TopAI Gold Scalper M15
- エキスパート
- Teh Chin Han
- バージョン: 1.73
- アクティベーション: 5
TopAI Gold Scalper M15 is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe.
It focuses on capturing short-term momentum moves by following real price action instead of predicting market tops or bottoms.
Trading Concept
-
Trade with momentum, not prediction
-
Follow where the candle is moving
-
One trade at a time, clear entry and exit
-
Close at take profit, then wait for the next opportunity
Core Strategy Logic
-
EMA Trend Filter
-
Best performance in low-spread trading conditions
-
Uses fast and slow EMA to determine the current market direction
-
Trades are allowed only when a clear trend is detected
-
-
Price Action & Break Confirmation
-
Entry is based on valid price movement and minimum break distance
-
Helps avoid ranging and low-volatility conditions
-
-
Single-Direction Trading
-
Only one direction can be held at the same time
-
Prevents hedging or conflicting positions
-
-
Take-Profit First Logic
-
Every trade has a predefined TP
-
New trades are opened only after the previous one is closed
-
-
Optional Trailing Stop
-
Protects profits when price continues in the trend direction
-
Risk Management
-
❌ No Martingale
-
❌ No Grid
-
❌ No Unlimited Averaging
-
✅ Fixed and controlled risk per trade
-
✅ Stop loss and take profit on every position
Best Suited For
-
Traders who prefer short-term / intraday gold trading
-
Users who want an EA that behaves similar to manual trend trading
-
Traders avoiding high-risk recovery systems
-
Accounts that require clear, transparent logic
Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M15
-
Account type: Any (ECN / Standard)