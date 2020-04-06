TopAI Gold Scalper M15

TopAI Gold Scalper M15 is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe.
It focuses on capturing short-term momentum moves by following real price action instead of predicting market tops or bottoms.

Trading Concept

  • Trade with momentum, not prediction

  • Follow where the candle is moving

  • One trade at a time, clear entry and exit

  • Close at take profit, then wait for the next opportunity

Core Strategy Logic

  • EMA Trend Filter

    • Best performance in low-spread trading conditions

    • Uses fast and slow EMA to determine the current market direction

    • Trades are allowed only when a clear trend is detected

  • Price Action & Break Confirmation

    • Entry is based on valid price movement and minimum break distance

    • Helps avoid ranging and low-volatility conditions

  • Single-Direction Trading

    • Only one direction can be held at the same time

    • Prevents hedging or conflicting positions

  • Take-Profit First Logic

    • Every trade has a predefined TP

    • New trades are opened only after the previous one is closed

  • Optional Trailing Stop

    • Protects profits when price continues in the trend direction

Risk Management

  • ❌ No Martingale

  • ❌ No Grid

  • ❌ No Unlimited Averaging

  • ✅ Fixed and controlled risk per trade

  • ✅ Stop loss and take profit on every position

Best Suited For

  • Traders who prefer short-term / intraday gold trading

  • Users who want an EA that behaves similar to manual trend trading

  • Traders avoiding high-risk recovery systems

  • Accounts that require clear, transparent logic

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Account type: Any (ECN / Standard)

Short Description (for Market Preview)

A trend-following Gold M15 scalper that trades with price momentum. One trade at a time, no martingale, no grid, focused on controlled and disciplined execution.


