Binary Flow

📊 The indicator simply delivers a large number of consecutive wins by issuing signals in which you can determine the start time and end time in the settings where the signals should begin and stop being issued, thus allowing it to be used in automation programs to perform automatic trades.

⏱️ It can be used in multiple timeframes, recommended in 1 minute, 5 minutes, 15 minutes.

⚡ Trading mode > For the same candle in which the signal occurs.

➡️ The signal occurs at the beginning of the current candle, immediately issuing an arrow when the candle opens indicating the direction in which it should be traded.