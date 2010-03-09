Gold Codex

Gold Codex EA is an automated trading robot that uses complex algorithm mainly based on various default indicators, Support Resistance, and Candlestick Formations.

This expert advisor works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is recommended to use on GOLD H1 timeframe.

Launch Offer !!! Only $ 50

Setting Parameters:  

  • Expert Name - Expert Advisor name and trades comment.
  • Magic Number - EA identification number.
  • Trade Direction - Buy, Sell or Both.
  • Aggressive Mode - If true, EA trades more often.
  • Multiple Entries - If true, sends multiple buys and sells.
  • Fixed Lots - Fixed lot size. 
  • Auto Lots - Automatically calculate dynamic lot size.
  • Auto Lots Risk - Dynamic lot size risk.
  • Take Profit - Take Profit.
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss.  
  • Trailing Start - Starting point to begin trailing SL and set to breakeven.   
  • Time Filters.  


Recommendations:  

  • XAUUSD (Gold vs US Dollar) H1. 
  • Zero spread ECN or raw spread account. 
  • Account that support hedging.

 

Other products can be found here.

Produtos recomendados
GainX 400 Weltrade
Angel Torres
Experts
EA GainX 400 – Weltrade (Synthetic Indices | M15) Minimum Recommended Deposit: 50 USD GainX 400 is a specialized automated trading system designed exclusively for Synthetic Indices on the Weltrade broker. It operates on the M15 timeframe, targeting directional momentum expansions. The strategy follows a High Ratio structure, meaning it accepts small, controlled losses while aiming for large winning moves that more than compensate drawdown periods—producing a steady and scalable equity curve ove
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA   é um robô multifuncional para trading ativo nos instrumentos financeiros mais populares, incluindo pares de moedas (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), ouro (XAU/USD), petróleo (Brent, WTI) e criptomoedas (BTC, ETH, LTC e outros). A base do algoritmo é uma versão modernizada da Hull Moving Average (HMA), que oferece sinais mais claros em comparação com as Médias Móveis clássicas. O advisor reage de forma flexível às flutuações de curto prazo, utilizando o princípio
Gold Quant AI
Hizbullah Mangal
5 (5)
Experts
Gold Quant AI Precision Gold Trading with Institutional Logic & AI Filtering Gold Quant AI is a selective automated trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), designed for precision and long-term consistency—not frequent trading. Trades are opened only when high-quality conditions align, avoiding overtrading and limiting exposure during unfavorable market conditions. The system applies institutional-style analysis of market structure, volatility, and price behavior, enhanced by an AI
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
Forex Trend Hunter MT5
Gyunay Sali
4 (3)
Experts
>>> CHRISTMAS SALE: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $68 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hunter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the ma
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Magic Max
Reni
3.67 (3)
Experts
Magic Max EA, works  with Supply Demand Zones with all Currency pairs / Gold and with all timeframes. Timeframe: (H1 or H4) EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, GOLD Timeframe: (M1 To H1) STEP INDEX, V10,V50,V75 , V100, Boom and Crash (You can select Trade mode according to Trend or for few pair like Boom500/1000 only BUY, C500/1000 only sell) Trade Mode = Both                     = Buy                    = Sell Hidden SL TP = False (if its true your set traget dollar function
GER40 Nova AI
Yusuke Matsuya
Experts
GER40 NovaAI — The Trading AI Beyond Human Emotion "Doubt", "Fear", and "Greed" are eliminated. A new era ruled by pure logic and precision begins. GER40 NovaAI is a fully autonomous trading AI built exclusively for the DAX40 (GER40). After thousands of hours of optimization, it filters out market noise and targets only the core of profitability. Let AI make the decisions and grow your capital with reason, not emotion. Why NovaAI Outperforms Other EAs Autonomous Decision-Making × Adaptive
Percent Above Below Moving Average low Stagnation
Smarterbot Software
Experts
Are you looking for a powerful expert advisor that can help you find the best trading systems with low stagnation and high net profit? Look no further than this expert advisor, which enters a position when the price moves a percentage distance from a moving average. With a variety of moving averages available, including the Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA), Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA), Linear Regression Moving Average, and Hu
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - concebido para abrir negociações! Este é um robô comercial que utiliza algoritmos especiais inovadores e avançados para calcular os seus valores, o seu assistente no mundo dos mercados financeiros. Utilize o nosso conjunto de indicadores da série SolarTrade Suite para escolher melhor o momento de lançamento deste robô. Veja os nossos outros produtos da série SolarTrade Suite na parte inferior da descrição. Quer navegar com confiança
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Andean Oscillator Scalping by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
Esta estratégia foi projetada para   scalping de alta frequência , utilizando os   níveis de Alta/Baixa Diária   e o   Andean Oscillator   para identificar oportunidades de negociação. Como Funciona: •   Daily High/Low   – Atua como suporte e resistência dinâmica. •   Andean Oscillator   – Mede mudanças de impulso e força da tendência. •   Entrada: •   Compra:   Quando o preço rebate na Baixa Diária e o Andean Oscillator confirma impulso de alta. •   Venda:   Quando o preço rejeita a Alta Diár
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Adicionada a capacidade de alterar o tamanho do lote e tornar o EA o mais barato possível. Ao comprá-lo, você receberá suporte e futuras atualizações. Por favor, apoie a sua evolução. Este EA está pronto para uso. AussiePrecision é um Expert Advisor (EA) sensível ao tempo para MetaTrader 5, projetado especificamente para o par de moedas AUD/USD. Ele foi desenvolvido para executar operações em momentos pré-definidos e controlados, sendo ideal para traders que desejam automatizar entradas com alta
Universal MT5 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Robô de negociação no indicador MACD Esta é uma versão simplificada do robô de negociação, usa apenas uma estratégia de entrada (a versão avançada possui mais de 10 estratégias) Benefícios do especialista: Escalpelamento, Martingale, negociação em rede. Você pode configurar a negociação com apenas um pedido ou uma grade de pedidos. Uma grade de ordens altamente personalizável com uma etapa dinâmica, fixa ou multiplicadora e lote de negociação permitirá que você adapte o Expert Advisor a pra
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.04 (26)
Experts
Bem-vindo ao Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> baixe os arquivos do conjunto   aqui PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Oferta de combinação definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS A INDICEMENT     traz meus 15 anos de experiência na criação de algoritmos de negociação profissionais para os m
Volatility Pullback
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Experts
Volatility Pullback Expert Advisor – Adaptive Grid Trading Robot Overview: Volatility Pullback Expert Advisor  is an advanced market-neutral Expert Advisor that profits from volatility-based pullbacks. It combines an adaptive grid engine, smart recovery, partial hedging, and dynamic risk control to automate trading while minimizing drawdowns. Perfect for both beginner and experienced traders. Key Features: Adaptive Grid Engine: Optimizes entries within a defined price range. Smart Recovery &
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
CloudPiercer EA
Jhay Are Budomo
Experts
CloudPiercer EA Ichimoku-Based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Product Information Price: 30 USD Symbol: USDJPY Recommended timeframe: M5 Overview CloudPiercer EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo trading system. It is designed to identify trend-following opportunities on USDJPY by analyzing price interaction with the Ichimoku components. The EA applies predefined rules for entry, exit, and trade management, allowing fully automated operation without manual in
Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40
Hans Robert Nyberg
Experts
Este Expert Advisor (EA) foi desenvolvido para operar o índice DE40 (frequentemente rotulado como DAX, GER40, etc., dependendo do corretor). O EA identifica automaticamente oportunidades de negociação e gerencia posições com uma abordagem orientada ao risco, oferecendo dois modos de operação : Conservador – Uma abordagem mais lenta e estável. Agressivo – Uma estratégia mais rápida projetada para aproveitar grandes movimentos do mercado (com maior risco). Esta estratégia seleciona suas posições e
The Viper EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.9 (10)
Experts
Promoção atual: Apenas 1 restante a 349 $ Preço final: 999$ Certifique-se de verificar nosso "   Pacote combo Ultimate EA   " em nosso   blog promocional   !   Baixo risco ao vivo   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1492890 O Viper EA usa entradas de "reversão à média" nítidas e eficazes durante o período de variação dos pregões (entre 23h e 1h GMT+2, horário de verão dos EUA).    Essas negociações já têm uma taxa de sucesso muito alta, mas se o mercado virar contra a posição, o EA inicial
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  é um consultor especializado exclusivo que pode negociar os sinais de  MT5 do indicador de seta Matrix  com um painel de negociação no gráfico, manualmente ou 100% automaticamente. O  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX), Índice de canal de commodities (CCI), Velas clássicas de Heiken Ashi, Média Móvel, Divergência de
MLTA by Vertice
Camille Eric Tronel
Experts
Introducing MLTA by Vertice – A Cutting-Edge Trading Solution At Vertice , we firmly believe that data-driven insights can significantly enhance trading performance. MLTA (Machine Learning Technical Analysis) is our fully automated trading strategy, designed to streamline decision-making and optimize trade execution with precision. How It Works MLTA leverages advanced computational techniques to identify the most optimal trading channel within a specified time horizon T . This channel is mathem
SteadyRange M5 EurUsd Algorithmic Trader
Ignacio Rubio Bustos Fierro
Experts
STEADYRANGE M5 — Professional Range-Based Trading System for EURUSD (M5) Launch Price — Limited Offer SteadyRange M5 is currently offered at a reduced introductory price during its launch phase. As new improvements are added and the operational range expands, the price may be adjusted. Buyers during this stage retain full access to all future updates at no additional cost. Precision Architecture • Modular Micro-Ranges • Slope Filtering • Dynamic Market Regime Clustering • Controlled Risk Steady
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend. Core strategy - Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supert
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5 é uma ferramenta de trading automatizada projetada para capturar oportunidades com base nas condições de reversão das Bandas de Bollinger. Executa operações de compra ao detectar uma reversão de alta perto da banda inferior (quando a vela anterior fecha abaixo da banda inferior e a vela atual fecha acima, passando de uma vela vermelha para uma verde) e operações de venda para uma reversão de baixa perto da banda superior (cenário oposto). Extensivamente testado, o
GhostSinobi
Muhammad Sadli
Experts
GHOST SINOBI – Ninja Scalper XAUUSD GHOST SINOBI is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-following strategy with smart filters . Like a ninja, this EA operates fast, precise, and disciplined , delivering consistent profits with strong risk protection. Key Features Optimized for XAUUSD H1 timeframe Ultra-high win rate: 97%+ based on real tick backtests Works with small deposits (starting from $100) and prop firm accounts Full protection: Ad
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
Experts
Hamster Scalping é um consultor de negociação totalmente automatizado que não usa martingale. Estratégia de escalpelamento noturno. O indicador RSI e o filtro ATR são usados ​​como entradas. O consultor requer um tipo de conta de cobertura. O acompanhamento do trabalho real, bem como meus outros desenvolvimentos, pode ser encontrado aqui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recomendações gerais Depósito mínimo de $ 100, use contas ECN com spread mínimo, configurações padrão para eu
Gold Mine EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Mine EA (XAUUSD H1) — Intelligent Profit Mining on Gold Gold Mine EA is a professional trading robot that combines the dynamics of frequency scalping with the reliability of the hourly timeframe. Unlike standard scalpers that operate on noisy minute charts, Gold Mine uses the H1 timeframe to filter out false signals while maintaining high trading intensity thanks to a sensitive impulse-finding algorithm. Trading Logic: Synthesis of Impulse and Patterns The Gold Mine EA algorithm is based on
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (384)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (8)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.69 (42)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.89 (18)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (93)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (17)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 179 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. Golden Hen EA não usa grade (grid), martingale ou técnicas de preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (87)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (6)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.5 (12)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.7 (30)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Domínio Digital no XAUUSD Sinal ao vivo e monitoramento: Acompanhe o desempenho do sistema em tempo real na conta oficial: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promoção: Você pode receber o robô Cryon X-9000 de presente. Para detalhes e acesso, entre em contato diretamente. The Techno Deity é um ecossistema de trading de alta tecnologia para quem busca ordem estrutural no mercado de ouro. Utiliza um algoritmo de intuição digital para identificar zonas institucionais e deseq
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.69 (52)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Experts
Sinal ao vivo (conta real) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Este EA utiliza a mesma lógica e as mesmas regras de execução do sinal de negociação real verificado exibido no MQL5. Quando utilizado com as configurações recomendadas e otimizadas , juntamente com um broker ECN / RAW spread confiável , o comportamento em negociação real deve refletir de perto o desempenho e a estrutura do sinal ao vivo. Observe que os resultados individuais podem variar de
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (3)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Mais do autor
EURO Binder
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
EURO Binder EA  is a fully automatic trading advisor which contains several trading systems mainly based on Stochastic, Moving Averages, Standard Deviation, Momentum, Envelopes, Bollinger Bands, Awesome Oscillator, Accelerator Oscillator, CCI,   ATR, ADX, OSMA, MACD, RSI, WPR,   Bulls Power,   Bears Power,  Support Resistance, and Candlestick Formations. Each trading system has it own entry with fixed stop loss and take profit. This forex robot can be used for all pairs and all time frames, but
Gold Gecko
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Gold Gecko EA   is a fully automated expert advisor that uses various default metatrader indicators. This forex robot uses fixed take profit and stop loss, and every entry position has its own algorithm. This EA works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is specifically designed for   Gold  H1  timeframe. Launch Offer !!! Only $ 50 Main Features:  No Grid.   No Martingale. No Averaging.   Setting Parameters: Expert Name  - EA name and trades comment.  Magic Number  - EA identification number
Gold Surfer
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Gold Surfer MT5 EA  is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on various default meta trader indicators. This trading robot does not use martingale, and it does use stop loss and take profit. This Forex EA works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for  XAUUSD (Gold)  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Grid.   No Averaging. No Martingale.   Setting Parameters: Expert Name  - EA name and trades comment.  Magic Number  - EA identificatio
Gold Gambit
Sigit Hariyono
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Gambit   is a fully automated expert advisor that uses various default metatrader indicators. This forex robot uses fixed take profit and stop loss, and every entry position has its own algorithm. This EA works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is specifically designed for   Gold  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Grid.   No Martingale. No Averaging.   Setting Parameters: Expert Name  - EA name and trades comment.  Magic Number  - EA identification number to identify trades, and must
Rover Pro EA MT5
Sigit Hariyono
5 (1)
Experts
Rover Pro EA  is a fully automatic trading advisor which contains several trading systems mainly based on Moving Averages, Alligator, CCI, MACD, ADX, Stochastic Oscillator, Envelopes, Momentum, Standard Deviation, Bollinger Bands, Bull Power, WPR, DeMarker, Awesome Oscillator, and ATR. Each trading system has it own entry with fixed stop loss and take profit. This forex robot can be used for all pairs and all time frames, but it is especially designed for EURUSD 1H  time frame.  Main Features:
SH TrendFlow
Sigit Hariyono
Indicadores
SH Trend Flow indicator is calculated based on advanced algorithm of several indicators. The algorithm provides highly reliable entry points, and its simple settings allow using it for any symbol and trading style. Signals are generated at the closing of a bar and are not repaint. Parameters iPeriod - Period of the indicator xSmooth - Lower this value will smooth the indicator PopUpAlert - true/false to show pop up alert EmailAlert - true/false to send email notification How to use this indica
Robin Scalper Indicator
Sigit Hariyono
Indicadores
Robin Scalper indicator is calculated based on advanced algorithm of several indicators. The algorithm provides highly reliable entry points, and its simple settings allow using it for all symbols, time frames and trading styles.  Signals are generated at the closing of a bar and are not repaint . Setting Parameters : Indicator Name - Indicator Name. Trend Period - Trend Period of the indicator. Filter - Signal smoothness. EMA fast Filter - Fast EMA filter. EMA slow Filter   - Slow EMA filt
Endless Grid
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Endless Grid is a grid type trading robot. It uses grid and averaging to send orders and does not use martingale. This robot works by continuously sending order without indicator according to grid distance. It can be a handy tool as a rebate hunter. This EA can be used in all time frame and all trading pairs.    Setting Parameters: Expert Name - EA name and trades comment. Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades.  Lotsize - Lot size. Trailing - Trailing order. if this set to
Gold Ranger
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Gold Ranger is a fully automatic trading robot. It uses market trend to send orders and uses averaging only for recovery purposes. This robot is specifically designed for Gold or XAUUSD with H1 time frame, but it also can be used in all time frame and all trading pairs. Setting Parameters: Expert Name - EA name and trades comment. Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades. direct - Open position direction. Lotsize - Lot size. AutoLots - True will turn on auto lot calculation.
Rover Pro EA MT4
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Rover Pro EA  is a fully automatic trading advisor which contains several trading systems mainly based on Moving Averages, Alligator, CCI, MACD, ADX, Stochastic Oscillator, Envelopes, Momentum, Standard Deviation, Bollinger Bands, Bull Power, WPR, DeMarker, Awesome Oscillator, and ATR. Each trading system has it own entry with fixed stop loss and take profit. This forex robot can be used for all pairs and all time frames, but it is especially designed for   EURUSD 1H  time frame.  Main Feature
Goldenclaw
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Goldenclaw EA   is a unique scalping Trading Robot based on multi layered neural network and various default indicators. The algorithm works by calculating values from different timeframes to provide output signal for the current timeframe. This EA does not use dangerous techniques like martingale, averaging, grid or hedging. All orders are protected by stop loss and only one trade direction buy or sell depend on given algorithm. Input Parameters: Expert Name   - EA name and trades comment. M
Gold Slinger
Sigit Hariyono
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Slinger  is a fully automatic expert advisor which contains several trading systems mainly based on default meta trader indicators, support resistance, simple neural networks and candlestick formations. Each trading system has it own entry and exit algorithm, and sometimes hedge each other to reduce equity drawdown. This trading advisor can be used for all pairs and all time frames, but it is specifically designed for  Gold   XAUUSD 1H  time frame.  Main Features:    No Martingale.  No Gr
Gold Relic
Sigit Hariyono
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Relic EA   is an automated trading robot that uses complex algorithm mainly based on MACD, Momentum, Envelopes, Bulls Power, Bears Power, Standard Deviation, ADX, RSI, Support Resistance, Candlestick Formations and other default MetaTrader indicators. This expert advisor works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is recommended to use on   GOLD  H1   timeframe. Setting Parameters:   Expert Name   - Expert Advisor name and trades comment. Magic Number   - EA identification number. Trade
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário