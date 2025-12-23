Agent 47 semi auto

AGENT 47 Semi-Automatic

Once launched, you'll never be able to let it go. This EA was designed to automate the mental gymnastics a trader performs throughout their trading day. This system is based on conceptual common sense and an enlightened vision of the market. This is not an EA like any other, but rather an open door to a new vision of the market. The market is ruthless and leaves no room for errors and emotions. Only iron discipline and a deep understanding of the market will make you a profitable trader. This code, as simple as it may seem, is actually a multi-level mental matrix representing the market's past footprint and its effects on the present. You will instantly understand from the first loading of this EA on your chart that all proposed levels are always coherent and proportional. This is no coincidence, trading is not gambling, movements are not random but the representation of hundreds of thousands of positions managed by institutional algorithms performing thousands of calculations per second. For us small fish, we must be content with what the market has to offer. This EA was specially designed for this purpose in order to identify and exploit high-probability rebalancing imbalances. You will immediately move to a higher level. The goal is to look for good price patterns, you must identify your consolidation zone compressing with the visualization of the red and green lines. Identify the extent of your imbalance with the white lines, the overall market range on higher TFs through the light blue lines. Understand market tension to ride the wave without intervention. Apply the right trading mode proportional to this movement, the right trailing SL proportional to this movement and mathematics will work in your favor.

Principle

Semi-Automatic Position Management System

The EA analyzes the market in real-time via a proprietary algorithm and displays high-probability reversal zones directly on your chart:

Red and green lines : this space is your consolidation zone.

White lines : profit targets recalculated continuously with each tick. These two lines represent the perfect long and short balance levels.

Cyan lines : multi-TF global range zone.

Purple line: real-time ASK price (instant spread visualization on load so you're not surprised by the spread).

Opening a Position

A draggable yellow line represents your future Stop Loss. Move it wherever you want.

Direction detection is automatic:

SL below price = LONG

SL above price = SHORT

Before clicking, the EA displays in real-time:

Risk/reward ratio (e.g.: 1/2.35)

Estimated risk in currency (e.g.: ~50.00 USD)

Current update threshold

Click on EXECUTE TRADE:

Automatic lot calculation to risk exactly the defined %

Opening with positioned SL and TP

Initial TP = white line corresponding to the direction

Information Displayed During Trade

Line 1 – Ratio / Risk / Gain

Current R:R ratio (updates as SL moves with trailing)

Real risk in currency (loss if SL hit)

Potential gain in currency (profit if TP hit)

Line 2 – Daily Drawdown

Current DD (+ if gain, - if loss)

Configured DD limit

Reference balance of the day

[LIMIT REACHED] indicator if threshold reached

Line 3 – Actions & Hours

Action counter for this EA (this symbol)

Global action counter (all EAs, all symbols)

Configured limit and current mode ([FROZEN] or [SL ONLY])

Trading hours

Each information line can be enabled/disabled individually, buttons and lines are movable on the chart.

Adaptive Behavior

Trailing Stop

The SL calculation system is a proportion relative to the overall market, it will always have an aggressiveness proportional to it.

Progress toward TP: SL progressively tightens

Close to TP: accelerated tightening to protect acquired profit

If the market stagnates, the SL lets the trade breathe while remaining attentive to the slightest fluctuation

Movement Smoothing

7 Reactivity settings: (1 / 3 / 7 / 15 / 31) - 1 (ultra-fast) to 31 (very smooth)

Each smoothing type has been extensively worked on, these are not simple EMA smoothings but precise mathematical calculations!

ATTENTION each smoothing type will have different behavior depending on the trading mode it's associated with, depending on the overall market state, and the position state as well!

ATTENTION level 1 is made for extremely aggressive scalping to capture the smallest movements, it will exit positions very quickly...

Safety Features

Anti-reverse: the SL can never move backward, only forward (unless you manually decide to increase risk)

Update threshold in %: prevents too frequent modifications

Activation delay: wait X bars before trailing starts

Automatic restoration if SL is manually deleted

Trailing Take Profit

The TP constantly follows the white line. There are two white lines representing the most optimal long and short return points, each point is updated with each tick.

Price progresses in desired direction → TP moves away (more potential) to capture more gains

Price compresses and enters range → TP gets closer (secures) and waits for the right moment to exit the trade

Update threshold configurable according to the "SL/TP Update" % setting.

The TP can be manually moved from the white line, everything recalibrates instantly with this new proportion. You can at any time give automatic TP control back to the EA by simply repositioning the TP on the white line. The EA also automatically regains TP control if the white line crosses it to increase or secure gains.

Mobile TP can be enabled/disabled independently of trailing SL.

In Other Words...

You modify the SL position or settings (via MT5):

The EA detects the change

Complete recalibration from this new reference point

The delay counter (bars) restarts at zero

Trailing continues normally

You modify the TP position (via MT5):

The EA detects the change

It respects your decision and stops modifying the TP

Control resumes only when the white line returns close to your TP or if you place the TP back on the white line after moving it (recovery distance proportional to "SL/TP Update" setting)

You delete the SL:

The EA detects it and automatically restores it

3 Independent Levels

TP1: 25% of the Entry → Final TP path

TP2: 50% of the path

TP3: 75% of the path

Partial Take Profits

For each level:

On/off activation

Percentage of volume to close

Behavior:

Visualization via purple dotted lines on the chart

Automatic closing when price reaches a level

Each level triggered only once (no double execution) but can be activated at any time, for example you can activate the first TP at a strategic moment even if the price is much further than the partial TP position, the TP will be instantly taken at market

If the final TP moves (trailing), partial levels recalculate

4 Trading Modes

SCALPING / INTRADAY / DAILY / SWING

Recommended for use on 1m / 5m / 15m / 1H. But the system tolerates all MT5 timeframes!

The bar delay parameter before SL activation uses these time units. Example: if you're in INTRADAY mode and set 5 as delay, the system will wait 5 bars of 5m before activating the trailing SL.

At midnight (broker time), the EA records the balance as reference

Permanent Drawdown calculation to not exceed daily limits of Prop firms

If % exceeds limit → new trades blocked

Existing positions continue to be managed normally

Automatic reset every day at midnight

Daily Drawdown ProtectionAction Limiter

Designed for prop firm rules (FTMO, etc.) and to optimize trading intensity.

Counting:

All actions counted: opens, closes, SL/TP modifications (except partial TP as positioned EA-side, not Broker)

Counter per EA/symbol + global counter (all EAs, all symbols)

Persistent between MT5 restarts (GlobalVariables)

Automatic reset at midnight

3 Progressive Tiers:

Set a global daily limit not to exceed in the "Actions Limit/24" setting, this number represents your 100% of daily actions. Once the 100% limit is reached, new entries will have fixed SL and TP! (can be disabled or modified at any time)

Usage Mode Effect 0-85% NORMAL Everything works 85-100% SL ONLY Trailing SL active, TP frozen >100% FROZEN SL and TP frozen





Configurable range (HH:MM-HH:MM format, broker time) set to 24/24 by default

Outside range: EXECUTE button grayed out, opening impossible

If a position is opened during allowed hours, the minute the end hour is reached the position will be closed! For example: the setting is defined between 8:00 and 17:25; if trade opened at 13:00, at 17:25 it will be instantly cut.

Trading HoursAutomatic Position Adoption Including from Other EAs!!!

The EA can receive buy and sell signals from another EA then take control of the position by managing SL and TP tracking! For this, your EA must position its SL at the desired point, the TP can be sent at any distance and will be captured by AGENT 47. The position will then be managed entirely by the EA according to its parameters.

What happens:

Detection of existing position on the symbol

Retrieval of all data (entry, SL, TP, volume, direction, ticket)

Recalculation of trailing parameters

Ticket saving to avoid duplicates

Immediate management takeover

Deferred Adoption:

If a position exists but doesn't have an SL yet, the EA waits

As soon as an SL is detected, adoption triggers

Each SL movement is traced as a segment on the chart, updated according to the "SL/TP Update" % setting

Color by direction: green (LONG) / red (SHORT)

Storage of the last 50 trades

Automatic cleanup of the oldest

Allows visual analysis of your trade management

Visual SL History

The MT5 backtest mode allows you to visualize the system's behavior facing the market and to absorb the different SL modes. ATTENTION: backtest mode is not meant to be profitable and does not work in real conditions.

Only the user can place trades using the buttons!

Purple line that follows the ASK price tick by tick

Permanently visualizes the spread so you're not surprised by its amplitude

History traced on visible bars

Color Text Meaning Green EXECUTE TRADE Ready to open Gray IN POSITION Trade in progress Gray OUT OF HOURS Outside time range (displays hours) Orange DD LIMIT! Daily drawdown reached Orange SL/TP FROZEN Actions >100% Gold SL ONLY MODE Actions 85-100%

Real-time ASK LineEXECUTE Button States





Universal TickValue/TickSize method

Works on all instruments: Forex, indices, metals, crypto, stock CFDs

Risk exactly the defined %, regardless of symbol

Automatic compliance with broker constraints (min lot, max, step...)

Adjust the SL above or below the price before entering and see the ratio/risk change in real-time, the position in the chosen direction will be taken instantly at button press.

Modify the SL or its parameters during a trade → the EA recalibrates everything

Modify the TP during a trade → the EA respects your choice and adapts the trailing TP.

Put the TP back on the white line → the EA regains TP control at the next tick. (note: recovery distance depends on SL/TP Update parameter, it is recommended to manually measure the volatility gap in % on the chart; 0.05% does not represent the same distance in ticks on all assets)

Manual TP placed and white line comes back close (distance in SL-TP update %) → the EA automatically recaptures the manual TP.

Adjust smoothing according to market volatility

Use trailing delay in bars for premature entries

Combine partial TPs + trailing to progressively secure

Launch multiple EAs on multiple symbols with global counter

Customize button position and size

Adjust chart line thickness

Lot CalculationWhat You Can DoParameter Change Detection

The EA detects in real-time if you modify parameters, it applies them instantly or at the next tick depending on parameter type.

No need to remove and re-add the EA: changes apply on the fly.

Permanent cache/server reconciliation

Automatic detection if position is closed outside the EA (broker, margin call, manual intervention)

Clean reset of all variables in this case

Systematic validation before each trading action

Complete descriptive logs on overall state

Multiple security / Broker calls

GUARANTEED MARKET EXIT ON ALL BROKERS → no SL slippage!

Synchronization and Reliability

YouTube Channel:

