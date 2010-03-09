Gold Codex
Gold Codex EA is an automated trading robot that uses complex algorithm mainly based on various default indicators, Support Resistance, and Candlestick Formations.
This expert advisor works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is recommended to use on GOLD H1 timeframe.
Setting Parameters:
- Expert Name - Expert Advisor name and trades comment.
- Magic Number - EA identification number.
- Trade Direction - Buy, Sell or Both.
- Aggressive Mode - If true, EA trades more often.
- Multiple Entries - If true, sends multiple buys and sells.
- Fixed Lots - Fixed lot size.
- Auto Lots - Automatically calculate dynamic lot size.
- Auto Lots Risk - Dynamic lot size risk.
- Take Profit - Take Profit.
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss.
- Trailing Start - Starting point to begin trailing SL and set to breakeven.
- Time Filters.
Recommendations:
- XAUUSD (Gold vs US Dollar) H1.
- Zero spread ECN or raw spread account.
- Account that support hedging.