SynaptiCore AI MT5

SynaptiCore EA — AI Trading Engine + Advanced HUD (MT5)

SynaptiCore is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Neural Networks concepts and Machine Learning-driven market analysis. The system continuously evaluates price behavior, detects market regimes, scores trade opportunities, and executes trades automatically with built-in risk management.

Designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) with optimized settings for M15, SynaptiCore can also be adapted to other instruments using dedicated .set files (spread/volatility and ATR multipliers should be re-optimized per symbol).

Backtest note (example only) - FTMO READY

Example Strategy Tester run (user environment): XAUUSD, M15, 2025-09-01 → 2025-12-19,

initial deposit 10,000 USD,

net profit 7,451.83,

profit factor 1.98,

trades 143,

max equity drawdown ~4.60%.



Results may vary depending on broker, spreads, commissions, slippage and data quality. This is not a guarantee of future performance.





How SynaptiCore works (simple explanation)

SynaptiCore’s AI engine processes market data through a set of quantitative features (trend strength, distribution shape, volatility structure, entropy/chaos level, stationarity, and dominant cycle behavior).

Based on this, the EA classifies the market into regimes such as TREND / RANGE / VOLATILE, calculates a confidence score, and opens trades only when conditions match your filters and risk settings.

Prop Firm Ready

Fully optimized for prop firm challenges with controlled very low drawdown management.

Key advantages

True AI approach : neural-network inspired decision engine + Machine Learning feature scoring

Market regime detection : adapts behavior to changing volatility/structure

Risk-managed execution : dynamic lot sizing by Risk % or Fixed Lot mode

ATR-based SL/TP with configurable multipliers

Trailing Stop with start / distance / step controls

Spread filter + optional New Bar Only execution

Premium HUD panel : regime, state score, confidence breakdown bars (trend/structure/stability/spread/momentum) equity curve sparkline + key performance stats

CSV export of features (great for analysis & research)

Recommended settings

Technical Specifications Currency Pairs: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Timeframes: M15

M15 Minimum Deposit: $500

$500 Recommended Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread

ECN or Raw Spread Leverage: From 1:30 to 1:100 Particulars: Each trade is secured with a Stop Loss for capital protection.

Simple installation with default settings optimized for most brokers.

Built-in auto lot calculation ensures optimal risk management.

Fully compatible with all proprietary trading firms.

Strategy tester results align accurately with live trading performance.

An ideal choice for both novice and experienced traders.

Powered by SynaptiCore™ for advanced neural network-based trading.

Works seamlessly with any broker and account type.

Use provided .set files and adjust parameters to your broker’s spread & execution.

Always validate on Strategy Tester with your broker data before using live.

Quick start (first launch)

Attach SynaptiCore to the chart (recommended XAUUSD M15) Enable Algo Trading and allow automated trading in terminal options Load the recommended .set file Start with conservative RiskPercent and verify MaxSpreadPoints Run a demo test first, then go live only if results match your expectations

Risk disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk. No EA can guarantee profits or eliminate drawdowns. Use proper risk limits, test on demo, and trade responsibly.

Inputs / Parameters

Branding

BrandName / BrandTagline — text shown on HUD.

Chart Theme

ApplyChartTheme — applies dark chart theme (visual only).

Money Management

RiskPercent — risk per trade for dynamic lot sizing.

MinLot / MaxLot — lot boundaries.

Fixed Lot

UseFixedLot — enable fixed volume.

FixedLot — fixed lot size.

Trade Identification

MagicNumber — unique identifier for EA trades.

ATR / SL-TP

AtrPeriod — ATR period.

SlAtrMult — SL = ATR × multiplier.

TpAtrMult — TP = ATR × multiplier.

Trailing Stop

UseTrailingStop

TrailStartPoints

TrailDistancePoints

TrailStepPoints

TrailUseBidAsk

AI / Machine Learning Feature Engine

FeaturePeriod — lookback window for feature computation.

EntropyBins — bins for entropy estimation.

DFTPeriod — window for dominant cycle estimation.

DFTHarmonics — harmonics used for cycle scan.

Trading Filters

MaxSpreadPoints — blocks trading above this spread.

TradeLong / TradeShort

TradeOnNewBarOnly

ML Scoring

W_Slope / W_Skew / W_Kurt / W_Entropy / W_Station — feature weights.

ScoreBuy / ScoreSell — signal thresholds.

CSV Export

ExportCSV

CSVBaseName

Daily Risk Guard

StopAfterDailyLoss

DailyLossLimitMoney

DailyLossLimitPercent

Visualization (HUD)

ShowInfoPanel

ShowArrows

PanelUpdateSec

Premium Visual Effects (optional)

UiAnimMs / ShowAIRadarScan / ShowNeuralWatermark

NeuralPulse / NeuralFlowDot

NeuralPulsePeriodMs / NeuralDotPeriodMs / NeuralDotCount / NeuralDotSize

NeuralNodeCount / NeuralLinksPerNode / NeuralLinkStepPx / NeuralNodeSize

Panel Layout / Auto Fit / Sparkline

PanelCorner / PanelX / PanelY

PanelWidth / PanelPadding / PanelHeaderHeight

AutoScalePanel / MinPanelFontSize / MinPanelScale

SparkCols / SparkHeight / SparkGap

Equity Sampling

EquitySampleEverySec

Trade Result Tags