通貨 / AVNT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
AVNT: Avient Corporation
36.34 USD 0.41 (1.14%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AVNTの今日の為替レートは、1.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり35.98の安値と36.65の高値で取引されました。
Avient Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVNT News
- KeyBancがAvient株をOverweightで新規カバレッジ開始、目標株価48ドル
- KeyBanc initiates Avient stock coverage with Overweight rating, $48 target
- Jefferies reiterates Buy rating on Avient stock, maintains $44 price target
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of September 8, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Avient Stock: Take A Pause Until The Next Earnings Call (NYSE:AVNT)
- 100 Sustainable Dividend Dogs: 47 “Safer”, 3 Ideal August Buys, And 7 To Watch
- Earnings call transcript: Avient Corp Q2 2025 beats EPS and revenue forecasts
- Avient: Stable Is Good Enough For This Specialty Play At Current Levels (NYSE:AVNT)
- Earnings Summary on Avient
- Avient Corporation (AVNT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Avient Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AVNT)
- Avient (AVNT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Avient Q2 2025 presentation: Modest growth, margin expansion drive solid results
- Avient shares rise over 2% as second quarter results beat expectations
- Avient Corp earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Exxon, Chevron, Linde, and more set to report earnings Friday
- Albemarle (ALB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Innospec (IOSP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Franklin Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Avient (AVNT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- 3 Ideal July Buys & 7 To Watch From 47 “Safer” Dividends In 100 Barron’s Sustainable Dogs
- Avient Unveils New Oxygen Scavenging Additive to Drive Recyclability
- Avient declares $0.27 quarterly dividend payable in October
1日のレンジ
35.98 36.65
1年のレンジ
27.86 54.68
- 以前の終値
- 35.93
- 始値
- 36.24
- 買値
- 36.34
- 買値
- 36.64
- 安値
- 35.98
- 高値
- 36.65
- 出来高
- 1.052 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.14%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.33%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -2.07%
- 1年の変化
- -27.67%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K