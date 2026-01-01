NQ SMT Algo Prime

NQ/ES SMT Trading Algo V10

Harness the Power of Institutional Intermarket Divergence

The NQ/ES SMT Trading Algo is a sophisticated institutional-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for the US Indices market (NASDAQ 100 & S&P 500). Unlike standard lagging indicators, this EA utilizes Smart Money Technique (SMT)—the footprint left by institutional players when correlated assets diverge.

When NQ makes a lower low but ES fails to do so (or vice versa), it signals an accumulation of orders by big banks. This EA identifies these high-probability "cracks" in correlation to enter trades with precision.


(This EA is sensitive to symbol names so you have to manually input them on the EA setting and writte it exactly how is showing on your broker watchlist before starting to use).The screenshots show back testing on NAS100 and SP500 from 1 month, 1 year, and different risk to reward ratios 1:4 and 1:5 current default setting are profitable but feel free to tweak the setting and risk management to your liking and trading style and drawdown tolerance.  Most EAs are not Prop firm friendly and this EA does have significant drawdown however given the highly customizable nature of the advisor, with the right setting and risk to reward, it does recover with significant speed.

Settings on the screenshots use 2.0 ATR, 1:4,1:5 RR, H1 trend timeframe, trend follow mode, both directions and trade execution on the weaker pair, trading only london and new york sessions, and a 0.1% risk.


(Disclaimer: Past Performance Does Not Guarantee Future Profitability)


🚀 Key Core Features

  • Institutional SMT Logic: Detects bullish and bearish divergences between correlated assets (e.g., US500/NAS100) in real-time.

  • Flexible Execution Modes: Choose to trade the "Stronger Pair" or the "Weaker Pair" depending on your strategy.

  • Advanced Market Structure Filter: Entries are filtered by higher-timeframe Trend Structure (H1 Trend) to ensure you are trading with the institutional flow.

  • Passive News Filter (MQL5 Calendar): Integrated high-impact news filter blocks new trades during volatility and features an optional "Hard Exit" to close positions before red-folder events.

  • Institutional Risk Management: Includes a professional Equity Guard (Daily % Loss Shutdown) and a Trade Limiter to prevent over-trading.

🛠 Professional Settings

  • Multiple Stop Loss Modes: Choose between ATR-based volatility stops, fixed Pips, or a percentage of your balance.

  • Precision Breakeven Engine: Automatically protects your capital by moving the Stop Loss to entry once a specific profit percentage or pip target is hit.

  • Session Filtering: Pre-configured Asia, London, and New York session toggles (GMT based).

  • Visual Intelligence: The EA draws SMT divergence lines directly on your chart, allowing you to see exactly where the institutional footprint was detected.

📊 Strategy Specifications

  • Primary Assets: NAS100 (NQ), US500 (ES).

  • Timeframe: M15 for entries, H1 for Trend Structure.

  • Logic: Correlation Divergence (SMT) + Trend Follow/Counter-Trend options.

  • Protection: Integrated Equity Guard and News Filter.

📝 Why Choose SMT Trading Algo?

Most EAs fail because they look at a single chart in a vacuum. The SMT Trading Algo looks at the "Big Picture" by comparing the NASDAQ and S&P 500. This multi-asset correlation is the secret behind the ICT/Smart Money concepts used by professional fund traders.

Included with your purchase:

  • Real-time Dashboard: Track your daily profit, trade count, and EA status at a glance.

  • Alert System: Popup alerts, sounds, and Push Notifications to your mobile device.

Enhance your trading with institutional logic. Join the Smart Money today.


