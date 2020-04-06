BBMA Oma Ally Multi Time Frame Analyzer

📌 EA BBMA OA Multi Time Frame Analyzer — Multi-Timeframe Auto Analyzer

The EA BBMA OA Multi Time Frame Analyzer is an Expert Advisor based on the BBMA Oma Ally methodology, equipped with an automated multi-timeframe reading system.
This EA can operate as a fully automated trading system or as a semi-automatic analyzer, helping traders identify complete BBMA conditions without switching between timeframes.

• For questions, discussions, and support:
Telegram Group: https://t.me/+u0yfPx6hs8MxMzY1

📘 Info

• Trading instruments: XAUUSD (Gold) & all major Forex pairs
• Multi-Timeframe Modes: Swing (H4-H1-M15), Intraday (H1-M15-M5), Scalping (M15-M5-M1)
• Minimum balance: $100 (Scalping), $200 (Intraday), $500 (Swing) — depends on risk settings
• Compatible with any broker
• The default settings of this EA are configured for scalping.

(Best performance observed on fast-execution and low-spread brokers.)

📘 Indicators Used

Bollinger Bands
Moving Averages
MA5 High
MA10 High
MA5 Low
MA10 Low
MA50 (Trend Filter)

🎯 BBMA Structure Detection
The EA analyzes all BBMA components in sequence:

  1. SIGNAL – CSM (Momentum), CSAK

  2. SETUP – Reentry CSM, Reentry CSAK

  3. VALIDATION – Reject MA50, Reject Lower/Upper Bollinger Bands, Extreme, MHV

  4. CONFIRMATION – CSAK, CSAK Break MA50, CSM, MHV
    All conditions are detected automatically without switching timeframes.

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS
Auto Entry
Lot Size
Trade Start Time
Trade End Time
Second Entry
Stop Loss (pips)
Take Profit (pips)
Fibonacci Stop Loss
Fibonacci Take Profit
Stop Loss USD
Take Profit USD
Automatic Cut Loss
Trailing Start
Trailing Step
Break Even Point (BE)
Trend Filter
Daily Profit Target

⚙️ Send Notification to Telegram

• Send notification on position opening
• Send notification on running profit
• Send notification on position closing




