통화 / BCRX
BCRX: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
7.70 USD 0.26 (3.27%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BCRX 환율이 오늘 -3.27%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.65이고 고가는 7.98이었습니다.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
BCRX News
- BofA lists 13 SMID cap stocks that could rebound
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Presents at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025
- Why Is Ionis Pharma Stock Gaining Thursday? - Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)
- Intellia Therapeutics: It May Be Time To Get Excited And Buy (Upgrade) (NASDAQ:NTLA)
- Heggie, director at Biocryst, sells $595k in shares
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in BCRX Stock?
- BioCryst’s chief R&D officer to depart for CEO role elsewhere
- Earnings call transcript: BioCryst Q2 2025 sees strong earnings beat, shares surge
- BioCryst Pharma soars 6.4% as Q2 results crush expectations
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- BioCryst Q2 2025 slides: ORLADEYO demand surges, profitability accelerates
- BioCryst (BCRX) Q2 Revenue Jumps 50%
- BioCryst earnings beat by $0.14, revenue topped estimates
- MercadoLibre, Palantir, Vertex lead earnings reports Monday
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Before Q2 Earnings: How to Play the Stock
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals announces leadership transition as CEO plans retirement
- Analysts Estimate Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- BioCryst stock undervalued ahead of Q2 earnings, says RBC Capital
- Citizens JMP downgrades Clearside Biomedical stock rating as company pauses R&D
- Clearside Biomedical stock falls after announcing strategic alternatives exploration
- Astria: Betting On Navenibart In The Crowded HAE Arena
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals appoints Babar Ghias as CFO
- BioCryst Just Ditched Its Europe Business — Here's Why Investors Are Cheering - BioCryst Pharma (NASDAQ:BCRX)
일일 변동 비율
7.65 7.98
년간 변동
6.01 11.31
- 이전 종가
- 7.96
- 시가
- 7.90
- Bid
- 7.70
- Ask
- 8.00
- 저가
- 7.65
- 고가
- 7.98
- 볼륨
- 5.620 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.27%
- 월 변동
- -8.00%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.36%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.58%
20 9월, 토요일