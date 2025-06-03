Currencies / CBT
CBT: Cabot Corporation
78.17 USD 0.84 (1.06%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CBT exchange rate has changed by -1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 78.00 and at a high of 79.17.
Follow Cabot Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CBT News
Daily Range
78.00 79.17
Year Range
70.40 117.45
- Previous Close
- 79.01
- Open
- 79.08
- Bid
- 78.17
- Ask
- 78.47
- Low
- 78.00
- High
- 79.17
- Volume
- 127
- Daily Change
- -1.06%
- Month Change
- -3.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.48%
- Year Change
- -29.82%
