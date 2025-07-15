Valute / AVNT
AVNT: Avient Corporation
35.14 USD 1.20 (3.30%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AVNT ha avuto una variazione del -3.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.10 e ad un massimo di 36.23.
Segui le dinamiche di Avient Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
35.10 36.23
Intervallo Annuale
27.86 54.68
- Chiusura Precedente
- 36.34
- Apertura
- 36.23
- Bid
- 35.14
- Ask
- 35.44
- Minimo
- 35.10
- Massimo
- 36.23
- Volume
- 506
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.30%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -5.31%
- Variazione Annuale
- -30.06%
20 settembre, sabato