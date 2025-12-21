TopAI Gold Scalper M15

TopAI Gold Scalper M15 is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe.
It focuses on capturing short-term momentum moves by following real price action instead of predicting market tops or bottoms.

Trading Concept

  • Trade with momentum, not prediction

  • Follow where the candle is moving

  • One trade at a time, clear entry and exit

  • Close at take profit, then wait for the next opportunity

Core Strategy Logic

  • EMA Trend Filter

    • Best performance in low-spread trading conditions

    • Uses fast and slow EMA to determine the current market direction

    • Trades are allowed only when a clear trend is detected

  • Price Action & Break Confirmation

    • Entry is based on valid price movement and minimum break distance

    • Helps avoid ranging and low-volatility conditions

  • Single-Direction Trading

    • Only one direction can be held at the same time

    • Prevents hedging or conflicting positions

  • Take-Profit First Logic

    • Every trade has a predefined TP

    • New trades are opened only after the previous one is closed

  • Optional Trailing Stop

    • Protects profits when price continues in the trend direction

Risk Management

  • ❌ No Martingale

  • ❌ No Grid

  • ❌ No Unlimited Averaging

  • ✅ Fixed and controlled risk per trade

  • ✅ Stop loss and take profit on every position

Best Suited For

  • Traders who prefer short-term / intraday gold trading

  • Users who want an EA that behaves similar to manual trend trading

  • Traders avoiding high-risk recovery systems

  • Accounts that require clear, transparent logic

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Account type: Any (ECN / Standard)

Short Description (for Market Preview)

A trend-following Gold M15 scalper that trades with price momentum. One trade at a time, no martingale, no grid, focused on controlled and disciplined execution.


Plus de l'auteur
TopAI Gold Let AI Trade Gold for You
Teh Chin Han
Experts
TopAI Gold Trader – AI Smart Auto Gold Trading System （Short description） AI-based smart trading robot for Gold (XAUUSD). Auto trend entry, trailing profit, dynamic lot, and reversal after TP. （Full description） Overview TopAI Gold Trader is a next-generation AI-style auto trading robot for Gold (XAUUSD) . It combines trend-following logic with real-time Stochastic analysis, trailing lock profit, and dynamic lot sizing. The system trades 24/7 with strict risk control — suitable for bot
TopAI Trend Gold Trend EA for XAUUSD
Teh Chin Han
Experts
TopAI Trend Gold EA — Official Product Description Overview TopAI Trend Gold EA is a simple and stable trend-following Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD and other trending instruments. It uses a clean EMA-based structure (Fast EMA vs Slow EMA) to detect clear upward or downward market trends and open trades accordingly. This EA is created as an easy-to-use, lightweight version suitable for beginners, testers, and traders who prefer transparent rules. No martingale, no grid, no risky position
Smart Close Manager v1
Teh Chin Han
Utilitaires
Smart Close Manager v1.1 is a lightweight but powerful order-management utility designed for traders who need fast, safe, and precise control over their positions. This tool allows you to instantly close positions and delete pending orders based on smart filters such as symbol, direction, profit state, or order type. Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and anyone managing multiple orders. Key Features Close all orders with one click Close only BUY / only SELL positions Close only profitabl
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis