货币 / IMUX
IMUX: Immunic Inc
0.82 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IMUX汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点0.80和高点0.84进行交易。
关注Immunic Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IMUX新闻
- Immunic receives patent for multiple sclerosis treatment dose strengths
- Immunic at H.C. Wainwright: Vidofludimus Calcium’s Promise in MS
- B.Riley lowers Immunic stock price target to $4 as catalyst-rich period approaches
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Immunic stock, citing positive MS data
- Immunic (IMUX) Q2 Loss Widens 25%
- Immunic board authorizes up to 35 million stock appreciation rights for employees
- Immunic reports low disability worsening rates in MS drug trial
- Immunic Post-Readout: Reiterating Strong Buy As Big Drop Appears Unwarranted (NASDAQ:IMUX)
- Immunic at Jefferies Conference: Promising MS Drug Insights
- Immunic Announces Completion of Enrollment for Both Phase 3 ENSURE Trials in Relapsing MS and Presents Additional Data Underlining Positive Outcome of Phase 2 CALLIPER Trial in Progressive MS
- Immunic, Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $65 Million Underwritten Public Offering
- Immunic to Participate in Investor, Scientific and Industry Conferences in June
- abrdn Life Sciences Investors Q1 2025 Commentary
- Immunic Inc. prices $65 million public offering
- Immunic announces public offering of warrants to fund trials
日范围
0.80 0.84
年范围
0.56 1.73
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.82
- 开盘价
- 0.81
- 卖价
- 0.82
- 买价
- 1.12
- 最低价
- 0.80
- 最高价
- 0.84
- 交易量
- 470
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 0.00%
- 6个月变化
- -27.43%
- 年变化
- -50.30%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值