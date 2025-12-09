AxiomSuite™ Pro is a complete institutional risk-management system designed for traders, prop firms and professional managers who need real-time protection, automated discipline, and full compliance tracking inside MetaTrader 5.

Unlike classic trading EAs, AxiomSuite™ Pro does not execute trades.

It supervises every trade you place — manually or through your own strategy — and enforces strict rules to prevent violations, excessive losses and emotional decisions.

If you are tired of failing prop firm challenges because of a single spike, a moved stop loss, or a missed daily loss limit… this tool changes everything.

AxiomSuite™ Pro runs continuously in the background and:

✔ Enforces risk in real time

Daily loss limit

Maximum loss (equity-based)

Maximum risk per trade

Maximum number of trades per day

Global stop-out threshold

Auto-stop trading mode

Auto-close & lockout logic

✔ Ensures Stop Loss compliance

With the integrated SL Locker Module:

Auto-apply SL to all positions

Enforce user-defined tolerance

Detect missing or moved stop losses

Prevent SL from being removed, widened or ignored

Fully synchronized via MT5 Global Variables

✔ Provides institutional monitoring

Real-time account metrics

Equity drawdown tracking

Risk exposure indicators

Live limit status (active / breached)

Automatic session control (enable/disable trading windows)

✔ Generates audit logs

Every important event is logged:

Risk violations

Limit activations

SL adjustments

Session enforcement

Critical warnings

Perfect for prop firm challenge tracking, compliance, or simply improving discipline.

1. Real-Time Global Risk Engine

AxiomSuite™ Pro continuously monitors:

Balance

Equity

Drawdown

Floating risk

Limit thresholds

When a limit is reached, it instantly applies the correct action:

block new trades

close violations

disable trading sessions

prevent further losses

2. Parallel Architecture (Two Modules Working Together)

AxiomSuite™ Pro includes two autonomous subsystems:

AxiomRisk Engine

Your real-time global risk guardian.

SL Locker Module

Your stop-loss compliance officer.

Both run in parallel, fully independent, and fully synchronized.

3. Trading Session Control

Define strict trading windows:

Session 1

Session 2

Outside these hours:

→ new trades are blocked

→ optionally close open positions

4. Advanced Options

Manage pending orders

Auto-clear pending orders at end of session

Spread-controlled SL risk (Pro only)

Debug mode for audits

5. Designed for Professional Use

AxiomSuite™ Pro is suitable for:

Prop trading challenges

Funded accounts

Personal risk discipline

Portfolio management

Manual trading + expert advisor environments

Multi-asset supervision

You keep full control — AxiomSuite™ Pro never trades for you.

✔ Avoid Prop Firm Violations

Most traders fail challenges because they exceed a limit by a few dollars.

This tool prevents that — instantly.

✔ Bring institutional discipline to MT5

Retail platforms rarely enforce rules.

AxiomSuite™ Pro brings the compliance layer professionals use.

✔ Works with any strategy

Manual, automated, hybrid — all trading styles are supported.

✔ Clean, intuitive interface (premium UI)

Everything is monitored on one elegant dashboard.

✔ Modular = stable & predictable

If one module is disabled, the other continues running safely.

Full AxiomRisk Engine

Full SL Locker Module

Trading Sessions

Real-time monitoring dashboard

Advanced options

Full audit logs

Multi-symbol compatibility

Independent modules

Premium interface

(If you need a white-label enterprise version, contact us.)

Risk Engine

Max daily loss (%)

Max trade risk (%)

Risk tolerance

Max trades per day

Global DD threshold (%)

Reduction factor

SL Locker

Mode A / Mode B

Tolerance (points)

Lock status

Violation tracking

Sessions

Session 1 time window

Session 2 time window

Advanced

Manage pending orders

Enforce SL spread mode

Debug

Attach AxiomSuite™ Pro to a chart Configure your global risk limits Activate SL Locker if needed Enable trading sessions Trade normally — AxiomSuite™ handles the rest

The system will protect you even if you switch charts or run other EAs.

AxiomSuite™ Pro does not place trades

It must remain attached to at least one chart

For best performance, use a VPS

The EA works on any timeframe or symbol

Future updates will include:

Extended reporting

Web dashboard integration

Multi-account monitoring

If you want a professional risk engine inside MetaTrader 5, this is the industry-grade solution.

If you need help, contact me directly via MQL5 messages.

Support is provided in English and French.