CBT: Cabot Corporation
77.54 USD 0.58 (0.74%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CBT 환율이 오늘 -0.74%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 76.62이고 고가는 78.08이었습니다.
Cabot Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
76.62 78.08
년간 변동
70.40 117.45
- 이전 종가
- 78.12
- 시가
- 78.08
- Bid
- 77.54
- Ask
- 77.84
- 저가
- 76.62
- 고가
- 78.08
- 볼륨
- 981
- 일일 변동
- -0.74%
- 월 변동
- -3.89%
- 6개월 변동
- -6.24%
- 년간 변동율
- -30.39%
