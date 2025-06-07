QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CBT
Tornare a Azioni

CBT: Cabot Corporation

77.54 USD 0.58 (0.74%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CBT ha avuto una variazione del -0.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.62 e ad un massimo di 78.08.

Segui le dinamiche di Cabot Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CBT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
76.62 78.08
Intervallo Annuale
70.40 117.45
Chiusura Precedente
78.12
Apertura
78.08
Bid
77.54
Ask
77.84
Minimo
76.62
Massimo
78.08
Volume
981
Variazione giornaliera
-0.74%
Variazione Mensile
-3.89%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.24%
Variazione Annuale
-30.39%
20 settembre, sabato