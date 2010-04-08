Mitsuha MT5

This EA takes advantage of anomalies in USDJPY and executes around 12 trades per month.

Therefore, the recommended currency pair is USDJPY, and there is no specific recommended timeframe (it can trade on any chart).

Performance tends to be better with brokers that offer a tight USDJPY spread and positive swap on BUY positions.

Since the EA uses time-based trading, please use a broker where GMT offset is +3 during Daylight Saving Time (DST) and +2 during Standard Time.
If you use a broker with a different GMT offset, please adjust the time settings manually.

By default, the EA assumes GMT+3 in summer and GMT+2 in winter.

Take Profit and Stop Loss values are set in points.

Note : Backtest results do not necessarily guarantee future performance.
