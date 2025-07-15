통화 / AVNT
AVNT: Avient Corporation
35.14 USD 1.20 (3.30%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AVNT 환율이 오늘 -3.30%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 35.10이고 고가는 36.23이었습니다.
Avient Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
AVNT News
일일 변동 비율
35.10 36.23
년간 변동
27.86 54.68
- 이전 종가
- 36.34
- 시가
- 36.23
- Bid
- 35.14
- Ask
- 35.44
- 저가
- 35.10
- 고가
- 36.23
- 볼륨
- 506
- 일일 변동
- -3.30%
- 월 변동
- -2.98%
- 6개월 변동
- -5.31%
- 년간 변동율
- -30.06%
