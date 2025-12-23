Gold Trend Fortress

Trend Commander v3.9 is a professional-grade automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe .          

In a market flooded with dangerous Grid and Martingale EAs that risk your entire equity for pennies, Trend Commander stands apart. It is a Pure Trend Follower . It waits patiently for significant breakouts and ride Trend Follower . It waits patiently for significant breakouts and ride Trend Follower . . wailves of stop vesil-strict and rides. trailing stops.    

  What's New in v3.6(Validator Edition)? This version has been re-engineered for maximum stability and broker compliance:  

  1. Anti-Spam Logic: Built-in "Cooldown Timer" to prevent excessive order modification requests.  
  2. Volume Limit Check: Automatically adjusts lot sizes to comply with broker-specific volume limits (perfect for Prop Firms).  
  3. Strict Step Trailing: Implemented a minimum step (30 points) for trailing stops to ensure smooth operation on all VPS environments.  

🚀   Core Strategy Logic:

  1. The "Big Picture" Filter: It respects the Daily (D1) Trend. It never trades against the daily momentum, keeping you on the right side of the market.  
  2. 3-Day Breakout Rule: Uses a 72-period Donchian Channel to filter out 80% of market noise. It enters only when a genuine breakout occurs.  
  3. Volatility Squeeze: Powered by ADX and Bollinger Bandwidth, it avoids "dead markets" and ranges.  
  4. Auto-Compounding: Built-in Money Management grows your lot size automatically as your account grows.  

📊   Performance Highlights (Backtest Data):

  • Profit Factor: > 1.60 (Real-world conditions)  
  • Win Rate: ~58% (High for a trend strategy)  
  • Drawdown: Low & Controlled (Hard Stop Loss on every trade)  
  • Risk/Reward: Positive Expectancy (~1.2 : 1)  

(Recommendations)

  • Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold)  
  • Timeframe : H1 (1 Hour)  
  • Account Type : ECN or Raw Spread is recommended.  
  • Minimum Deposit : $500 (Safe), $1000+ (Recommended).  
  • Settings :  
    • InpUseMM   : true (Enable Auto-Compounding for growth).    
    • InpRiskPercent   : 0.01 (Conservative) or 0.02 (Aggressive).        
    • InpChannelPeriod   : 72 (Do not change, this is the core logic).  

⚠️ [CRITICAL RISK DISCLOSURE] For Serious Investors Only

Please Note: This is not a "Holy Grail," nor is it a marketing gimmick promising everyday profits. Trend Commander is engineered for REAL-WORLD TRADING.

In the reality of professional trading, losing days, weeks, or even months are an inevitable part of the profitability equation. If you cannot tolerate short-term drawdowns, or if you are seeking a system that EA s, neveral seking a system s

The market is flooded with Martingale and Grid strategies. They may offer the fleeting thrill of a "100% win rate," but the hidden cost is often a total account wipeout overnight. We strictly refuse to is often a total account wipeout overnight. We strictly refuse to method suchous methods.

We choose survival first. Only by accepting that losses are a necessary business cost can you possess a system with genuine long-term growth potential. The sooner you embrace this reality, the mores able and succel.



