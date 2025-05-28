시세섹션
통화 / IMUX
주식로 돌아가기

IMUX: Immunic Inc

0.85 USD 0.01 (1.19%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

IMUX 환율이 오늘 1.19%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.82이고 고가는 0.86이었습니다.

Immunic Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IMUX News

일일 변동 비율
0.82 0.86
년간 변동
0.56 1.73
이전 종가
0.84
시가
0.84
Bid
0.85
Ask
1.15
저가
0.82
고가
0.86
볼륨
548
일일 변동
1.19%
월 변동
3.66%
6개월 변동
-24.78%
년간 변동율
-48.48%
20 9월, 토요일