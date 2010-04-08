Orionix MicroTrendwe

ORIONIX MicroTrendwe — Smart scalper (can also run longer trades)
Micro-trend MT5 EA. Signals from EMA(9/21) cross on the current timeframe, filtered by EMA(50) on M5 to trade only with the dominant direction.
Default is scalping, but it can hold longer when you tune TP/SL, Break-Even, and Trailing Stop.

  • Risk/Protections: TP_pts (take profit), SL_pts (stop loss), BreakEven_pts (lock profit to BE), Trailing_pts (trailing after BE), SpreadMaxPoints , UmTradePorBarra (one trade per bar), UmTradePorVez (one position at a time).

  • Signal params: EMA_Fast , EMA_Slow , EMA_M5_Filter ; lot/magic: Lote , Magic .

  • Style: quick scalps with short TP; longer runs with wider TP + BE + Trailing.

  • Recommended: M1/M5 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, indices) on low-spread/ECN accounts.

  • No grid, martingale, or arbitrage.

  • Disclaimer: past results/backtests do not guarantee future performance. Start on demo and size risk properly.


