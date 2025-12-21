SynaptiCore AI MT5

SynaptiCore AI Neural EA (v3.74) — AI-driven Trading Engine + Advanced HUD (MT5)


LAST 1 DAY launch window (FREE) until: [2025-12-22 17:00 UTC]

If you test SynaptiCore, please leave an honest review in Reviews (what worked / what didn’t).

Support: please post questions in Comments on this product page (MQL5).


SynaptiCore is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Neural Networks concepts and Machine Learning-driven market analysis. The system continuously evaluates price behavior, detects market regimes, scores trade opportunities, and executes trades automatically with built-in risk management.

Designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) with optimized settings for M15, SynaptiCore can also be adapted to other instruments using dedicated .set files (spread/volatility and ATR multipliers should be re-optimized per symbol).

Backtest note (example only) - FTMO READY

Example Strategy Tester run (user environment): XAUUSD, M15, 2025-09-01 → 2025-12-19,

initial deposit 10,000 USD,

net profit 7,451.83,

profit factor 1.98,

trades 143,

max equity drawdown ~4.60%.


Results may vary depending on broker, spreads, commissions, slippage and data quality. This is not a guarantee of future performance.

How SynaptiCore works (simple explanation)

SynaptiCore’s AI engine processes market data through a set of quantitative features (trend strength, distribution shape, volatility structure, entropy/chaos level, stationarity, and dominant cycle behavior).
Based on this, the EA classifies the market into regimes such as TREND / RANGE / VOLATILE, calculates a confidence score, and opens trades only when conditions match your filters and risk settings.

Prop Firm Ready

Fully optimized for prop firm challenges with controlled very low drawdown management.

Key advantages

  • True AI approach: neural-network inspired decision engine + Machine Learning feature scoring

  • Market regime detection: adapts behavior to changing volatility/structure

  • Risk-managed execution:

    • dynamic lot sizing by Risk %

    • or Fixed Lot mode

  • ATR-based SL/TP with configurable multipliers

  • Trailing Stop with start / distance / step controls

  • Spread filter + optional New Bar Only execution

  • Premium HUD panel:

    • regime, state score, confidence

    • breakdown bars (trend/structure/stability/spread/momentum)

    • equity curve sparkline + key performance stats

  • CSV export of features (great for analysis & research)

Recommended settings

Technical Specifications

  • Currency Pairs: XAUUSD
  • Timeframes: M15
  • Minimum Deposit: $500
  • Recommended Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread
  • Leverage: From 1:30 to 1:100

Particulars:

  • Each trade is secured with a Stop Loss for capital protection.
  • Simple installation with default settings optimized for most brokers.
  • Built-in auto lot calculation ensures optimal risk management.
  • Fully compatible with all proprietary trading firms.
  • Strategy tester results align accurately with live trading performance.
  • An ideal choice for both novice and experienced traders.
  • Powered by SynaptiCore™ for advanced neural network-based trading.
  • Works seamlessly with any broker and account type.

  • Use provided .set files and adjust parameters to your broker’s spread & execution.

  • Always validate on Strategy Tester with your broker data before using live.

Quick start (first launch)

  1. Attach SynaptiCore to the chart (recommended XAUUSD M15)

  2. Enable Algo Trading and allow automated trading in terminal options

  3. Load the recommended .set file

  4. Start with conservative RiskPercent and verify MaxSpreadPoints

  5. Run a demo test first, then go live only if results match your expectations

Risk disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk. No EA can guarantee profits or eliminate drawdowns. Use proper risk limits, test on demo, and trade responsibly.

Inputs / Parameters

Branding

  • BrandName / BrandTagline — text shown on HUD.

Chart Theme

  • ApplyChartTheme — applies dark chart theme (visual only).

Money Management

  • RiskPercent — risk per trade for dynamic lot sizing.

  • MinLot / MaxLot — lot boundaries.

Fixed Lot

  • UseFixedLot — enable fixed volume.

  • FixedLot — fixed lot size.

Trade Identification

  • MagicNumber — unique identifier for EA trades.

ATR / SL-TP

  • AtrPeriod — ATR period.

  • SlAtrMult — SL = ATR × multiplier.

  • TpAtrMult — TP = ATR × multiplier.

Trailing Stop

  • UseTrailingStop

  • TrailStartPoints

  • TrailDistancePoints

  • TrailStepPoints

  • TrailUseBidAsk

AI / Machine Learning Feature Engine

  • FeaturePeriod — lookback window for feature computation.

  • EntropyBins — bins for entropy estimation.

  • DFTPeriod — window for dominant cycle estimation.

  • DFTHarmonics — harmonics used for cycle scan.

Trading Filters

  • MaxSpreadPoints — blocks trading above this spread.

  • TradeLong / TradeShort

  • TradeOnNewBarOnly

ML Scoring

  • W_Slope / W_Skew / W_Kurt / W_Entropy / W_Station — feature weights.

  • ScoreBuy / ScoreSell — signal thresholds.

CSV Export

  • ExportCSV

  • CSVBaseName

Daily Risk Guard

  • StopAfterDailyLoss

  • DailyLossLimitMoney

  • DailyLossLimitPercent

Visualization (HUD)

  • ShowInfoPanel

  • ShowArrows

  • PanelUpdateSec

Premium Visual Effects (optional)

  • UiAnimMs / ShowAIRadarScan / ShowNeuralWatermark

  • NeuralPulse / NeuralFlowDot

  • NeuralPulsePeriodMs / NeuralDotPeriodMs / NeuralDotCount / NeuralDotSize

  • NeuralNodeCount / NeuralLinksPerNode / NeuralLinkStepPx / NeuralNodeSize

Panel Layout / Auto Fit / Sparkline

  • PanelCorner / PanelX / PanelY

  • PanelWidth / PanelPadding / PanelHeaderHeight

  • AutoScalePanel / MinPanelFontSize / MinPanelScale

  • SparkCols / SparkHeight / SparkGap

Equity Sampling

  • EquitySampleEverySec

Trade Result Tags

  • ShowTradeResultTags / MaxResultTags / ShowQualityOnTag

