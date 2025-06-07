通貨 / CBT
CBT: Cabot Corporation
78.12 USD 1.20 (1.56%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CBTの今日の為替レートは、1.56%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり77.02の安値と78.46の高値で取引されました。
Cabot Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CBT News
1日のレンジ
77.02 78.46
1年のレンジ
70.40 117.45
- 以前の終値
- 76.92
- 始値
- 78.09
- 買値
- 78.12
- 買値
- 78.42
- 安値
- 77.02
- 高値
- 78.46
- 出来高
- 321
- 1日の変化
- 1.56%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.17%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -5.54%
- 1年の変化
- -29.87%
