Ghost Pro Terminal

GHOST PRO TERMINAL | Institutional Execution Cockpit

Ghost Pro Terminal is a high-performance trade management utility for MetaTrader 5, engineered by Aegis Alpha. While retail traders use standard order windows, professional traders use Ghost Pro to execute with institutional precision, stealth, and automated risk math.

Designed for the 2026 market environment, this terminal is the definitive solution for traders managing Prop Firm Challenges (FTMO, E8, Funding Pips) who require absolute drawdown protection and stealth execution.

### FOUNDER’S LAUNCH OFFER

To celebrate the Aegis Alpha launch on MQL5, we are offering a limited Founder’s Discount.

  • First 10 Copies: $49 (Current Price)

  • Next 10 Copies: $99

  • Retail Value: $149

### THE STEALTH ADVANTAGE

In the 2026 high-frequency environment, standard Stop-Loss (SL) and Take-Profit (TP) orders are visible in the broker's order book. Ghost Pro Terminal utilizes Stealth Execution Technology:

  • Client-Side Processing: Your exit targets are stored locally within the terminal logic.

  • Privacy: Your SL/TP levels are never sent to the broker's server until the moment of execution.

  • Anti-Stop Hunting: Protects your positions from malicious liquidity spikes and "stop-runs" in thin market conditions.

### CORE EXECUTION FEATURES

  • Interactive Visual Management: Drag and drop the Red (SL) and Lime (TP) levels directly on your chart. Ghost Pro updates the execution logic in real-time as you move the lines.

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Enter your desired Risk % (e.g., 0.5% or 1%). The terminal automatically calculates the exact lot size based on your account equity and current SL distance.

  • Live Institutional Audit: A dedicated performance HUD tracks your Net Daily and Weekly P/L, automatically factoring in trade commissions and swaps for a true reading of your bottom line.

  • Multi-Currency Support: Auto-detection for GBP, USD, and EUR account base currencies.

### EXTERNAL PARAMETERS & CONTROL

  • InpRiskPercent: Define your risk exposure per trade.

  • InpGhostSL / InpGhostTP: Set initial stealth distances in points.

  • Equity Guard: Built-in drawdown monitoring (set via settings).

  • Interface Customization: Full aesthetic control over background and accent colors to match your dark-mode or light-mode workstation.

### OPERATIONAL REQUIREMENTS

  • VPS Recommended: For Stealth Exits to execute 24/7, the terminal must remain active. A low-latency VPS is highly recommended.

  • Algo Trading: Ensure the "Algo Trading" button is enabled in MT5 to allow button-command execution.

  • Platform: Exclusively for MetaTrader 5 (MT5).


