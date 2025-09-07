통화 / BBAI
BBAI: BigBear.ai Inc
6.85 USD 0.58 (9.25%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BBAI 환율이 오늘 9.25%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.28이고 고가는 6.94이었습니다.
BigBear.ai Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
6.28 6.94
년간 변동
1.36 10.36
- 이전 종가
- 6.27
- 시가
- 6.30
- Bid
- 6.85
- Ask
- 7.15
- 저가
- 6.28
- 고가
- 6.94
- 볼륨
- 64.991 K
- 일일 변동
- 9.25%
- 월 변동
- 38.66%
- 6개월 변동
- 137.02%
- 년간 변동율
- 369.18%
20 9월, 토요일