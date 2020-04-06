Moneta Vertex

MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS!

MONETA VERTEX – The Ultimate Multi-Currency Forex Intelligence Engine

MONETA VERTEX is an ultra-advanced Expert Advisor designed to operate flawlessly across the entire Forex market.
Built to dominate multi-currency trading, it delivers exceptional accuracy in both entries and exits, adapting its behavior dynamically through its internal intelligent systems.

Engineered for the M1 timeframe, MONETA VERTEX combines fast market interpretation with powerful risk-based execution.
Its default settings automatically scale risk based on account balance, while the integrated StopLoss%, bar-count filtering, volatility scanner, and a wide suite of internal tools allow the EA to remain stable, reactive, and incredibly precise.

Its architecture supports any currency pair, including majors, minors, and exotic symbols — the more pairs you attach, the more data it processes, and the more effective the system becomes.
A unique MagicNumber ensures clean and conflict-free operation, even when running multiple configurations.

MONETA VERTEX is built for traders who demand flexibility, power, and intelligent automation without compromise.

🚀 What Makes MONETA VERTEX Exceptional?

Ultra-Fast Multi-Pair Execution
Reads and reacts to micro-movements across dozens of currency pairs simultaneously.

🧠 Smart Risk Scaling & StopLoss% Control
Risk adjusts automatically to account size, with flexible SL percentage management.

🎛️ Advanced Entry System
Includes bar-count filtering, volatility scanning, precise trigger logic, and stability checks.

🔁 Fully Integrated Internal Tools
Dynamic trailing engine, break-even logic, spread filters, session rules, and many more embedded protection modules.

🔒 Safe, Efficient, Intelligent
Designed for modern market conditions with optimized decision-making and risk-adaptive behavior.

💼 Suitable for All Forex Symbols
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, GBPJPY, and dozens more.

🛠️ Core Functionalities

  • Risk-based defaults tied to account capital

  • StopLoss% engine for controlled exposure

  • Bar-count entry scanner

  • Integrated volatility detector

  • Dynamic trailing system

  • MagicNumber for multi-instance setups

  • Spread & session protection

  • Fast processing & ultra-light execution

📊 Recommended Settings

Timeframe: M1
Capital Recommended: 200–500 $/£
Broker: Any (RAW/ECN recommended)
Leverage: Any

⚠️ Important Note

MONETA VERTEX is a professional-grade algorithm.
While extremely powerful, it requires responsible use, proper money management, and awareness of risks.
Always test on demo before going live and adjust risk settings according to your experience.

📩 Support & Community

For help, setup, extra robots, or new releases.


Рекомендуем также
Merlin Grid
Nicolas Zouein
4.5 (2)
Эксперты
Merlin Grid – полностью автоматизированный советник, использующий эффективную комбинацию сетки, ценового действия, быстрого скальпинга, "умной" сортировки искусственного интеллекта для определения подходящих точек входа и выхода на рынке Forex. Merlin Grid оптимизируется и тестируется на истории на протяжении 8 лет (2010–2018). Скачайте демо-версию и оцените ее работу. В блоге по Merlin Grid доступны файлы настроек, новости, обновления, список пожеланий и т.д. Характеристика Функция соответстви
Forex Juggernaut
Joel Protusada
Эксперты
F O R E X  J U G G E R N A U T  A highly powerful Expert Advisor even if used only with one currency pair, GBPJPY. The system structure is focused on the precision of the order entries and safety.   The EA is suitable and recommended for newbies.        V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the  Margin Level %  and assumes that all open trades are cre
Auto3M Pro MT4
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
5 (3)
Эксперты
AUTO3M Pro MT4   – это полностью автоматический советник для трендовой торговли, хеджирования и фильтрации новостей. Стратегия торговли   с использованием   MACE ,   скользящих средних ,   OBV ,   STD ,   ATR . STD   в основном используется для следования трендам. Стохастик   (главная и сигнальная линии) используется для открытия отложенных ордеров на покупку или продажу. Фибоначчи   применяется для установки уровней тейк-профита, поддержки и сопротивления. Советник   Auto3M Pro MT4   может рабо
Xauusd Advanced grid
Marco Antonio Dorantes Manrriquez
Эксперты
Xauusd Advanced grid  - Intelligent & Protected Trading System Golden Grid Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading that combines multiple layers of technical analysis to ensure high-quality operations and consistent profitability, with a primary focus on responsible risk management. Key Features Advanced Statistical Analysis The EA incorporates a statistical analysis engine that evaluates daily market movements, identifying historical patterns and trends
One Punch GBPUSD
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor is the legend of EA.   The Expert Advisor only opens one high precision entry. This EA can make you a nice profit.   Works on GBPUSD on M30   Features: Very easy to use and, if necessary, customize to your own requirements. Consistent Profit EA The EA uses the adaptive trade management algorithm.   PRICE WILL INCREASE..  BUY TODAY AT LESS PRICE !!   One Punch GBPUSD was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real mar
TukuYo
Samsul Anwar
Эксперты
TukuYo Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders. TukuYo Scalper   is a robot trader with multi-currency scalper Expert Advisor. TukuYo Scalper   is a robot trader not for GOLD/XAU. The EA is simple and convenient to use - just attach it with the default settings on eurusd   m15, m30,h1. For best results'    Magic_Number -   unique identifier for EA's orders . Order Comment - comment for EA's orders StopLoss   - stop loss in pips TrailingStop - distance from the price whe
BiBoosterix
Andrey Kozak
Эксперты
BiBoosterix — это мощный торговый робот для MetaTrader 4, созданный для автоматической торговли на финансовых рынках. Он сочетает в себе адаптивный алгоритм управления капиталом и продвинутые стратегии анализа рынка, что делает его идеальным инструментом как для начинающих, так и для профессиональных трейдеров. Основные преимущества Адаптивный алгоритм: Автоматическое управление лотом в зависимости от баланса счёта. Мультивалютная поддержка: Возможность одновременной торговли на нескольких валют
Rsi M15 M30 H1 With Button
Firoz T P
Эксперты
RSI M15, M30, H1-Based Expert Advisor The RSI M15, M30, H1-Based Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated automated trading system designed to execute trades based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) across multiple timeframes: 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1). This multi-timeframe approach allows the EA to provide a more comprehensive view of market conditions, leading to more informed and accurate trading decisions. Multi-Timeframe RSI Analysis: The EA monitors the RSI on thre
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Эксперты
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Success Forex
Mr Teerawoot Aonlamool
Эксперты
Way  to success  EA EA used to trade gold, try to get up to 10000 points of chart drag Trade according to trends, use up to 5 indicators to set values. It is a Martingale system. Fixed when the first lot lost by multiplying not over There is a trailing system. Stop comes when there is a profit. Max drawdown only 24.18% Testing Through the Crisis of War Within 6 months the profit reaches 128.74%
TrendSight Pro EA
Andri Maulana
Эксперты
Maximize your gold trading potential with TrendSight Pro EA , a sophisticated and automated trading solution specifically engineered for the high-intensity XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed for traders who value precision, safety, and consistent performance, this EA takes the guesswork out of technical analysis. Why Choose TrendSight Pro EA? TrendSight Pro EA isn't just another automated bot; it is a complete Gold Trading Strategy built on the foundation of the elite PaintBar trend-tracking system
Breakthrough Strategy
Konstantin Kulikov
4.46 (35)
Эксперты
Данная система разрабатывалась для работы с большим количеством сетов и через определённое время хорошо показала себя при работе на закрытии торгов в пятницу. В результате, это направление трейдинга стало основным для работы с этим экспертом. Однако вы можете создать свои собственные настройки торговли и выбрать любой день недели для торговли. Коллекция сетов настроек может быть расширена. Валютные пары, для которых разработаны сеты: EURUSD, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDNZD, GBPJPY
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Алгоритм советника определяет свечные фигуры дневных графиков, которые задают направление торговли внутри дня. Торговый эксперт определяет продолжительность нахождение цены в зонах перекупленности/перпроданности и начинает работу в сторону предполагаемого трендового движения. Каждая открываемая позиция имеет жесткие стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. В рынке может находиться только одна активная позиция. Разработка и тестирование советника производились на котировках 99% качества. Советник имеет встроенны
Breakout Lookback Bars
Yeoh Kia Gee
Эксперты
Breakout Lookback Bars EA 1. OVERVIEW Breakout Lookback Bars EA is a specialized trading algorithm designed to identify and trade price breakouts based on historical high and low levels over a defined period (LookbackBars). The EA ensures systematic trade entries using a FloatingPips mechanism, which helps optimize trade placement and risk management. 2. Trading Strategy The EA detects breakout levels by analyzing the highest and lowest price over a defined period (LookbackBars). A Buy trade is
Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro
Tyrae Trae Bailey
Эксперты
Hungry for Japanese style? Thirsty for samurai action? Behold! Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro is an expert advisor that has an Ichimoku indicator with a moderate lot size. It is recommended that you use this EA for JPY pairs like USDJPY, EURJPY, etc. If you enjoy using Ichimoku, this EA may be what you are looking for. According to the details of this expert advisor, it has an ATR to allow traders to see the line with the flow of the Japanese Yen along with another currency pair with it. Only use
Hedge Guru
Safa Erden
Эксперты
Hedge Guru is a full automated Expert Advisor that can work on all timeframes with  all currencies . 1 Hour timeframe and major currencies recomended. It simply uses the combination of martingale and hedging strategies with stop loss to reduce the risk. MaximumLevel Parameter defines the point to close an order with loss. Attention: For targeting more profit with HEDGE GURU , using high lot size is not recommended, for targeting higher profits, HEDGE GURU should be used on multiple currencies
Liquipedia
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Эксперты
Liquipedia is a conceptually new automated trading advisor using a scalping strategy. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. This EA uses an advanced algorithm to find bespoke entry points and several additional filters for entering and exiting the market with ease.  The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 10 years and passes every year with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio. This maximum accuracy backtests show a high payout rate a
Trendless Scalper
Jaspreet Singh Saini
Эксперты
As the name says, Trendless Scalper doesn't care for what trend is going on in the currency pair. It opens one trade as selected by user and then keep on adding trades according to direction itself. It don't have very complicated parameters. Simply apply on any chart and it works. It is recommended that the spread of the account should be low, but it dont have any restriction for accounts with high Spread too. It can trade any chart and any timeframe. This EA works for those accounts which can h
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
PureDailyEA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Эксперты
Expert's signal link has been working on 25 different instruments since 09.07.2019. It will be stopped after a while. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/605823 This expert advisor works well on daily charts. Opens a pending order based on daily price movements and may revise this pending order based on price movements during the day.  It can keep the current order by following the price movements and can open two different types of additional orders as soon as it sees the opportunity. If he sees t
Universal MT4 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Торговый робот на индикаторе MACD Это упрощенная версия   торгового робота , использует только одну стратегию для входа (расширенная версия имеет более 10 стратегий) Преимущества эксперта: Скальпинг, Мартингейл, сеточная торговля. Вы можете настроить торговлю только одним ордером или сеткой ордеров. Гибко настраиваемая сетка ордеров с   динамическим,  фиксированным или мультипликатором шага и торгового лота позволит адаптировать эксперт практически под любой торговый инструмент. Система восст
Great Hunter
Pavel Malyshko
Эксперты
Авторская стратегия демонстрирующая хорошие результаты на валютной паре eurchf m15. Советник в своей работе ищет наиболее вероятные точки разворота на графике и если сигнал подтверждается открывает сделку. Советник работает круглосуточно, что делает его универсальным вне зависимости от времени на рынке, что также отличает его от большинства советников торгующих в строго ограниченное время. По мере роста спроса на советник и увеличения хороших отзывов, цена на него будет расти. Поспешите при
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Эксперты
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Trend Following Pro
Yeoh Kia Gee
Эксперты
TREND FOLLOWING PRO EA 1. OVERVIEW The Trend-Following EA is an automated trading system designed to capitalize on market trends using moving averages. By analyzing price momentum, this EA identifies optimal trade entries and exits, ensuring effective trend-based trading. It is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic approach to following market movements without manual intervention. 2. Trading Strategy The EA identifies trend direction based on the crossover of Fast and Slow Moving Averag
Ox Bear Corrective Pro
Sergii Koverda
Эксперты
EASTER SALE OFF!!! PAY ATTENTION FOR SETS TO EACH ASSET (YOU WILL FIND IT ON TELEGRAM CHANEL) Советник имеет возможность торговать одновременно в Buy и в Sell, вне зависимости куда пойдет цена полностью в автоматическом режиме. При расчете простых показателей в зависимости от ATR можно настроить на любой инструмент. Инструменты: VIX, Nasdaq, XAGUSD (Silver),  FX и другие (настройки к каждому инструменту другие и находятся в Телеграм каналe  https://t.me/oxbearpro ) Особенности робота: 1. Возмож
King Scalper USDCAD
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Эксперты
King Scalper EA  is an automatic trading robot to trade  USACAD . Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it. No experience is required and it’s easy to set up.  Using King Scalper is a way to improve your trading result instantly. With an Expert Advisor like King Scalper you can instantly start trading, a working system re
Algo Samurai Gold
Abdul Malikul Hanan
Эксперты
Algo Samurai Gold: Scalp XAUUSD with Built-in Profit Protection Real Account Signal Page :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2235827 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2239627 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2240852 set file used :   AlgoSamuraiGold Trade Gold with Confidence and Control Algo Samurai Gold is an automated forex trading robot (Expert Advisor) designed to scalp profits from the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This scalping strategy allows you to capitalize on small price movements throughout
ProfessorMoriartyMT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Основа стратегии - выявление быстрых коррекционных движений между кроссами рабочей валютной пары или металла. В моменты расхождений цен торговых инструментов советник анализирует возможное направление движения цены на рабочем инструменте и начинает работу. Каждая позиция имеет стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Уникальный алгоритм сопровождения позиций позволяет контролировать превосходство профита над убытком. Советник не использует опасные методы торговли. Рекомендуемые торговые инструменты (TF 1m):
Lemm Scalper EA MT4
Fabio Sanna
Эксперты
Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Эксперты
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
С этим продуктом покупают
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Эксперты
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Эксперты
KonokaSystemNEO - одна из трех сестер ( NEO, JOY, FUN ), основанных на KonokaSystem, с новой индивидуальностью и является оригинальным советником. Торговый стиль - дневная торговля с полуночи до середины дня по японскому времени. Валютная пара - "USDJPY", вход осуществляется по цене открытия M5. Каждая из трех сестер имеет свою логику и оснащена двумя типами входов и двумя типами выходов. Никакой логики сетки или мартингейла не используется. Внутренняя логика повторяет прибыль и убыток, проглат
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.6 (5)
Эксперты
ThraeX – скальпирование на M1. (DAX, XAU, etc) Вдохновлённый дисциплиной и точностью римской эпохи, ThraeX — это специализированный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для высокочастотной торговли с использованием 1-минутного графика. Он предназначен для обработки быстрых колебаний рынка, стремясь выявлять и реагировать на краткосрочные ценовые движения с высокой скоростью и адаптивностью. Ключевые характеристики: ️ Логика скальпинга для M 1 – Предназначен для высокоч
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Эксперты
The       Opening Range Breakout Master   — это профессиональная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная для извлечения выгоды из институциональных торговых концепций, таких как       ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC) и стратегии на основе ликвидности   . Этот экспертный советник автоматизирует обнаружение и выполнение       прорывы диапазона открытия (ORB)       в течение ключевых мировых сессий Forex, включая       Лондон, Нью-Йорк, Токио и Midnight Killzones   , по
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Эксперты
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
Эксперты
EvoTrade: Первая самообучающаяся торговая система на рынке Позвольте представить EvoTrade — уникальный торговый советник, созданный с использованием передовых технологий компьютерного зрения и анализа данных. Это первая на рынке самообучающаяся торговая система, работающая в режиме реального времени. EvoTrade анализирует рыночные условия, адаптирует стратегии и динамически подстраивается под изменения, обеспечивая исключительную точность в любых условиях. EvoTrade использует передовые нейронные
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
Эксперты
После покупки напишите мне, чтобы получить руководство в формате PDF и ссылку на подробное видео с объяснениями!!! Всегда запускайте EA с настройками!!! Скачать SETFILE и инструкцию здесь   Candle Power EA Стратегия акций на основе возврата к среднему для индекса S&P 500 Пять комбинированных стратегий в рамках портфельного подхода – разработаны для волатильных рыночных фаз, коррекций и в качестве потенциальной тактической защиты портфеля. _______________________________________________________
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Эксперты
УЛЬТРА-ОПТИМИЗИРОВАННАЯ ВЕРСИЯ – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 в версии для MT4 — это самая мощная, стабильная и усовершенствованная версия на сегодняшний день. HFT — это скальпер с высокой частотой сделок, торгующий исключительно золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M1, выполняющий множество сделок ежедневно. Он поддерживает кредитное плечо до 1:500 и работает с очень разумными объемами лота , соответствующими настоящей скальпинг-стратегии. Поэтому требуется специальный скальпинг-счёт (RAW или EC
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.8 (5)
Эксперты
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Эксперты
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
Эксперты
Одна из самых мощных автоматических торговых стратегий 2025 года Мы преобразовали одну из сильнейших ручных торговых стратегий 2025 года в полностью автоматический торговый советник , основанный на TMA (треугольная скользящая средняя) с логикой CG . Данный Expert Advisor разработан для точных входов, умных отложенных ордеров и строгого контроля риска , что делает его подходящим как для валютных пар Forex, так и для золота (XAUUSD) . Советник лучше всего работает на ECN-счетах со спредом ниже 10
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Эксперты
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Эксперты
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
Эксперты
GridSync Pro       это       сложный сетевой торговый советник       разработан для       МетаТрейдер 4       который сочетает в себе       полностью автоматизированное выполнение       с       Гибкость ручной торговли   . Это       интеллектуальная сеть EA       реализует       немартингейл, продвинутая стратегия сетки       с       точный контроль управления рисками   , включая       ежедневные цели по прибыли, лимиты убытков и скользящие стопы       для защиты капитала во время       нестабил
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Эксперты
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Эксперты
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
5 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Throne EA – Торговая система без мартингейла для золота (XAUUSD) Советник Gold Throne EA разработан специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Он работает по методологии структурированной торговли сеткой, избегая использования мартингейла в управлении капиталом. Вместо экспоненциального увеличения размера лота после убытков, советник использует фиксированный или постепенно регулируемый подход к его размеру, предоставляя трейдерам больший контроль над рисками и экспоненциальным размером поз
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Эксперты
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Выкованный из потерь. Совершенный с болью. Выпущенный с целью. ️ СТРУКТУРА. НЕ СПЕКУЛЯЦИЯ. Three Little Birds EA — это не просто очередной торговый робот. Это закаленный в боях движок, созданный за годы реальных неудач и предназначенный для одной миссии:   защищать, восстанавливать и увеличивать ваш капитал — когда рынок становится жестоким. Он сочетает в себе   три мощные стратегии   в идеальной синхронизации: Сетка при убытках с Мартингейлом   : поглоща
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Эксперты
Наша команда рада представить Trading Robot, новейший советник для умной торговли для терминала MetaTrader. AI Sniper   — это интеллектуальный самооптимизирующийся торговый робот, предназначенный для терминалов   MT4   . Используя сложный алгоритм и передовые торговые методологии,   AI Sniper   олицетворяет выдающиеся достижения в оптимизации торговли. Имея более чем 15-летний обширный опыт работы на биржевых и фондовых рынках, наша команда создала этот советник, включающий в себя инновационные
Другие продукты этого автора
Gold Invertio scalping
Mose' Panizza
Эксперты
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! Gold Invertio Scalp – Next-Generation XAUUSD Scalping EA Gold Invertio Scalp is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand a professional, precise, and uncompromising approach to algorithmic trading on XAUUSD. This fully automated system is built to operate on the M1 timeframe , using advanced breakout detection, dynamic trailing logic, and intelligent risk management – without martingale, grid, or averaging strategies that put capital a
Xauusd Eutopya Fast
Mose' Panizza
Эксперты
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! XAUUSD EUTOPYA FAST – The Future of Gold Scalping is Here XAUUSD EUTOPYA FAST is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered for traders who want speed, precision, and pure algorithmic power in their XAUUSD trading. Built for the M1 timeframe , this EA uses next-generation breakout intelligence, dynamic trailing mechanics, and adaptive risk management — all with zero martingale, grid, or averaging , ensuring your capital stays protected while maximizing effici
GainLossView
Mose' Panizza
Индикаторы
GainLossView – Smart Profit Tracker for Every Trader GainLossView is a powerful yet lightweight indicator designed to give you real-time visual control of your trading performance — directly on the chart. Whether you trade manually or with Expert Advisors , GainLossView keeps you fully aware of your daily gains, current losses, and total balance with clean, instant updates. Why Traders Love GainLossView GainLossView turns your chart into a live performance dashboard. It helps you stay conn
Bicoin Et Futurum
Mose' Panizza
Эксперты
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! BITCOIN ET FUTURUM – The Future of Crypto Scalping Begins Here BITCOIN ET FUTURUM is an ultra-advanced Expert Advisor created for traders looking for speed, precision, and next-level algorithmic performance specifically on Bitcoin and major crypto assets . Developed for the M1 timeframe , this EA leverages intelligent volatility detection, rapid breakout confirmation, and adaptive crypto-focused risk management — all without martingale, grid, or dangerous a
Forex Astropya
Mose' Panizza
Эксперты
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! FOREX ASTROPYA – The Future of Multi-Currency Forex Scalping FOREX ASTROPYA is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand speed, precision, and intelligent automation across the entire Forex market . Designed for the M1 timeframe , this EA uses advanced multi-currency breakout detection, dynamic trailing logic, and adaptive risk management — all without martingale, grid, or averaging. The more currency pairs you connect, the more pow
Gold Magnus
Mose' Panizza
Эксперты
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! GOLD MAGNUS – Adaptive Gold Grid Engine With Intelligent Risk Modes GOLD MAGNUS is a powerful and flexible XAUUSD trading bot designed for traders who want speed, customization, and smart automation on the gold market. Built for the M1 timeframe , it combines structured grid logic with an ultra-intelligent risk system that adapts instantly to your chosen style. At its core, GOLD MAGNUS operates as a precision grid engine , opening calculated positions as th
Gold Aurefix
Mose' Panizza
Эксперты
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! GOLD AUREFIX – The Elite Evolution of Gold Trading Intelligence The new era of XAUUSD algorithmic mastery begins now. GOLD AUREFIX is an ultra-refined Expert Advisor crafted for traders who demand intelligence, stability, and high-performance execution in the volatile world of XAUUSD. Engineered for the M1 timeframe , it integrates advanced volatility-mapping logic, smart breakout recognition, deep-learning–inspired filters, and capital-adaptive risk mechan
Eurusd Vs Audusd
Mose' Panizza
Эксперты
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! EURUSD vs AUDUSD – The Ultimate Dual-Pair Forex Intelligence Engine EURUSD vs AUDUSD is an ultra-advanced Expert Advisor engineered to operate with exceptional precision on two of the most traded currency pairs in the Forex market. Built specifically to dominate dual-pair trading , it delivers superior accuracy in both entries and exits while adapting its behavior dynamically through its internal intelligent systems. Optimized for the M1/ M5 timeframe , thi
Gold Aurefix MT5
Mose' Panizza
Эксперты
GOLD AUREFIX MT5 Advanced Algorithmic Trading System for XAUUSD GOLD AUREFIX MT5 represents the next generation of algorithmic trading for Gold (XAUUSD), engineered for traders who seek precision, adaptability, and professional-grade execution in fast-moving market conditions. Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform , this Expert Advisor combines intelligent price-action logic with adaptive market filters to operate efficiently across varying volatility regimes. The system focuses
Bitcoin Et Futurum MT5
Mose' Panizza
Эксперты
BITCOIN ET FUTURUM MT5 — The Future of Crypto Scalping Starts Now BITCOIN ET FUTURUM MT5 is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed for Bitcoin (BTC) and major crypto CFDs, built for traders who want speed, precision, and stable execution in highly volatile market conditions. Optimized for the MetaTrader 5 environment, this EA combines volatility-sensitive price action logic , breakout confirmation, and adaptive trade management to handle the unique behavior of crypto markets, includin
Forex Invictus
Mose' Panizza
Эксперты
FOREX INVICTUS MT5 – The Ultimate Next-Generation Forex Intelligence Engine FOREX INVICTUS MT5 is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 , engineered to deliver precision, stability, and intelligent automation across the Forex market. Designed to dominate modern trading conditions, FOREX INVICTUS MT5 combines advanced market analysis , dynamic risk management, and adaptive execution logic to achieve high-quality entries and controlled exits , even in volatile
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв