通貨 / AVNT
AVNT: Avient Corporation

36.34 USD 0.41 (1.14%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AVNTの今日の為替レートは、1.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり35.98の安値と36.65の高値で取引されました。

Avient Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
35.98 36.65
1年のレンジ
27.86 54.68
以前の終値
35.93
始値
36.24
買値
36.34
買値
36.64
安値
35.98
高値
36.65
出来高
1.052 K
1日の変化
1.14%
1ヶ月の変化
0.33%
6ヶ月の変化
-2.07%
1年の変化
-27.67%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K