Orionix MicroTrendwe
- Experts
- Gabriel Joel Dos Passos
- 버전: 1.5
- 활성화: 5
ORIONIX MicroTrendwe — Smart scalper (can also run longer trades)
Micro-trend MT5 EA. Signals from EMA(9/21) cross on the current timeframe, filtered by EMA(50) on M5 to trade only with the dominant direction.
Default is scalping, but it can hold longer when you tune TP/SL, Break-Even, and Trailing Stop.
Risk/Protections: TP_pts (take profit), SL_pts (stop loss), BreakEven_pts (lock profit to BE), Trailing_pts (trailing after BE), SpreadMaxPoints , UmTradePorBarra (one trade per bar), UmTradePorVez (one position at a time).
Signal params: EMA_Fast , EMA_Slow , EMA_M5_Filter ; lot/magic: Lote , Magic .
Style: quick scalps with short TP; longer runs with wider TP + BE + Trailing.
Recommended: M1/M5 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, indices) on low-spread/ECN accounts.
No grid, martingale, or arbitrage.
Disclaimer: past results/backtests do not guarantee future performance. Start on demo and size risk properly.