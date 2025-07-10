Moedas / AVNT
AVNT: Avient Corporation
36.09 USD 0.16 (0.45%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AVNT para hoje mudou para 0.45%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 35.98 e o mais alto foi 36.27.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Avient Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVNT Notícias
- KeyBanc inicia cobertura de ações da Avient com classificação acima da média e preço-alvo de US$ 48
- KeyBanc initiates Avient stock coverage with Overweight rating, $48 target
- Jefferies reiterates Buy rating on Avient stock, maintains $44 price target
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of September 8, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Avient Stock: Take A Pause Until The Next Earnings Call (NYSE:AVNT)
- 100 Sustainable Dividend Dogs: 47 “Safer”, 3 Ideal August Buys, And 7 To Watch
- Earnings call transcript: Avient Corp Q2 2025 beats EPS and revenue forecasts
- Avient: Stable Is Good Enough For This Specialty Play At Current Levels (NYSE:AVNT)
- Earnings Summary on Avient
- Avient Corporation (AVNT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Avient Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AVNT)
- Avient (AVNT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Avient Q2 2025 presentation: Modest growth, margin expansion drive solid results
- Avient shares rise over 2% as second quarter results beat expectations
- Avient Corp earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Exxon, Chevron, Linde, and more set to report earnings Friday
- Albemarle (ALB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Innospec (IOSP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Franklin Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Avient (AVNT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- 3 Ideal July Buys & 7 To Watch From 47 “Safer” Dividends In 100 Barron’s Sustainable Dogs
- Avient Unveils New Oxygen Scavenging Additive to Drive Recyclability
- Avient declares $0.27 quarterly dividend payable in October
Faixa diária
35.98 36.27
Faixa anual
27.86 54.68
- Fechamento anterior
- 35.93
- Open
- 36.24
- Bid
- 36.09
- Ask
- 36.39
- Low
- 35.98
- High
- 36.27
- Volume
- 10
- Mudança diária
- 0.45%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.36%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.75%
- Mudança anual
- -28.16%
