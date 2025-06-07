Moedas / CBT
CBT: Cabot Corporation
77.02 USD 0.10 (0.13%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CBT para hoje mudou para 0.13%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 77.02 e o mais alto foi 78.09.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cabot Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CBT Notícias
Faixa diária
77.02 78.09
Faixa anual
70.40 117.45
- Fechamento anterior
- 76.92
- Open
- 78.09
- Bid
- 77.02
- Ask
- 77.32
- Low
- 77.02
- High
- 78.09
- Volume
- 7
- Mudança diária
- 0.13%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.54%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.87%
- Mudança anual
- -30.86%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh