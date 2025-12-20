UPCOMING LAUNCH SALE: In 24 hours, Ghost Pro will be discounted to $99 for the first 10 buyers. Add this product to your "Favourites" now to be notified the moment the price drops!



Ghost Pro Terminal: Institutional Stealth Execution

Ghost Pro Terminal is a professional trade management utility for MetaTrader 5, developed by Aegis Alpha. It is designed to provide retail traders with institutional-grade "Stealth" exit technology and real-time financial auditing.

The Stealth Advantage

Most standard stop-loss and take-profit orders are stored on the broker's server, making them visible in the order book. Ghost Pro Terminal manages these levels client-side. Your targets are processed locally on your terminal and only execute once the market price hits your specified level, ensuring your exit strategy remains private.

Core Features

Interactive Chart Management: Manage trades visually. Select and drag the Red (SL) and Lime (TP) levels directly on the chart to adjust targets in real-time.

Manage trades visually. Select and drag the Red (SL) and Lime (TP) levels directly on the chart to adjust targets in real-time. Live Financial Auditing: The terminal features a dedicated performance dashboard that tracks your Net Daily and Weekly P/L. It automatically accounts for trade commissions and swaps to provide an accurate reading of your net gains.

The terminal features a dedicated performance dashboard that tracks your Net Daily and Weekly P/L. It automatically accounts for trade commissions and swaps to provide an accurate reading of your net gains. Dynamic Position Sizing: Enter your desired Risk Percentage in the settings. The terminal automatically calculates the exact lot size required based on your account equity and current stop-loss distance.

Enter your desired Risk Percentage in the settings. The terminal automatically calculates the exact lot size required based on your account equity and current stop-loss distance. Auto-Currency Detection: The interface automatically detects your account currency and displays values in British Pounds, US Dollars, or Euros.

External Parameters

InpGhostSL: Initial stealth stop-loss distance in points.

Initial stealth stop-loss distance in points. InpGhostTP: Initial stealth take-profit distance in points.

Initial stealth take-profit distance in points. InpRiskPercent: Desired percentage of account balance to risk per trade.

Desired percentage of account balance to risk per trade. Aesthetic Controls: Customizable colors for backgrounds, headers, and accents to match your workstation theme.

Operational Requirements

The terminal must remain open for stealth exits to execute. We highly recommend using a VPS for continuous operation. Ensure "Algo Trading" is enabled in your MT5 terminal for button commands to function.