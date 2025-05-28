통화 / IMUX
IMUX: Immunic Inc
0.85 USD 0.01 (1.19%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IMUX 환율이 오늘 1.19%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.82이고 고가는 0.86이었습니다.
Immunic Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IMUX News
- Immunic receives patent for multiple sclerosis treatment dose strengths
- Immunic at H.C. Wainwright: Vidofludimus Calcium’s Promise in MS
- B.Riley lowers Immunic stock price target to $4 as catalyst-rich period approaches
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Immunic stock, citing positive MS data
- Immunic (IMUX) Q2 Loss Widens 25%
- Immunic board authorizes up to 35 million stock appreciation rights for employees
- Immunic reports low disability worsening rates in MS drug trial
- Immunic Post-Readout: Reiterating Strong Buy As Big Drop Appears Unwarranted (NASDAQ:IMUX)
- Immunic at Jefferies Conference: Promising MS Drug Insights
- Immunic Announces Completion of Enrollment for Both Phase 3 ENSURE Trials in Relapsing MS and Presents Additional Data Underlining Positive Outcome of Phase 2 CALLIPER Trial in Progressive MS
- Immunic, Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $65 Million Underwritten Public Offering
- Immunic to Participate in Investor, Scientific and Industry Conferences in June
- abrdn Life Sciences Investors Q1 2025 Commentary
- Immunic Inc. prices $65 million public offering
- Immunic announces public offering of warrants to fund trials
일일 변동 비율
0.82 0.86
년간 변동
0.56 1.73
- 이전 종가
- 0.84
- 시가
- 0.84
- Bid
- 0.85
- Ask
- 1.15
- 저가
- 0.82
- 고가
- 0.86
- 볼륨
- 548
- 일일 변동
- 1.19%
- 월 변동
- 3.66%
- 6개월 변동
- -24.78%
- 년간 변동율
- -48.48%
20 9월, 토요일