CBT: Cabot Corporation
77.54 USD 0.58 (0.74%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CBT ha avuto una variazione del -0.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.62 e ad un massimo di 78.08.
Segui le dinamiche di Cabot Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
76.62 78.08
Intervallo Annuale
70.40 117.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 78.12
- Apertura
- 78.08
- Bid
- 77.54
- Ask
- 77.84
- Minimo
- 76.62
- Massimo
- 78.08
- Volume
- 981
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.74%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.89%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.24%
- Variazione Annuale
- -30.39%
20 settembre, sabato