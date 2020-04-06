BBMA Oma Ally Multi Time Frame Analyzer

📌 EA BBMA OA Multi Time Frame Analyzer — Multi-Timeframe Auto Analyzer

The EA BBMA OA Multi Time Frame Analyzer is an Expert Advisor based on the BBMA Oma Ally methodology, equipped with an automated multi-timeframe reading system.
This EA can operate as a fully automated trading system or as a semi-automatic analyzer, helping traders identify complete BBMA conditions without switching between timeframes.

• For questions, discussions, and support:
Telegram Group: https://t.me/+u0yfPx6hs8MxMzY1

📘 Info

• Trading instruments: XAUUSD (Gold) & all major Forex pairs
• Multi-Timeframe Modes: Swing (H4-H1-M15), Intraday (H1-M15-M5), Scalping (M15-M5-M1)
• Minimum balance: $100 (Scalping), $200 (Intraday), $500 (Swing) — depends on risk settings
• Compatible with any broker
• The default settings of this EA are configured for scalping.

(Best performance observed on fast-execution and low-spread brokers.)

📘 Indicators Used

Bollinger Bands
Moving Averages
MA5 High
MA10 High
MA5 Low
MA10 Low
MA50 (Trend Filter)

🎯 BBMA Structure Detection
The EA analyzes all BBMA components in sequence:

  1. SIGNAL – CSM (Momentum), CSAK

  2. SETUP – Reentry CSM, Reentry CSAK

  3. VALIDATION – Reject MA50, Reject Lower/Upper Bollinger Bands, Extreme, MHV

  4. CONFIRMATION – CSAK, CSAK Break MA50, CSM, MHV
    All conditions are detected automatically without switching timeframes.

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS
Auto Entry
Lot Size
Trade Start Time
Trade End Time
Second Entry
Stop Loss (pips)
Take Profit (pips)
Fibonacci Stop Loss
Fibonacci Take Profit
Stop Loss USD
Take Profit USD
Automatic Cut Loss
Trailing Start
Trailing Step
Break Even Point (BE)
Trend Filter
Daily Profit Target

⚙️ Send Notification to Telegram

• Send notification on position opening
• Send notification on running profit
• Send notification on position closing




おすすめのプロダクト
Precision Entry Master EA
Andri Maulana
エキスパート
Unleash Precision Trading with the Precision Entry Master EA! Are you ready to elevate your trading game? The Precision Entry Master EA is a sophisticated, ready-to-use automated trading system designed to capture high-probability trade setups, particularly on the Gold (XAUUSD) market on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe on the Exness broker. If you don't have an Exness account, you can register via the link: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko For brokers other than Exness, you may need to
Dsc Hedge Average Distance GbpUsd M15 Full
Diogo Sawitzki Cansi
エキスパート
Recommended broker to use this Expert: https://tinyurl.com/5ftaha7c   Open Standart Account and request in chat FREE SWAP   Dsc Had Mt4   Expert Advisor developed by Diogo Sawitzki Cansi to operate on the active GBPUSD in the 15-minute time frame. It operates by hedging when the market moves a lot in one direction and open positions are closed at the gain limit or at the loss limit. Recommended capital: U$ 1000.00 for Lot of 0.01   Parameters EA: Password: Write only diogo.cansi as shown in ima
Auto3M Pro MT4
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
5 (3)
エキスパート
ボリンジャーバンドとストキャスティクスとの戦略取引 ボリンジャーバンドは主にトレンドを追うために使用されます。 オープン保留中の注文の購入または販売のための確率的メインラインおよびシグナルラインの使用 フィボナッチは目標利益、サポート、レジスタンスレベルの価格を使用しています アドバイザAuto3MProMT4はVPSで動作できます。 MT5 version :  Auto3M Pro MT5 特徴 マーチンゲールなし ハードストップロスと各ポジションの利益を取る ボリンジャーバンドによる柔軟なストップロス、固定小数点、以前の高さまたは低さ、フィボナッチレベル 柔軟な固定小数点間で利益を取り、フィボナッチレベルで利益を得る 固定小数点間の柔軟なトレーリングストップとストップレベルの乗算 資金管理 ニュースフィルター 保留中の注文をインターバル時間で自動的に削除 保留中の注文には買いストップと売りストップ機能を使用します 自動チャートにフィボナッチ、ボリンジャーバンド、ストキャスティクスを追加 市場が閉じる前に利益を閉じる バランスによる動的ロットサイズ ヘッジポジション
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
Flying Gold
Kantinan Manatkasemsak
エキスパート
Flying Gold EA It's an efficient gold trading system.  It's a unique strategy. The EA has accurate entry point calculations. If the conditions are not met, the EA will not open the order. Just install the EA, it can work immediately. Use the H4 time frame. XAUUSD Use initial Money 1000$ (Standard Account) /   initial Money  100$ (Cent / Micro Account) Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - 7 July. 2023 TIP !!! For good performance, choose a server that is close to the broker's server. Str
Breakout and Rebound EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Breakout and Rebound EA works using the opening prices of new bars. The strategy is based on the breakout/rebound from newly formed support and resistance levels. The support/resistance levels are identified using a narrow range of fluctuations in High/Low price of the bar for the period n. Entries are made in the direction of the initial movement from a level +/- n points. The EA is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. Any trading style can be used, whi
Two hearts zone trading EA by VUK
Vajahat Ullah Khan
エキスパート
VUKによるTwo Hearts Zone Trading EAをご紹介します（ブレイクアウト、サプライ・デマンド・ゾーン、リバーサルなどでの適用が最適です）。これはZONE取引愛好家向けの究極のツールです。この強力な取引ロボットは、ZONE取引戦略をナビゲートするための自動サポートを提供することで、取引体験を向上させるよう設計されています。 Two Hearts Zone Trading EAを使用すると、トレーダーは精度と効率を持ってZONEトレーディングに従事することができます。経験豊富なトレーダーであっても、初心者であっても、この専門アドバイザー（EA）はZONEトレーディング活動を管理するシームレスなアプローチを提供します。 Two Hearts Zone Trading EAは、トレーダーが望むレベルと方向でゾーンを形成できることで、トレーダーに力を与えます。このカスタマイズ可能な機能により、トレーダーは取引戦略をより適切かつ効果的に制御できるようになります。 Two Hearts Zone Trading EAの優れた機能の1つは、革新的なオートモード機能です。取引が閉じ
PowerMax Pro EA
Sergey Belov
エキスパート
PowerMax Pro - it's automated multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The Expert Advisor always sets TakeProfit and due to this, even if there are interruptions to the Internet, the orders will be closed on time and at a favorable price.  The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA. To protect the deposit and limit possible losses, the EA has two options: the ab
For Gold EA
Vadim Korolyuk
エキスパート
For Gold EA is a scalping program that trades breakouts of support and resistance levels using a trailing stop. The program analyzes market activity and determines the optimal entry and exit points for short-term transactions. The program automatically moves the stop loss behind the price to protect profits and reduce risk. The program is suitable for trading on XAU/USD  on the M30 timeframe. The program has a simple and user-friendly interface that allows you to customize trading parameters acc
Bollinger Bands with Stochastic Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
エキスパート
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the price touch the Bollinger Bands and enter Stochastic oversold/overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currencies pairs are  CHFJPY and GBPNZD . T he recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H1. This Expert
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
エキスパート
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
MartinZ
Iurii Kuksov
エキスパート
これはマーチンゲールシステムに取り組んでいる普通の顧問です。 平均価格の交点に応じて注文を配置します。 ここでは、例えば、第二以降の注文の開口部後の利益と終値と言わなければなりません 販売は、ポイントで測定され、カウントされません。 つまり、ストラテジーテスターでExpert Advisorを実行する必要があります そして、特定の通貨ペアなどのために適切にその設定を準備します。 あなたによってあなたに提供される資産の ブローカー。 extern double Lots= 0.01 ; -これは、最初の買い注文と売り注文が開かれるロット価格です。 extern int TakeProfit= 400 ; -これは、注文が利益でクローズされるポイント単位の価格です。 extern int TPB= 300 ;-これは、 複数の注文の終値が次のようになるポイント単位の価格です                                   発注書のための利益を使って。 extern int TPS= 400 ;-これは、 複数の注文の終値が次のようになるポイント単位の価格です      
Secret Scalper
Burcak Sengezer
エキスパート
Secret Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor. The EA is a medium-term scalper. Our EA has been created to work confidentially. So, it can close orders with actual account currency value at profit or loss. Also works with stop loss. The EA's strategy has been improved to make reasonable and low-medium risk profit. But, you can also increase your risk, although we do not recommend doing that. The EA's logic is little bit complicated. However, easy to use. Most of settings are set by the E
Avatar EA1 Trend Following
Thiti Bunsin
エキスパート
Automated trading tools [Expert Advisor] using the   Trend Following Strategy   combined with   vertical Griding entry points   on the EURUSD currency pair. The trend following strategy is a simple but powerful strategy that has been widely adapted to create expert advisors for trading, espectially in Forex market. In this Expert Advisor [EA], Trend following strategies are combined with vertical grid entry methods to ensure that trades move in the right direction and close with a profit at the
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
エキスパート
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
ED Adviser
Debegamage Umayanga
エキスパート
ED Adviser is specially designed for EURUSD. It uses Japanese ichimoku kinko hyo system and few types of moving average calculations before placing any order. ED Adviser will only work on EURUSD chart. Input Lots - 2 (use this according to your account balance) Take profit and stop loss are usually placed by ED Adviser at 30-40 pips. The recommended timeframe is H4.
Shogun RX
Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel
エキスパート
10 COPIES AT $ 99 ! After that, the price will be raised to $ 150 . After years of painstaking research and development, we are offering the opportunity for you to have this incredible tool in your automated trading portfolio. SHOGUN RX is a strategy that has a very advanced secret trading algorithm. It is a safe EA that trades using pending orders with a defined Stop Loss, Take Profit and 2 smart Trailing capabilities. LIVE ACCOUNT ---> CLICK HERE Pair: USDJPY TimeFrame: H4. Minimum deposit
Smart Pivot Point
Yeoh Kia Gee
エキスパート
Smart Pivot Point EA 1. OVERVIEW This Expert Advisor combines classical pivot point analysis with advanced risk management and multiple technical filters. It's designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities at key pivot levels while maintaining strict risk control measures. 2.   Unique Features Ø Multiple Pivot Point Methods: Ø Standard (Classic),   Fibonacci,   Camarilla &   Woodie’s Ø Each method offers different trading perspectives and can be selected based on market conditions
Riders
Alexandr Nyukhin
5 (1)
エキスパート
GunLines RSI、ボリンジャーバンド指標を使用したグリッド取引システムで、部分的な決済とヘッジポジションを含む合計利益に基づいて決済されます。 シグナル https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1525221?source=サイト +プロフィール+販売者 通貨ペア: EURUSD、GBPUSD、EURGBP、AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD。 時間枠: M15 アドバイザは、すべてのシンボルを取引するために 1 つのチャートにのみインストールされます ブローカーがサフィックス (CAD.с など) を使用している場合は、設定にサフィックスを入力する必要があります。 設定  固定ロット0.01  リスクロット リスク20  ロット値動的 10000  固定初回デポジット False  MaximumLot=10 最大ロット  ヘッジを許可 - True  取引可能な通貨ペア  ボリンジャーバンド 期間 20  RSI期間 - RSI期間30  最大 RSI 値 - 25  
Wonder C19 MT4 Robot
Abraham Balogun
エキスパート
WonderC-19 Double Strategy MT4 Expert Advisor (For Safe Fund Management) ======================================================================== WonderC-19 Expert Advisor is a simple solution to the great trading problems of many years. It is fully 100% algo MT4 trading robot. The default settings is profitable on many trading pairs, especially those with spread below 5 pips. It will fit in greatly for other pairs too, if they properly optimised.  Why WonderC19 Expert Advisor 1. High profit
XD FlashScalp EA for MT4
Nguyen Xuan Danh Tran
エキスパート
XD FlashScalp EA is a lightweight and fast scalping Expert Advisor designed for precision trading at key market levels. It automatically detects overbought and oversold zones to SELL at local highs and BUY at local lows, using an adaptive flash-scalping logic. The EA is fully optimized for accounts with bonus lots and supports flexible lot scaling based on balance and risk. Main Features Intelligent flash-scalping algorithm with price-level recognition Works on all major currency pairs (
EuroNest Egg
Tsoi Chi Kin
エキスパート
EuroNest Egg EA   is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading EURUSD on the Forex Market. Several trading patterns had been integrated into EuroNest Egg EA to analyze the market trend and find the entry point.  It also integrated with a special designed market filters to protect the capital.  Price: $220 LIVE Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1636889 Requirements Minimum balance $2000  Recommended leverage 1:200 or more Allow Web Request To allow the
Stufic
Tomas Hruby
5 (1)
エキスパート
Stufic is a result of the long way of development. It was created for use in the management of capital of trading groups. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuations of the markets. It is one of the system that can perform on 90% of currency pairs. It's a participant on World Cup Trading Championship 2016 with real 10K USD. Stufic was also between top five traders in real money contest organized by Fidelis Capital (November 2015, Gain +48%). Why should you have to choos
Quantum Gold Bot
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Quantum Gold Bot MT4 is a high-frequency trading robot (advisor) for the gold market (XAUUSD), working on the scalping principle. It is designed to instantly capture and use price impulses - sharp price movements in short periods of time. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Introducing the Quantum Gold Bot robot, your indispensable assistant in the complex world of XAUUSD trading. Quantum Gold Bot is a forex robot designed with high a
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
エキスパート
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD
Sergey Demin
エキスパート
Fully automatic advisor,   GBPUSD . Timeframe   m15 . Terminal   MT4 ChatGPT O1   deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a   stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop
Easy HFT prop firm EA
Florent Moreau
3.4 (5)
エキスパート
Unlock the Gateway to Prop Trading Success with 'Easy HFT EA' – Your High-Octane EA Companion! Designed with precision for the ambitious trader, this Expert Advisor stands out in the bustling market of high-frequency trading tools. Crafted for those aiming to conquer the stringent challenges of proprietary trading firms, 'Easy HFT EA' is your secret weapon to breeze through evaluation phases in record time. This EA is engineered for efficiency and speed, ensuring you stand out amongst the compe
TakeFast US30
Victor Hugor Da Silva Senhorinha
1 (1)
エキスパート
O TakeFast AI é um algoritmo sofisticado e inovador que emprega Inteligência Artificial em conjunto com a análise técnica tradicional para antecipar os comportamentos do mercado financeiro. Este Expert Advisor utiliza Redes Neurais Recorrentes, mais especificamente, células de Memória de Longo Prazo e Curto Prazo (LSTM), que são treinadas com base em dados provenientes de indicadores de análise técnica. Através deste método, o EA consegue aprender quais indicadores são os mais influentes para pr
Gilded Egg
Tsoi Chi Kin
エキスパート
Gilded Egg EA  is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading  XAUUSD  on the Forex Market. Several trading patterns had been integrated into Gilded Egg EA to analyze the market trend and find the entry point.  It also integrated with a special designed market filters to protect the capital.  Price: $220 LIVE Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1636889 Requirements Minimum balance $2000  Recommended leverage 1:200 or more Allow Web Request To allow the ma
Trend Exploit Free
Casimiro Zampetti
4 (1)
エキスパート
Trend Exploit   The logic behind  Trend Exploit EA  is very simple but effective , the EA uses breakouts of the Bollinger Bands for entry and exit signals, enter in the market in the direction of a strong trend, after a reasonable correction is detected. The exit logic is also based on the Bollinger Bands indicator and it will close the trade even on a loss when the price breaks Bollinger Bands line.  Trend Exploit was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" devel
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT4 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! ルール   正確さと規律をもって取引を行ってください。 クォンタムキング EA     構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合しました。M5 上の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロフェッショナルの両
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは XAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
エキスパート
Goldex AI：今日の成功は明日の果実となる 期間限定の超割引！ 値上げ前の最後の2枚が299USドル。 ライブシグナル > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高リスクセット マニュアルと設定ファイル：マニュアルと設定ファイルを受け取るには、購入後にご連絡ください。 価格： 開始価格は899ドルで、10回販売されるごとに199ドル上がります。 コピー可能数：2 Goldex AI - ニューラルネットワーク、トレンド、プライスアクションを備えた高度なトレーディングロボット。 Goldex AIは、金のサポートとレジスタンスをブレイクするプライスアクションを利用する高性能取引ロボットで、市場のニューヨークセッションの動きを最大限に利用することで、可能な限り高い利益を得ることができます。 このロボットは、インテリジェント・リカバリーと呼ばれる戦略を持っており、損失が発生した後、その可能性のある損失を短期間で回復するために、より大きなロットをオープンします。 Goldex AIにはスマート・ニュース・フィルターが内蔵されており、中程度のインパクトのニュースがない
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
エキスパート
2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応 5 min   SET FILE 指値注文（Buy Stop / Sell Stop）による取引戦略 価格に追従するスマートな指値注文管理 逆張り（リバース）モード対応 自動ロット管理（Auto Lot）搭載 時間フィルターおよび移動平均
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
超最適化バージョン – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 （MT4バージョン）は、これまでで最も強力で、安定性が高く、洗練されたリリースです。 HFTは高頻度スキャルピングEAであり、ゴールド（XAUUSD）のM1タイムフレームのみで取引を行います。毎日多数の取引を実行し、 非常に現実的なロットサイズ でスキャルピング戦略を実現します。そのため、専用のスキャルピング口座（RAWまたはECN）が必要です。 ICMarkets のRAW口座が特に推奨されており、低スプレッドかつ他社よりもスリッページが少ないのが特長です。 安定したインターネット接続またはVPSが必要です。 ご注意ください：ターミナルが停止すると、 FAST M1 は口座の制御を失います 。 公式チャンネル:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主な改善点 エントリーロジックの改善 EAは主要トレンド方向のみでエントリーします。逆張りは一切行いません。 勝率の向上 内部ロジックが調整され、トレードの成功率が上昇しました。 口
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
エキスパート
Javier Gold Scalper：あなたのそばにある最先端テクノロジー！ マニュアルと設定ファイル：購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルと設定ファイルをお渡しします 価格：販売されたライセンス数に応じて価格が上がります 残りのコピー数：5 金は金融市場でもっともボラティリティの高い資産の一つであり、取引には高度な正確性、慎重な分析、そして非常に効果的なリスク管理が必要です。 Javier Gold Scalper は、これらの柱を統合するために開発された強力で洗練されたシステムであり、金市場での取引を最適化することを目的としています。最先端のテクノロジーと高度な戦略を駆使して、Golden Scalperは初心者からプロのトレーダーまで対応し、このダイナミックな市場における課題を安全に乗り越え、チャンスを活かすサポートをします。Golden Scalperを使えば、金の特性に対応した信頼性の高いツールを手に入れることができます。 シンボル XAUUSD（金） 時間足 M30 PropFirm 対応済み 資金 最低 $1000 ブローカー どのブローカーでも可 口座タイプ ど
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
エキスパート
Expert Advisor は、不採算ポジションを回復するために設計されたシステムです。 著者のアルゴリズムは、負けポジションをロックし、それを多くの別々の部分に分割し、それぞれを別々に決済します。簡単なセットアップ、ドローダウンの場合のローンチ遅延、ロック、他の Expert Advisor の無効化、トレンド フィルタリングによる平均化、負けポジションの部分決済が 1 つのツールに組み込まれています。 グループ全体でのみ注文をクローズするグリッド戦略とは対照的に、より低い預金負荷で損失を減らすことができ、損失をより安全に処理できるようにするのは、部分的に損失をクローズすることです。 注文が復元される方法: 1 EA は、選択した商品の他のウィンドウを閉じて、不採算の EA をオフにします (オプション)。 2 EA は、処理されたすべての注文のテイクプロフィットとストップロスのレベルをリセットし、対応する識別子を持つ保留中の注文を削除します。 3 EA は、利益を利用して不採算注文の一部をカバーし、総ポジション量を減らすために、すべての処理された採算性のある注文をクローズします
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
エキスパート
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
エキスパート
DCA CYCLEMAX の紹介 Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here 概要 DCA CYCLEMAX は、市場で一方向に強いトレンドを示す資産に最適化された強力な半自動のグリッドトレーディングプログラム（EA）です。 特に、金（GOLD）、ナスダック100（NS100）、暗号通貨など、ボラティリティが高く安定したトレンドが見られる資産に効果的です。 DCA（ドルコスト平均法）戦略を使用して、損失リスクを管理しながら資産を時間をかけて管理します。 このEAはエントリーの区間を戦略的に設計し、トレンドが続く間にグリッド方式で複数のポジションを開き、手動エントリーと手動利確も含むプロセスで設定目標に達すると自動的に決済する機能を提供します。 横ばい相場の際には、DCA CycleMax EAと反対方向に動作するDCA CycleMax Hedge EAを併用する
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
エキスパート
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
エキスパート
24時間のフラッシュセール - たった$199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms"は、特にUS30ペアで取引するために設計された高頻度取引（HFT）の挑戦に対応した専用のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 他のトップエキスパートアドバイザーやインジケーターについては、以下を参照してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 私はロス（Los）です。詳細な情報を受け取るためには、こちらに登録してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFTとは？ 高頻度取引（HFT）は、強力なコンピュータプログラムを使用して数分の一秒で大量の注文を実行する取引手法です。HFTは複数の市場を分析し、現行の市況に基づいて注文を実行するために高度なアルゴリズムを利用します。最も高速な実行速度を持つトレーダーがより利益を上げやすく、HFTは高い売買回転率と注文対取引比率が特徴です。 したがって、このEAは1段階または2段階の挑戦にのみ適してお
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
エキスパート
The Golden Way は MT4 プラットフォーム向けの自動取引ソフトウェアです。同ソフトは総合的なハイブリッド戦略を採用し、複数のサブストラテジーが連携して機能することで、金（XAUUSD）市場における買い（ロング）と売り（ショート）の機会を正確に捉え、様々な市場環境下でタイミング良く取引を把握するお手伝いをします。成熟した取引ロジックに基づき、金市場でのプロフェッショナルかつ効率的な取引操作を実現します。 設定情報 通貨ペア：XAUUSD 時間軸：M5 タイムフレーム 初期預け金：500USD 以上を推奨 レバレッジ：1:100 ～ 1:1000 アカウント：高パフォーマンスでスプレッドの低い任意のアカウント 正確にバックテストを行う方法 最低 500USD の預け金を選択します。 M5 タイムフレームを選択し、任意の日付範囲を設定し、「各ティック（Every Tick）」を選択します。 指定された範囲内でご自身に適したレバレッジを選択します。 「テスト開始」をクリックします。 ご使用方法 製品購入後、速やかに MQL5 フォーラムでお問い合わせください — 設定をお手伝
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
エキスパート
CyNera：あなたの取引、私たちの技術 マニュアルとセットファイル: 購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルとセットファイルをお送りします 価格: 価格は販売されたライセンスの数に応じて上昇します 利用可能なコピー: 4 金取引は、市場で最も変動の激しい金融商品であり、精密さ、徹底した分析、そして強力なリスク管理が求められます。CyNeraエキスパートアドバイザーは、これらの要素を巧みに組み合わせ、最適な金取引を実現するために設計された高度なシステムです。CyNeraの高度な戦略と技術は、経験豊富なトレーダーだけでなく、初心者にも、金取引がもたらす独自の課題やチャンスを乗り越えるための支援を提供します。 CyNeraは、金市場の複雑さに対応した信頼できるソリューションを提供します。適応性に優れたインテリジェントな戦略と、多時間枠分析、自動取引調整、そして正確なリスク管理などの高度な機能を組み合わせています。この柔軟性により、CyNeraは市場の急速な変化に即座に対応しつつ、長期的に資本を守るための強力なツールとなります。 シンボル XAUUSD (ゴールド) 時間枠 M30  
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
エキスパート
KonokaSysteｍNEO は、KonokaSystemをベースに、新たな個性を持つ3姉妹( NEO・JOY・FUN )の1つで、オリジナルのEAです。 トレードスタイルは日本時間の夜中から日中をターゲットにしたデイトレードです。 通貨ペアは”USDJPY”で、M5の始値でエントリーします。 3姉妹はそれぞれに異なったロジックで、2種類のエントリーと、2種類のエグジットを装備しています。 グリッドやマーチンゲールのロジックは使用していません。 内部ロジックにより利益と損失を繰り返し、損失を飲み込んで成長します。 KonokaSystemNEO は、勝率重視ではありません。 TPとSLは共に100Pipsでやや大きくしています。(ストップ狩りの対策) その損失は大きいですが、本来最も危険なのは、損失が連続で発生する事です。 KonokaSystemNEO は、逆張りの弱点である暴騰や暴落による連続の損失を減らす様に設計しています。 NEOの元になったEA: https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517                      
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
エキスパート
Titan AI（タイタンAI）—— 次世代型自動売買システム Titan AI は、 MX Robots の専門チームによって開発された次世代型の自動売買システムであり、最先端の人工知能技術と高度な金融知識を融合しています。 このEAは Real Tick（リアルティック） , MBP（Market by Price） , MBO（Market by Order） といった高品質な市場データでトレーニングされており、これらは機関投資家レベルのシステムでも使用されるデータ形式です。 そのため Titan AI は複数市場において一貫性のあるスマートな判断を実現します。 Titan AI は複数のAI戦略を同時に動作させる ポートフォリオ型トレードシステム として設計されています。 各戦略は異なる相場環境向けに最適化されており、最大限の利益と最小限のドローダウンを実現し、マージンコールの可能性をほぼゼロにします。 Titan AI 4All の起動と設定方法 Titan AI 4All は、 高度な自動化・機関投資家レベルの精度・簡易セットアップ を求めるトレーダーのために開発されました
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
エキスパート
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
エキスパート
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.45 (47)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex GOLD Investor is
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
エキスパート
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
エキスパート
ThraeX – M1スキャルピング   (DAX, XAU, etc) ローマ時代の規律と精密さに着想を得た ThraeX（スレイクス） は、 MetaTrader 4 向けに設計された 高頻度取引専用エキスパートアドバイザー（EA） です。 特に 1分足（M1） チャートでのスキャルピング取引に最適化されており、市場の急速な変動を処理し、短期的な価格変動を高い速度と適応性で検出・対応します。 主な特徴： ️ M1スキャルピングロジック – リアルタイムデータに基づく高頻度な意思決定を実現。 ️ 高速実行システム – ボラティリティの高い市場における微細な価格変動に素早く反応。 自己適応型パラメータ – 外部データやプラットフォーム接続に依存せず、内蔵アルゴリズムによって価格の変化に自動適応。 継続的な最適化 – 最新の市場データをもとに行動を調整し、時間の経過とともに精度を高める。 ️ 外部依存なし – 完全自律型で、外部プラットフォーム、API、ファイル接続は不要。 コンパクトなスキャルピング構造 – 低レイテンシー環境と高速実行のために設計。 技術仕
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
エキスパート
EvoTrade: 市場初の自己学習型トレーディングシステム EvoTradeをご紹介します。これは、最新のコンピュータービジョンとデータ分析技術を駆使して開発されたユニークなトレーディングアドバイザーです。市場初の自己学習型トレーディングシステムであり、リアルタイムで稼働します。EvoTradeは市場状況を分析し、戦略を調整し、変化にダイナミックに適応することで、あらゆる環境で卓越した精度を実現します。 EvoTradeは、Long Short-Term Memory（LSTM）やGated Recurrent Units（GRU）といった高度なニューラルネットワークを活用して時間的依存性を分析し、畳み込みニューラルネットワーク（CNN）を使用して複雑な市場パターンを検出します。また、Proximal Policy Optimization（PPO）やDeep Q-Learningなどの強化学習アルゴリズムを使って、リアルタイムで戦略を適応させます。これらの技術により、EvoTradeは市場の隠れたシグナルを見つけ出し、現在の市場ダイナミクスに正確に対応します。 各トレード後、Evo
作者のその他のプロダクト
BBMA Oma Ally Technical Analyzer Pro
I Made Amertayasa
エキスパート
EA BBMA OA Technical Analyzer PRO EA BBMA OA Technical Analyzer PRO is an Expert Advisor based on the BBMA Oma Ally trading methodology, enhanced with an aggressive technical approach. It is designed to accurately detect BBMA structures and execute automated entries with high responsiveness. The EA is equipped with Martingale , Hedging , and Pairing Close systems to enhance flexibility in position management and boost profitability under modern market conditions. Support & Community For q
Signal Alert BBMA Oma Ally Technical Analyzer
I Made Amertayasa
ユーティリティ
EA SIGNAL BBMA OA Technical Analyzer EA SIGNAL BBMA OA Technical Analyzer is a professional Expert Advisor based on the BBMA Oma Ally methodology, designed to automatically detect Momentum (CSM) and Reentry setups. This EA helps traders follow BBMA setups without constantly watching the chart — as all signals are sent directly to Telegram in a clean and organized format. My products : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156008?source=Site +Profile+Seller   : https://www.mql5.com/en/marke
FREE
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信