Gold Magnus

GOLD MAGNUS – Adaptive Gold Grid Engine With Intelligent Risk Modes

GOLD MAGNUS is a powerful and flexible XAUUSD trading bot designed for traders who want speed, customization, and smart automation on the gold market.
Built for the M1 timeframe, it combines structured grid logic with an ultra-intelligent risk system that adapts instantly to your chosen style.

At its core, GOLD MAGNUS operates as a precision grid engine, opening calculated positions as the market moves.
But when StopLoss% is set to 0, GOLD MAGNUS unlocks its advanced intelligent martingale mode, using a refined multiplier system built to accelerate recovery, optimize cycles, and adapt dynamically to gold’s volatility.

You decide how the bot behaves — safe, balanced, or ultra-aggressive.

🔥 Key Features of GOLD MAGNUS

Configurable StopLoss% – choose secure capital protection or activate smart martingale by setting SL% to 0
Dynamic Grid Logic – adjustable pip distance for controlled expansion
Trail & TrailStart – smart trailing system to capture extended moves
Risk Size Selection – Low, Medium, Aggressive, or Ultra-Aggressive
Unique MagicNumber – essential for running multiple setups
Ultra-fast execution on M1 – perfect for XAUUSD volatility

No hidden tactics. No dangerous randomness.
Just customizable algorithmic power that molds itself around your risk profile.

⚙️ Trading Styles (Choose Your Mode)

🔹 Low Risk – wide grid, stable cycles, smooth growth
🔹 Medium Risk – balanced structure with controlled exposure
🔹 Aggressive – tighter spacing, faster cycle completion
🔹 Ultra-Aggressive – for advanced traders with larger capital, maximum recovery and speed

🟡 XAUUSD – Settings Overview

Timeframe: M1
Capital Recommended: 200–500 $/£

🚀 Why Traders Choose GOLD MAGNUS

  • Optimized specifically for XAUUSD

  • Grid engine with smart order distance logic

  • Optional intelligent martingale for rapid cycle recovery

  • Multiple risk profiles for all trader levels

  • Easy to set up, lightweight, and beginner-friendly

  • Affordable and extremely versatile


Please keep in mind that this is a grid-based strategy, which means it can become aggressive if not managed properly. For this reason, it is not recommended for traders who choose not to use an Equity Stop in percentage (%).

I also want to highlight something very important: no Expert Advisor is risk-free, whether it costs $100, $2,000, or even more.
Understanding the risks, applying solid money management, and using proper protection tools is essential.

Strategies like this one can be highly promising, but at the same time, if used without experience or risk control, they can become extremely punishing.
Honesty comes first for my clients, and I want these fundamental points to be crystal clear: use it with awareness, discipline, and proper risk settings.

There is a reason why this bot has a lower price compared to my other EAs.
All my other robots include advanced smart-stop systems, intelligent risk scanners, trailing engines, volatility filters, and many additional features — and their pricing reflects that level of engineering.

This one is intentionally affordable, because when used with the right mindset and some experience, it becomes an excellent and accessible tool for everyone.


GOLD MAGNUS delivers smart execution, flexible control, and powerful performance — a compact system designed for traders who want the freedom to adjust risk, behavior, and intensity with precision.


📩 Support & Community For questions, setup, and exclusive trading bots 

