Precision Entry Master EA

Unleash Precision Trading with the Precision Entry Master EA!

Are you ready to elevate your trading game? The Precision Entry Master EA is a sophisticated, ready-to-use automated trading system designed to capture high-probability trade setups, particularly on the Gold (XAUUSD) market on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe on the Exness broker. 

For brokers other than Exness, you may need to slightly optimize the Risk Percentage parameter to adjust for that broker's unique spread and execution conditions. Always perform backtesting and demo trading first..

This Expert Advisor is built for traders seeking a disciplined, systematic approach without the high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid systems. The Precision Entry Master EA focuses on robust trend filtering and volatility management to ensure you're trading under optimal conditions.

Key Advantages & Features

  • High-Probability Entry System: The EA uses a powerful combination of the Williams Percent Range (WPR) oscillator for identifying oversold/overbought conditions and a Moving Average (EMA) for trend confirmation. This blend ensures entries are aligned with the prevailing market direction.

  • Robust Risk Management: It incorporates a Dynamic Lot Sizing method that scales your trade size based on a fixed risk percentage and the trade's calculated probability. This ensures you never over-leverage and your risk is precisely managed on every single trade.

  • Daily Drawdown Control: A crucial safety feature is the Daily Cut Loss Percentage. If your daily loss exceeds the set limit, the EA will stop trading for the day, protecting your capital from large drawdowns.

  • Intelligent Trailing Stop: Trades are protected and profits are maximized using an ATR-based Trailing Stop. This stop-loss only activates after a pre-defined profit level is reached, securing gains while allowing winning trades to run further.

  • Time-Based Trading: You can define specific Trading Hours to ensure the EA only operates during the most active and profitable sessions, helping you avoid low-liquidity periods.

  • Ready-to-Go for Gold (M5): The EA has been specifically optimized for trading the Gold market on the M5 timeframe, offering a tested and high-performance strategy right out of the box. No Martingale. No Grid. Just pure, calculated execution.

NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly.

Send me a Message here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrimaul


Optimize Your Strategy: Customizable Parameters

The Precision Entry Master EA provides full customization through its input parameters. Here are the key settings you can adjust to perfectly match your risk appetite and trading style:

  • RiskPercentage: Defines the percentage of your equity to risk per trade (0 to disable risk management and use a fixed lot).

  • Lots: Fixed lot size to use if RiskPercentage is set to 0.

  • StartHour / EndHour: The specific hours of the day when the EA is allowed to open trades.

  • ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Used to filter out low-volatility conditions, ensuring the EA only trades in active markets.

  • EMAPeriod (Trend Filter): The period for the longer-term EMA used to confirm the overarching market trend (e.g., trend is up for BUY trades).

  • EMA_Timeframe (Trend Filter): The timeframe for the long-term EMA, typically a higher timeframe like PERIOD_D1 (Daily) for a stronger trend filter.

  • DailyCutLossPercent: The maximum percentage of starting daily balance you are willing to lose before trading stops for the day.

  • WPR_Period / Overbought_Level / Oversold_Level: Parameters for the Williams Percent Range indicator used for precise entry signals.

  • ATR_Trailing_Period / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Settings for the ATR-based Trailing Stop to manage open positions.

  • ATR_Profit_Multiplier: The ATR multiplier that determines how much profit a trade must make before the Trailing Stop is activated.

  • DayRange: The number of daily bars used to calculate a dynamic Take Profit level based on average daily range.

Take Control of Your Trading. Download Now!

Stop manual watching and start automating your success. The Precision Entry Master EA offers the discipline, risk control, and precision you need to trade the dynamic Gold market effectively.

Download the Precision Entry Master EA today and simply attach it to your Gold (XAUUSD) M5 chart to begin your journey toward more consistent, systematic trading!


