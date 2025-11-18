MONETA VERTEX is an ultra-advanced Expert Advisor designed to operate flawlessly across the entire Forex market.

Built to dominate multi-currency trading, it delivers exceptional accuracy in both entries and exits, adapting its behavior dynamically through its internal intelligent systems.

Engineered for the M1 timeframe, MONETA VERTEX combines fast market interpretation with powerful risk-based execution.

Its default settings automatically scale risk based on account balance, while the integrated StopLoss%, bar-count filtering, volatility scanner, and a wide suite of internal tools allow the EA to remain stable, reactive, and incredibly precise.

Its architecture supports any currency pair, including majors, minors, and exotic symbols — the more pairs you attach, the more data it processes, and the more effective the system becomes.

A unique MagicNumber ensures clean and conflict-free operation, even when running multiple configurations.

MONETA VERTEX is built for traders who demand flexibility, power, and intelligent automation without compromise.

🚀 What Makes MONETA VERTEX Exceptional?

⚡ Ultra-Fast Multi-Pair Execution

Reads and reacts to micro-movements across dozens of currency pairs simultaneously.

🧠 Smart Risk Scaling & StopLoss% Control

Risk adjusts automatically to account size, with flexible SL percentage management.

🎛️ Advanced Entry System

Includes bar-count filtering, volatility scanning, precise trigger logic, and stability checks.

🔁 Fully Integrated Internal Tools

Dynamic trailing engine, break-even logic, spread filters, session rules, and many more embedded protection modules.

🔒 Safe, Efficient, Intelligent

Designed for modern market conditions with optimized decision-making and risk-adaptive behavior.

💼 Suitable for All Forex Symbols

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, GBPJPY, and dozens more.

🛠️ Core Functionalities

Risk-based defaults tied to account capital

StopLoss% engine for controlled exposure

Bar-count entry scanner

Integrated volatility detector

Dynamic trailing system

MagicNumber for multi-instance setups

Spread & session protection

Fast processing & ultra-light execution

📊 Recommended Settings

Timeframe: M1

Capital Recommended: 200–500 $/£

Broker: Any (RAW/ECN recommended)

Leverage: Any

⚠️ Important Note

MONETA VERTEX is a professional-grade algorithm.

While extremely powerful, it requires responsible use, proper money management, and awareness of risks.

Always test on demo before going live and adjust risk settings according to your experience.

📩 Support & Community

For help, setup, extra robots, or new releases:

👉 Telegram: @TradingEAMQL5