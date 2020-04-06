Gold Guardian Pro MT4 H4

💛 Gold Guardian Pro MT4 H4 - Revolutionary Multi-Timeframe Gold Trading System

🏆 85.6% Win Rate | 14.79% Drawdown | Smart DD Protection | H4 + H1

The Safest High-Performance Gold EA on the Market

85.6% Win Rate | 1.96 Profit Factor | 14.79% Maximum Drawdown

Gold Guardian Pro v7.5 represents a breakthrough in Gold trading technology. While other EAs force you to choose between high win rates OR low drawdown, Gold Guardian Pro v7.5 delivers BOTH through revolutionary Smart DD Protection Technology.

The result? 85.6% win rate with only 14.79% maximum drawdown over 3 years—including the brutal volatility of 2024. This isn't just another Gold EA. This is the new standard.


🎯 Verified Backtest Results (3 Years, 90%+ Quality Data)

H4 Professional Mode (RECOMMENDED):

  • Win Rate: 85.60% (214 winners out of 250 trades)

  • Profit Factor: 1.96 (Exceptional profitability)

  • Maximum Drawdown: 14.79% (Revolutionary for Gold!)

  • Total Profit: $908.39 (from $1,000 start)

  • Average Win: $8.66 | Average Loss: $26.23

  • Largest Win: $157.97 | Largest Loss: $75.65

  • Consecutive Wins: Up to 35 trades

  • Trades Per Year: ~83 (Quality setups only)

H1 Active Mode (ALTERNATIVE):

  • Win Rate: 81.78% (817 winners out of 999 trades)

  • Profit Factor: 1.23 (Consistent profitability)

  • Maximum Drawdown: 13.91% (Lowest possible!)

  • Total Profit: $563.53 (from $1,000 start)

  • Average Win: $3.64 | Average Loss: $13.25

  • Trades Per Year: ~333 (Active opportunities)

These results are from 3 full years (2023-2025) including the chaotic volatility of 2024, tested on 90%+ quality tick data. No curve-fitting. No cherry-picking. Just honest, revolutionary performance.

💎 What Makes Gold Guardian Pro v7.5 Revolutionary

1. Smart DD Protection Technology™ 🛡️

While other Gold EAs risk 30-50% of your capital, Gold Guardian Pro v7.5 uses advanced protection algorithms to keep drawdown under 15%:

Dynamic Position Sizing:

  • Automatically reduces position size during high volatility periods

  • Increases position size during calm market conditions

  • ATR-based adaptive risk management

Hard Loss Cap Per Trade:

  • Never risks more than 1.5% per single trade

  • Pre-trade margin verification

  • Prevents account-blowing scenarios

Emergency Circuit Breaker:

  • Closes all positions if drawdown reaches 15%

  • Protects capital during black swan events

  • Your safety net when markets go crazy

The Result: 85.6% win rate with only 14.79% drawdown. Performance + Safety. Finally together.

2. Survived 2024's Brutality 💪

2024 was one of the most volatile Gold years in history:

  • Fed policy surprises

  • Geopolitical shocks

  • Unprecedented price swings

  • Multiple false breakouts

Gold Guardian Pro v7.5 navigated it all with 85.6% win rate and under 15% drawdown.

If it survived 2024, it can handle anything.

3. Dual Timeframe Flexibility

H4 Professional Mode (Primary):

  • 85.6% win rate, 1.96 profit factor

  • ~7 trades per month (quality over quantity)

  • Check charts 2-3 times per day

  • Perfect for professionals with day jobs

  • Lower stress, higher satisfaction

H1 Active Mode (Alternative):

  • 81.78% win rate, 1.23 profit factor

  • ~28 trades per month (active trading)

  • Check charts 3-5 times per day

  • Perfect for active traders

  • Fastest compound growth

YOUR timeframe. YOUR trading style. ONE EA.

4. Multi-Layer Entry System 🎯

Every trade must pass 5 strict filters:

  1. EMA 200 Trend Filter (D1 or H4/H1)

    • Only trades WITH the major trend

    • Eliminates counter-trend disasters

  2. EMA 20 Pullback Entry

    • Waits for price to pull back to value

    • Enters at optimal price points

  3. RSI Momentum Confirmation

    • BUY: RSI > 55 (strong bullish momentum)

    • SELL: RSI < 45 (strong bearish momentum)

    • Filters weak setups

  4. ATR Volatility Adaptation

    • Stop Loss: 2.0 × ATR (breathing room)

    • Take Profit: 4.0 × ATR (realistic targets)

    • Adapts to changing market conditions

  5. Spread Filter

    • Won't trade if spread exceeds 35 points

    • Protects from poor execution costs

Only when ALL 5 align does a trade open. This is why we achieve 85.6% win rate.

5. Professional Trade Management 📊

Break-Even Protection:

  • Moves stop loss to break-even + 20 pips

  • Activates after 150 pips profit

  • Locks in zero-risk position

Partial Profit Taking:

  • Takes 50% profit at 650 pips

  • Lets remaining 50% run to full TP

  • Optimizes risk-reward balance

Emergency Protection:

  • 15% maximum drawdown limit

  • Closes all positions if reached

  • Protects capital in extreme events

🎯 Perfect For

Professional Traders seeking institutional-grade Gold systems
Swing Traders preferring H4 quality over H1 quantity
Active Traders wanting H1 frequent opportunities
Risk-Conscious Traders prioritizing capital protection
Busy Professionals who can't watch charts all day
Win Rate Seekers valuing 81-85% consistency

NOT Perfect For

❌ Scalpers (this is H4/H1 swing trading)
❌ High-frequency traders (7-28 trades/month)
❌ Complete beginners (Gold requires understanding)
❌ Get-rich-quick seekers (professional ≠ gambling)
❌ Those expecting 0% drawdown miracles
❌ Traders unwilling to use proper risk management

📋 Complete User Guide

Installation (5 Minutes)

  1. Download Gold Guardian Pro v7.5 from your MQL4 purchases

  2. Install in MetaTrader 4: File → Open Data Folder → MQL4 → Experts

  3. Restart MT4 and refresh Navigator

  4. Drag onto XAUUSD H4 chart (for H4 mode) OR H1 chart (for H1 mode)

  5. Configure settings (see recommended settings below)

  6. Enable Auto Trading (click "AutoTrading" button)

CRITICAL: Must use XAUUSD symbol. Will not work on other pairs!

Recommended Account Requirements

Account Size

Risk Setting

Expected Monthly

Max Expected DD

$1,000

0.30-0.40%

6-10%

12-15%

$2,000

0.40-0.50%

8-14%

12-15%

$5,000+

0.50-0.75%

10-18%

12-15%

IMPORTANT:

  • Gold requires larger accounts due to volatility

  • Start with $1,000 minimum for standard accounts

  • Cent accounts: $100+ minimum

Broker Requirements

Low spread broker (under 3.0 pips average)
Fast execution (critical for Gold)
Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended
No restrictions on EAs or position management
Reliable during news (Gold reacts violently)

Recommended Brokers:

  • IC Markets (ECN, low spread)

  • Pepperstone (fast execution)

  • FP Markets (reliable)

  • Tickmill (good Gold spreads)

  • Fusion Markets (low cost)

Recommended Settings

H4 PROFESSIONAL MODE (Recommended for Most Traders)

=== Risk Management === RiskPercent: 0.50% // Start here! MaxDrawdownPerc: 15.0% MaxLossPercent: 1.5% === Entry Filters === MaxSpread: 35 EMA_Trend: 200 EMA_Pullback: 20 === Position Management === ATR_Period: 14 ATR_Mult_SL: 2.0 ATR_Mult_TP: 4.0 BreakEvenPips: 150 PartialTakePips: 650 === DD Protection (KEEP ENABLED!) === UseDynamicSL: true UseAtrMultiplier: true === System === MagicNumber: 888111

Why H4 is Recommended:

  • ✅ Highest win rate (85.6%)

  • ✅ Best profit factor (1.96)

  • ✅ Fewer trades = less stress

  • ✅ Less monitoring needed

  • ✅ Better psychology

  • ✅ Lower spread costs

H1 ACTIVE MODE (For Active Traders)

Same settings as H4, but: - Attach to H1 chart instead of H4 - Expect ~28 trades/month instead of ~7 - Check charts 3-5 times per day - More frequent compounding - Slightly lower win rate (81.78%)

Why H1 Works:

  • ✅ Still high win rate (81.78%)

  • ✅ More trading opportunities

  • ✅ Faster compound growth

  • ✅ Even LOWER drawdown (13.91%)

  • ✅ Active engagement

Conservative (For Cautious Traders)

RiskPercent: 0.30% // Lower risk MaxDrawdownPerc: 12.0% // Tighter limit MaxLossPercent: 1.0% // More conservative

Expect:

  • Lower profits

  • Even lower drawdown (~10%)

  • Perfect for nervous traders

Aggressive (For Experienced Traders)

RiskPercent: 0.75% // Higher risk MaxDrawdownPerc: 18.0% // Allow more room MaxLossPercent: 2.0% // More per trade

Expect:

  • Higher profits

  • Higher drawdown (~18%)

  • Only for experienced Gold traders

Parameter Explanation

Risk Management:

  • RiskPercent (0.30-0.75%): Risk per trade. Start LOW with Gold!

  • MaxDrawdownPerc (12-18%): Emergency stop. Closes all at this DD.

  • MaxLossPercent (1.0-2.0%): Maximum $ loss per single trade.

Entry Filters:

  • MaxSpread (35): Won't trade if spread too high

  • EMA_Trend (200): Defines major trend direction

  • EMA_Pullback (20): Entry timing on pullbacks

Position Management:

  • ATR_Period (14): Volatility measurement period

  • ATR_Mult_SL (2.0): Stop loss = 2× current ATR

  • ATR_Mult_TP (4.0): Take profit = 4× current ATR

  • BreakEvenPips (150): Move SL to entry after 150 pips

  • PartialTakePips (650): Close 50% at 650 pips profit

DD Protection (DON'T DISABLE!):

  • UseDynamicSL (true): Caps loss per trade at MaxLossPercent

  • UseAtrMultiplier (true): Reduces size during high volatility

System:

  • MagicNumber (888111): Unique identifier (change if running multiple)

💰 Expected Performance

Monthly Expectations (0.50% risk, H4 mode)

Excellent Month:

  • 8-10 winning trades

  • 1-2 losing trades

  • +12-18% account growth

  • Max 8% drawdown

Average Month:

  • 6-8 winning trades

  • 1-2 losing trades

  • +8-12% account growth

  • Max 10% drawdown

Difficult Month:

  • 4-6 winning trades

  • 2-3 losing trades

  • +3-6% account growth

  • Max 12-15% drawdown

Rare Bad Month:

  • More losses than usual

  • Flat or small loss (-2 to +2%)

  • 15% drawdown possible

  • Still maintains 85%+ annual win rate

⚠️ Critical Risk Warnings

Gold Trading is Volatile:

  • 14.79% maximum drawdown is EXCELLENT for Gold

  • Most Gold EAs experience 30-60% drawdown

  • Expect 10-15% drawdown periods occasionally

  • This is NORMAL and EXPECTED for Gold

Past Performance ≠ Future Results:

  • 3-year backtest shows edge, not guarantees

  • Market conditions can change

  • Always use proper risk management

  • Never risk money you can't afford to lose

Smart DD Protection is ACTIVE:

  • It WILL reduce position size during volatility

  • This is GOOD (protects your capital)

  • Don't disable protection features

  • Trust the system—it's proven to work

Recommended Approach:

  1. Start on DEMO (1-2 weeks minimum)

  2. Small live account (0.30-0.40% risk)

  3. Monitor performance (1 month)

  4. Gradually increase if comfortable

  5. Never exceed 0.75% risk per trade

📊 Why 14.79% Drawdown is Revolutionary

Gold EA Comparison:

EA Type

Typical Drawdown

Gold Guardian v7.5

Scalpers

40-70% 🔴

14.79%

Martingale

60-100% 🔴

14.79%

Grid Systems

50-80% 🔴

14.79%

"High Win Rate" EAs

35-50% 🔴

14.79%

Professional Swing

20-30% 🟡

14.79%

Gold Guardian Pro v7.5 is in a class of its own.

The DD Revolution Explained:

Traditional Gold EAs:

  • High win rate OR low drawdown

  • Never both

  • Usually blow accounts eventually

Gold Guardian Pro v7.5:

  • 85.6% win rate (highest tier)

  • 14.79% drawdown (lowest tier)

  • BOTH through Smart DD Protection

  • Sustainable forever

How is this possible?

  1. Volatility-Adaptive Sizing: Reduces risk when Gold gets wild

  2. Hard Loss Caps: Never risks too much per trade

  3. Emergency Circuit Breaker: Closes everything at 15% DD

  4. High-Quality Setups: Only trades 5-filter confirmed signals

🎓 Advanced Tips

VPS Recommendations

Highly Recommended for:

  • 24/7 operation (Gold trades around the clock)

  • Consistent execution (no computer crashes)

  • Fast connection to broker servers

  • Professional reliability

Recommended Providers:

  • ForexVPS.net (low latency)

  • FXVM (reliable, popular)

  • Vultr (affordable)

  • Your broker's VPS (if offered)

Minimum VPS Specs:

  • 1GB RAM

  • Windows Server

  • SSD storage

  • <50ms latency to broker

Multi-Instance Strategy

Can you run H4 + H1 simultaneously?

YES, but carefully:

  • Use different magic numbers (e.g., 888111 for H4, 888112 for H1)

  • Total combined risk should stay under 1.5%

  • Example: 0.40% H4 + 0.40% H1 = 0.80% total

  • Both charts on same symbol (XAUUSD)

Benefits:

  • Diversify across timeframes

  • Capture more opportunities

  • Smooth equity curve

  • Different entry timings

Risks:

  • Correlation (Gold is Gold on both timeframes)

  • Double exposure during trends

  • More complex to manage

Recommendation: Start with ONE timeframe (H4), add H1 later if desired.

News Trading Considerations

Gold is HIGHLY sensitive to:

  • 📰 US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)

  • 📰 Federal Reserve announcements

  • 📰 CPI/Inflation data

  • 📰 Geopolitical events

  • 📰 USD strength/weakness

The EA handles this automatically:

  • ATR-based stops widen during volatility

  • Position sizing reduces when ATR spikes

  • Emergency circuit breaker protects capital

Optional Manual Action:

  • Disable EA 30 minutes before major news if ultra-cautious

  • Let it run during news for full automation

  • Your choice based on risk tolerance

Optimization (Advanced Users)

IF you want to test your broker's specific conditions:

Priority 1 (Highest Impact):

  • RiskPercent (0.30-0.75%)

  • ATR_Mult_SL (1.8-2.2)

  • ATR_Mult_TP (3.5-4.5)

Priority 2 (Medium Impact):

  • BreakEvenPips (120-180)

  • MaxSpread (30-40)

  • MaxLossPercent (1.0-2.0%)

Priority 3 (Fine-tuning):

  • EMA_Pullback (18-22)

  • PartialTakePips (600-700)

⚠️ WARNING:

  • Current settings work across 3 years

  • Don't over-optimize to recent data

  • Could break the system

  • Only optimize if you REALLY know what you're doing

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Which timeframe should I use - H4 or H1?
A: H4 is recommended for most traders. Higher win rate (85.6%), better profit factor (1.96), less monitoring needed. H1 is for active traders who want more frequent trades.

Q: Can I use this on other Gold symbols (like XAUEUR, Gold, etc.)?
A: Optimized for XAUUSD. May work on other Gold symbols but not tested. Stick to XAUUSD for best results.

Q: Why is DD protection important? Can I disable it?
A: NO! DON'T DISABLE! DD protection is what allows 85.6% win rate with only 14.79% DD. Without it, drawdown would be 23%+. This is the system's secret sauce.

Q: How many trades per month typically?
A: H4: ~7 trades/month (quality). H1: ~28 trades/month (active). Both are quality-focused, not gambling.

Q: What if I get different backtest results?
A: Slight variations normal due to broker data differences. Core performance (75-85% WR, 12-18% DD) should be consistent.

Q: Do I need a VPS?
A: Highly recommended for 24/7 operation, but not mandatory. Computer must be on during major Gold sessions (London + NY overlap).

Q: Is 14.79% DD too high for me?
A: For Gold, it's EXCEPTIONALLY low. Most Gold traders accept 20-30% DD. If you need under 10% DD, Gold trading might not be for you.

Q: Can I run this with other EAs?
A: Yes, but ensure different magic numbers. Total account risk should stay reasonable (under 3% combined).

Q: What happens during major news?
A: EA adapts automatically—ATR widens stops, position sizing reduces if volatility spikes. You can also disable EA manually before major news if preferred.

Q: Will this work on cent accounts?
A: Yes! Perfect for testing with real money but lower risk. Minimum $100 recommended for cent accounts.

🎁 What's Included

✅ Gold Guardian Pro v7.5 MT4 EA (.ex4 file)
✅ Complete User Guide (this document)
✅ Recommended Settings Files (.set)
✅ H4 Professional Mode settings
✅ H1 Active Mode settings
✅ Conservative & Aggressive presets
✅ Installation Instructions
✅ Video Setup Guide (optional)
✅ Email Support
✅ Free Updates (bug fixes, improvements)

📞 Support & Updates

Included Support: ✅ Installation assistance
✅ Settings configuration help
✅ Bug fixes and technical support
✅ Performance optimization guidance
✅ Strategy explanation

How to Contact: 📧 MQL5 messaging system
📊 Product comments section
⭐ Happy with results? Leave a 5-star review!

Updates Policy:

  • Bug fixes: FREE forever

  • Performance improvements: FREE

  • New features: FREE for first year

  • Major versions: May require upgrade fee

🌟 Join The Gold Guardian Community

Hundreds of traders trust Gold Guardian Pro v7.5 for professional XAUUSD trading. With revolutionary 85.6% win rate, 14.79% maximum drawdown, and proven Smart DD Protection, you're not just buying an EA—you're investing in the safest high-performance Gold trading system available.

Ready to Master Gold Trading Safely?

Download Gold Guardian Pro v7.5 Today!

⚖️ License & Terms

  • One license = One live account + Unlimited demo accounts

  • Additional licenses required for multiple live accounts

  • No refunds after download (test on demo first!)

  • Source code (.mq4) available as premium add-on

  • Redistribution prohibited

  • For personal/company use only

  • RISK DISCLAIMER

    Gold Guardian Pro MT4 H4 is a professional trading tool with verified backtests, but:
    • Past performance does not guarantee future results
    • All trading involves risk of loss
    • Never risk more than you can afford to lose
    • We recommend starting with minimum risk settings
    • Demo test before going live
    • Use proper risk management at all times

© 2025 Freddy's Edge — Professional Gold Trading Systems

Gold Guardian Pro v7.5 MT4 - Where 85% Win Rate Meets 15% Drawdown




