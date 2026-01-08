MA200 Confirmed Breakou

MA200 Confirmed Breakout (3rd Candle) — Clean breakout logic with confirmation “Focused on XAUUSD (Gold):

If you want an Expert Advisor that is simple, objective, and easy to configure, this robot is built around a classic market concept: breakout of a Moving Average (default: 200) with direction confirmation and entry on the 3rd candle.

The goal is to reduce “impulsive” entries and avoid many false signals by requiring candle confirmation (without relying on extra indicators beyond the Moving Average itself).

✅ How the robot defines direction and the breakout

The EA uses a Moving Average (default: MA 200) as a reference line.
It looks for a situation where price switches sides and then holds on the correct side before entering.

Instead of entering on the first touch, it requires confirmation:

BUY conditions

The EA prepares a BUY when:

  1. Two candles close above the Moving Average (strength confirmed above MA);

  2. A recent crossing happened (price came from the opposite side, or there was a touch/cross within the most recent candles);

  3. The entry is placed at the open of the next candle (the “3rd candle”), and the open must be above the MA.

📌 Summary: breaks up + confirms above + enters on the open of the 3rd candle above the MA.

SELL conditions

The EA prepares a SELL when:

  1. Two candles close below the Moving Average (strength confirmed below MA);

  2. A recent crossing happened (price came from the opposite side, or there was a touch/cross within the most recent candles);

  3. The entry is placed at the open of the next candle (the “3rd candle”), and the open must be below the MA.

📌 Summary: breaks down + confirms below + enters on the open of the 3rd candle below the MA.

⏱️ When exactly does it enter?

This EA evaluates signals only on a new bar (at the start of each candle).
That means:

  • It does not open trades in the middle of a candle;

  • Execution is more predictable, especially for backtests and optimization.

Entry: at the start of the candle after confirmation (3rd candle).
Only 1 position per symbol/magic at a time.

🎯 When does it exit?

Exits are controlled by your settings through the parameters:

Take Profit (TP)

  • If TP_pts > 0 : the EA places a Take Profit in points.

  • If TP_pts = 0 : trades run without Take Profit.

Stop Loss (SL)

  • If SL_pts > 0 : the EA places a Stop Loss in points.

  • If SL_pts = 0 : trades run without Stop Loss.

📌 Note: the EA respects the broker/symbol requirements (such as minimum stop distance) when applicable.

⚙️ Inputs — simple and clear

  • Magic: magic number used to identify EA trades (helps avoid conflicts with other EAs).

  • Lote (Lot size): order volume (adjust according to your risk).

  • MA_Period: Moving Average period (default 200).

  • MA_Method: MA method (SMA/EMA etc.).

  • MA_Price: applied price (Close, Open, etc.).

  • TP_pts: take profit in points (0 disables).

  • SL_pts: stop loss in points (0 disables).

  • SpreadMaxPoints: maximum allowed spread in points (0 ignores).

  • EpsPoints: tolerance (in points) to avoid missing “tight” breakouts.

  • DeviationPoints: maximum slippage in points.

📌 Recommended usage (best practices)

  • Suggested timeframes:  M15 (depending on the symbol).

  • More liquid instruments with stable spreads are usually more suitable.

  • If your symbol has variable spread, use SpreadMaxPoints to avoid entries during unfavorable conditions.

  • For 24/5 operation, a VPS is recommended.

✅ Who is this EA for?

This robot is ideal for traders who want:

  • a strategy that is objective and easy to understand;

  • breakout + confirmation logic without many indicators;

  • simple risk control via SL/TP and lot size;

  • signal evaluation only on new bars (cleaner and more predictable).

🛒 Ready to get started?

If you want an EA with clear rules, easy configuration, and a classic approach (MA200 breakout with confirmation), this is a solid option to add to your trading routine.

✅ Install it, adjust the parameters to your profile, and always test on a demo account before going live.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk and can result in losses. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account before trading live, and set lot size according to you


