货币 / AVNT
AVNT: Avient Corporation
36.15 USD 0.38 (1.06%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AVNT汇率已更改1.06%。当日，交易品种以低点35.97和高点36.28进行交易。
关注Avient Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AVNT新闻
日范围
35.97 36.28
年范围
27.86 54.68
- 前一天收盘价
- 35.77
- 开盘价
- 36.25
- 卖价
- 36.15
- 买价
- 36.45
- 最低价
- 35.97
- 最高价
- 36.28
- 交易量
- 208
- 日变化
- 1.06%
- 月变化
- -0.19%
- 6个月变化
- -2.59%
- 年变化
- -28.05%
