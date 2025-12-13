🛡️ Apex StopLoss Manager: Total Control Over Your Risk

Tagline: Stop Losing to the Spread. Start Trading with Absolute Control.

🎯 Overview: The Ultimate SL Command Center

Are you tired of your "Breakeven" trades closing at a minor loss due to spread and commission? Do you sometimes need to instantly remove all safety nets to let a massive winner run?

Apex StopLoss Manager is not just another utility—it's your finger on the panic button, your safeguard against hidden costs, and your master key for advanced risk maneuvers. This single script gives you two critical modes of operation: Precision Lock or Absolute Wipe.

🔥 Killer Feature: True Zero Breakeven (Precision Lock)

Forget conventional Breakeven tools. Our intelligent logic ensures you secure your trades at the True Zero entry point, factoring in the live market spread automatically.

Auto Spread Coverage: Set Extra_Points to 0 and the script automatically calculates the current spread (plus a buffer) to guarantee you exit with a minimal positive profit, not a hidden loss.

Manual Override: Need a few extra points of security? Input any number greater than 0, and the script uses that fixed value for added buffer.

Profit Required: It smartly ignores losing positions, applying protection only when the trade is in the green.

💥 Tactical Advantage: SL Eraser Mode (Absolute Wipe)

For high-conviction trades or strategies that require maximum flexibility, instantly clear the board of safety nets.