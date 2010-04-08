TopAI Gold Scalper M15 is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe.

It focuses on capturing short-term momentum moves by following real price action instead of predicting market tops or bottoms.

Trading Concept

Trade with momentum, not prediction

Follow where the candle is moving

One trade at a time, clear entry and exit

Close at take profit, then wait for the next opportunity

Core Strategy Logic

EMA Trend Filter Best performance in low-spread trading conditions Uses fast and slow EMA to determine the current market direction Trades are allowed only when a clear trend is detected

Price Action & Break Confirmation Entry is based on valid price movement and minimum break distance Helps avoid ranging and low-volatility conditions

Single-Direction Trading Only one direction can be held at the same time Prevents hedging or conflicting positions

Take-Profit First Logic Every trade has a predefined TP New trades are opened only after the previous one is closed

Optional Trailing Stop Protects profits when price continues in the trend direction



Risk Management

❌ No Martingale

❌ No Grid

❌ No Unlimited Averaging

✅ Fixed and controlled risk per trade

✅ Stop loss and take profit on every position

Best Suited For

Traders who prefer short-term / intraday gold trading

Users who want an EA that behaves similar to manual trend trading

Traders avoiding high-risk recovery systems

Accounts that require clear, transparent logic

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Account type: Any (ECN / Standard)