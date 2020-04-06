BBMA Oma Ally Multi Time Frame Analyzer

📌 EA BBMA OA Multi Time Frame Analyzer — Multi-Timeframe Auto Analyzer

The EA BBMA OA Multi Time Frame Analyzer is an Expert Advisor based on the BBMA Oma Ally methodology, equipped with an automated multi-timeframe reading system.

This EA can operate as a fully automated trading system or as a semi-automatic analyzer, helping traders identify complete BBMA conditions without switching between timeframes.

• For questions, discussions, and support:

Telegram Group: https://t.me/+u0yfPx6hs8MxMzY1

📘 Info

• Trading instruments: XAUUSD (Gold) & all major Forex pairs

• Multi-Timeframe Modes: Swing (H4-H1-M15), Intraday (H1-M15-M5), Scalping (M15-M5-M1)

• Minimum balance: $100 (Scalping), $200 (Intraday), $500 (Swing) — depends on risk settings

• Compatible with any broker

• The default settings of this EA are configured for scalping.

(Best performance observed on fast-execution and low-spread brokers.)

📘 Indicators Used

Bollinger Bands

Moving Averages

MA5 High

MA10 High

MA5 Low

MA10 Low

MA50 (Trend Filter)

🎯 BBMA Structure Detection

The EA analyzes all BBMA components in sequence:

SIGNAL – CSM (Momentum), CSAK SETUP – Reentry CSM, Reentry CSAK VALIDATION – Reject MA50, Reject Lower/Upper Bollinger Bands, Extreme, MHV CONFIRMATION – CSAK, CSAK Break MA50, CSM, MHV

All conditions are detected automatically without switching timeframes.

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS

Auto Entry

Lot Size

Trade Start Time

Trade End Time

Second Entry

Stop Loss (pips)

Take Profit (pips)

Fibonacci Stop Loss

Fibonacci Take Profit

Stop Loss USD

Take Profit USD

Automatic Cut Loss

Trailing Start

Trailing Step

Break Even Point (BE)

Trend Filter

Daily Profit Target

⚙️ Send Notification to Telegram

• Send notification on position opening

• Send notification on running profit

• Send notification on position closing







