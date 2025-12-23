Gold Trend Fortress
Trend Commander v3.9 is a professional-grade automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe .
In a market flooded with dangerous Grid and Martingale EAs that risk your entire equity for pennies, Trend Commander stands apart. It is a Pure Trend Follower. It waits patiently for significant breakouts and rides them with strict risk management and trailing stops.
✅ What's New in v3.6(Validator Edition)? This version has been re-engineered for maximum stability and broker compliance:
- Anti-Spam Logic: Built-in "Cooldown Timer" to prevent excessive order modification requests.
- Volume Limit Check: Automatically adjusts lot sizes to comply with broker-specific volume limits (perfect for Prop Firms).
- Strict Step Trailing: Implemented a minimum step (30 points) for trailing stops to ensure smooth operation on all VPS environments.
🚀 Core Strategy Logic:
- The "Big Picture" Filter: It respects the Daily (D1) Trend. It never trades against the daily momentum, keeping you on the right side of the market.
- 3-Day Breakout Rule: Uses a 72-period Donchian Channel to filter out 80% of market noise. It enters only when a genuine breakout occurs.
- Volatility Squeeze: Powered by ADX and Bollinger Bandwidth, it avoids "dead markets" and ranges.
- Auto-Compounding: Built-in Money Management grows your lot size automatically as your account grows.
📊 Performance Highlights (Backtest Data):
- Profit Factor: > 1.60 (Real-world conditions)
- Win Rate: ~58% (High for a trend strategy)
- Drawdown: Low & Controlled (Hard Stop Loss on every trade)
- Risk/Reward: Positive Expectancy (~1.2 : 1)
(Recommendations)
- Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe : H1 (1 Hour)
- Account Type : ECN or Raw Spread is recommended.
- Minimum Deposit : $500 (Safe), $1000+ (Recommended).
- Settings :
- InpUseMM : true (Enable Auto-Compounding for growth).
- InpRiskPercent : 0.01 (Conservative) or 0.02 (Aggressive).
- InpChannelPeriod : 72 (Do not change, this is the core logic).
⚠️ [CRITICAL RISK DISCLOSURE] For Serious Investors Only
Please Note: This is not a "Holy Grail," nor is it a marketing gimmick promising everyday profits. Trend Commander is engineered for REAL-WORLD TRADING.
In the reality of professional trading, losing days, weeks, or even months are an inevitable part of the profitability equation. If you cannot tolerate short-term drawdowns, or if you are seeking a system that EA s, neveral seking a system s
The market is flooded with Martingale and Grid strategies. They may offer the fleeting thrill of a "100% win rate," but the hidden cost is often a total account wipeout overnight. We strictly refuse to employ such dangerous methods.
We choose survival first. Only by accepting that losses are a necessary business cost can you possess a system with genuine long-term growth potential. The sooner you embrace this reality, the more stable and successful your trading journey will be.