Moneta Vertex

MONETA VERTEX – The Ultimate Multi-Currency Forex Intelligence Engine

MONETA VERTEX is an ultra-advanced Expert Advisor designed to operate flawlessly across the entire Forex market.
Built to dominate multi-currency trading, it delivers exceptional accuracy in both entries and exits, adapting its behavior dynamically through its internal intelligent systems.

Engineered for the M1 timeframe, MONETA VERTEX combines fast market interpretation with powerful risk-based execution.
Its default settings automatically scale risk based on account balance, while the integrated StopLoss%, bar-count filtering, volatility scanner, and a wide suite of internal tools allow the EA to remain stable, reactive, and incredibly precise.

Its architecture supports any currency pair, including majors, minors, and exotic symbols — the more pairs you attach, the more data it processes, and the more effective the system becomes.
A unique MagicNumber ensures clean and conflict-free operation, even when running multiple configurations.

MONETA VERTEX is built for traders who demand flexibility, power, and intelligent automation without compromise.

🚀 What Makes MONETA VERTEX Exceptional?

Ultra-Fast Multi-Pair Execution
Reads and reacts to micro-movements across dozens of currency pairs simultaneously.

🧠 Smart Risk Scaling & StopLoss% Control
Risk adjusts automatically to account size, with flexible SL percentage management.

🎛️ Advanced Entry System
Includes bar-count filtering, volatility scanning, precise trigger logic, and stability checks.

🔁 Fully Integrated Internal Tools
Dynamic trailing engine, break-even logic, spread filters, session rules, and many more embedded protection modules.

🔒 Safe, Efficient, Intelligent
Designed for modern market conditions with optimized decision-making and risk-adaptive behavior.

💼 Suitable for All Forex Symbols
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, GBPJPY, and dozens more.

🛠️ Core Functionalities

  • Risk-based defaults tied to account capital

  • StopLoss% engine for controlled exposure

  • Bar-count entry scanner

  • Integrated volatility detector

  • Dynamic trailing system

  • MagicNumber for multi-instance setups

  • Spread & session protection

  • Fast processing & ultra-light execution

📊 Recommended Settings

Timeframe: M1
Capital Recommended: 200–500 $/£
Broker: Any (RAW/ECN recommended)
Leverage: Any

⚠️ Important Note

MONETA VERTEX is a professional-grade algorithm.
While extremely powerful, it requires responsible use, proper money management, and awareness of risks.
Always test on demo before going live and adjust risk settings according to your experience.

📩 Support & Community

For help, setup, extra robots, or new releases.


