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 115.94이고 고가는 119.60이었습니다.
National HealthCare Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
NHC News
- National HealthCare Is Thriving And Will Shrug Off NHI Lease Expiration (NYSE:NHC)
- 7 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including Two Kings
- Land & Buildings Details Why National Healthcare Corp. Could Lose Big as Lease Negotiation with National Health Investors Progresses
일일 변동 비율
115.94 119.60
년간 변동
89.15 136.86
- 이전 종가
- 119.51
- 시가
- 119.55
- Bid
- 116.03
- Ask
- 116.33
- 저가
- 115.94
- 고가
- 119.60
- 볼륨
- 119
- 일일 변동
- -2.91%
- 월 변동
- 2.64%
- 6개월 변동
- 24.03%
- 년간 변동율
- -6.84%
20 9월, 토요일