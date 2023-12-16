Diamond PRO

Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position management algorithm. Main goal of Diamond PRO system is more safe and higher trading perfomance. After installing and configuring expert, it works in fully automatic mode.   

Key Features

  • Advanced trading algorithm;
  • Accurate entry point filter;
  • Increased trading perfomance.
  • Extended parameters list for fine tune up';
  • Multi-stage profit closing algorithm;
  • Fully automatic trading mode;
  • Money management system;
  • Flexible economic news filter
  • High spread protection;
  • Days and time filters.


Main requirements

  • Terminal MT4;
  • ECN account;
  • Min. deposit $200;
  • Pairs: eurusd, gbpusd, usdjpy.
  • Timeframe H1.
  • Stable and fast VPS.


Diamond Pro install

  1. Setup news filter.
  2. Attach Diamond PRO to the chart of recommended traiding pair.
  3. Press "Load" button and apply suitable .set file. 
  4. Allow live trading and turn on AutoTrading button at top panel of terminal.


News filter setup

  1. Go to terminal's menu Tools>>Options>>Expert Advisors. 
  2. Allow "Web Requests" and add to the list news calendar link "https://forexsb.com"
  3. At ServerGMT parameter set your broker GMT value. 

Please note. News filter is great protection and it works only at live trading.


Support

Original systems only at MQL5.com
I am always in touch. Feel free contact me with personal message.  


리뷰 75
TT77IRL
336
TT77IRL 2025.10.03 18:29 
 

Absolut good EA, recovery also works well and very useful. I`m trading on all the 4 Main currency pairs and works great! Thanks!!! :)

asrin mehmet
44
asrin mehmet 2025.09.20 06:50 
 

perfect perfect perfect

Jeniw
38
Jeniw 2025.08.17 14:45 
 

EA works really great. Fanur is very responsive

Antoine Castagné
54
Antoine Castagné 2025.10.09 10:35 
 

Juste nul,... strat inefficace, -40% en 15jours d'utilisation, puis zero trade... impeccable. Un conseil, fuyez.

Fanur Galamov
22483
개발자의 답변 Fanur Galamov 2025.11.09 14:46
Actually Diamond created for stable profitable trading and does its job well. The thing is that I don’t even know who you are and what your goals are.. there is not even single message from you. Pls check your PM for recommendations.
Upd: Well I'm not sure, but it's weird 1 month rent + immediate review, neхt any my messages hasn't been read at all and it's been silence for 4 weeks now)
TT77IRL
336
TT77IRL 2025.10.03 18:29 
 

Absolut good EA, recovery also works well and very useful. I`m trading on all the 4 Main currency pairs and works great! Thanks!!! :)

Paul Donnelly
86
Paul Donnelly 2025.09.28 11:36 
 

I have been using Diamond pro for 2 weeks in demo; during that time it has not missed a beat, and has returned the equivalent of 20% per mo - a short time indeed, but nonetheless a remarkable result, and better than any other EA I''ve tried out. Launching in to prop trading soon, and will report again. Clearly Fanur is an EA design genius, and is also very helpful.

asrin mehmet
44
asrin mehmet 2025.09.20 06:50 
 

perfect perfect perfect

Jeniw
38
Jeniw 2025.08.17 14:45 
 

EA works really great. Fanur is very responsive

alexgfyhj44
40
alexgfyhj44 2025.08.16 22:29 
 

Excellent purchase. I rented Diamond for 3 months to test it, and I have to say it works great. They have excellent customer support, they can answer any questions, and if you have any problems, they'll help you. I started with a 1k account, and in 1 month, I made 35% profit. With the 3k account, in 1 month, I made 22.60%. I highly recommend this bot and the person behind it!

thomaslampe65
632
thomaslampe65 2025.07.31 20:24 
 

I have been running Diamond PRO on a real account since 5/28/25 and it continues to impress. I started with the low-risk settings, changed to mid-risk on 6/21/25 and to high-risk on 7/5/25. As per myfxbook profit for June was 5.05%, July 7.71%, max DD 10.91%, profit factor 1.79, 83/89% wins. This may turn into my favorite EA - thank you, Fanur!

nexr22
46
nexr22 2025.06.25 14:08 
 

So far, I have been able to make a stable profit! The backtesting has been stable, and it is an EA that I would like to use for the next few years.

Roberto Minarini
322
Roberto Minarini 2025.06.23 22:01 
 

I have to say that this expert is really reliable and solid. Among all the experts that I have used in my life, this allows me to sleep to the night serene. The developer is very available and competent and I thinks that thanks to his continuous work this expert will still improve. My final judgment is very positive.

eucalipto369
19
eucalipto369 2025.06.16 12:48 
 

Not recommended.

Ibrahim Hussein Kamel Ibrahim Hussein
411
Ibrahim Hussein Kamel Ibrahim Hussein 2025.06.12 12:09 
 

I would like to thank the author first for his efforts and support and second for his work. This expert advisor deserves to be discussed and relied upon, so I highly recommend him.

sanpaul
254
sanpaul 2025.05.27 17:20 
 

Хочу немного добавить от себя! Давно пользуюсь Diamond Pro, очень доволен работой эксперта и поддержкой автора!!! Рекомендую!!!👍

Zhiyu Tan
556
Zhiyu Tan 2025.05.09 07:26 
 

Absolutely recommended, both the 10 years of backtesting and live trading have proven that Diamond Pro is a profitable EA, and while it may not make you rich overnight, it's capable of making you a steady profit. Since I can't provide screenshots here, I've left them in the comments, I hope this helps. https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/109651#!tab=comments&page=17&comment=56659485

De Wynn Hernandez Rivera
141
De Wynn Hernandez Rivera 2025.05.07 11:05 
 

I just wanted to take a moment to write my review. This EA is consistent, and after using it for about two months, I can say that it was profitable as long as you followed the recommended settings. I appreciate Fanur for responding to all my questions.

richardforex
433
richardforex 2025.05.01 01:58 
 

The Diamond EA has proven to be a reliable and profitable trading tool, delivering consistent daily gains even in volatile market conditions. Its strategy employs a progressive position-sizing method, gradually adjusting trade volumes following losses to help balance previous drawdowns. While this method can amplify risk during extended losing streaks, the EA’s refined risk management and my backtesting validation—using 99.9% tick data and time-shifted data—demonstrate its robustness. Results remained stable across tests, confirming the developer avoided data manipulation or overfitting. Priced affordably, the EA is accessible to most traders, though its strategy of increasing trade sizes after losses demands caution. The recommended $200 minimum deposit is feasible, but a larger account balance(e.g.,1,000+) is advisable to withstand potential equity swings. Broker compatibility is critical: low latency, hedging permissions, and no trade restrictions are essential. What truly distinguishes this EA is its developer’s commitment. The author, a long-standing figure in the MQL market, provides regular updates to adapt to market changes and platform updates, unlike transient sellers who abandon users post-purchase. Support is responsive, with clear guidance on optimization and risk management. While the Diamond EA's strategy involves compounding risks, its proven performance, transparent approach, and the developer's trustworthy track record make it a compelling option. Ideal for traders comfortable with calculated risk and sufficient capital buffers, it earns a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5/5) rating. I also highly recommend exploring the author’s other products, given their proven track record.

Simone Lollobrigida
254
Simone Lollobrigida 2025.04.24 15:44 
 

Fanur made several good robots, but the Diamond PRO is his masterpiece in my opinion. A solid algorithm, combined with the economic news filter, make this robot an excellent machine. If you are interested in making good real profit, this EA is the one for you.

