Currencies / BCRX
BCRX: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
7.74 USD 0.04 (0.52%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BCRX exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.64 and at a high of 7.80.
Follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BCRX News
- BofA lists 13 SMID cap stocks that could rebound
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Presents at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025
- Why Is Ionis Pharma Stock Gaining Thursday? - Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)
- Intellia Therapeutics: It May Be Time To Get Excited And Buy (Upgrade) (NASDAQ:NTLA)
- Heggie, director at Biocryst, sells $595k in shares
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in BCRX Stock?
- BioCryst’s chief R&D officer to depart for CEO role elsewhere
- Earnings call transcript: BioCryst Q2 2025 sees strong earnings beat, shares surge
- BioCryst Pharma soars 6.4% as Q2 results crush expectations
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- BioCryst Q2 2025 slides: ORLADEYO demand surges, profitability accelerates
- BioCryst (BCRX) Q2 Revenue Jumps 50%
- BioCryst earnings beat by $0.14, revenue topped estimates
- MercadoLibre, Palantir, Vertex lead earnings reports Monday
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Before Q2 Earnings: How to Play the Stock
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals announces leadership transition as CEO plans retirement
- Analysts Estimate Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- BioCryst stock undervalued ahead of Q2 earnings, says RBC Capital
- Citizens JMP downgrades Clearside Biomedical stock rating as company pauses R&D
- Clearside Biomedical stock falls after announcing strategic alternatives exploration
- Astria: Betting On Navenibart In The Crowded HAE Arena
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals appoints Babar Ghias as CFO
- BioCryst Just Ditched Its Europe Business — Here's Why Investors Are Cheering - BioCryst Pharma (NASDAQ:BCRX)
Daily Range
7.64 7.80
Year Range
6.01 11.31
- Previous Close
- 7.70
- Open
- 7.72
- Bid
- 7.74
- Ask
- 8.04
- Low
- 7.64
- High
- 7.80
- Volume
- 3.966 K
- Daily Change
- 0.52%
- Month Change
- -7.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.89%
- Year Change
- 2.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%