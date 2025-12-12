Gold Aurefix MT5

⚡ GOLD AUREFIX MT5

Advanced Algorithmic Trading System for XAUUSD

GOLD AUREFIX MT5 represents the next generation of algorithmic trading for Gold (XAUUSD), engineered for traders who seek precision, adaptability, and professional-grade execution in fast-moving market conditions.

Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform, this Expert Advisor combines intelligent price-action logic with adaptive market filters to operate efficiently across varying volatility regimes.

The system focuses on controlled trade management, dynamic market response, and robust execution stability, making it suitable for both demo and live trading environments.

Optimal Setup (3 Parameters)

To get the best performance in Demo and Live, this EA requires a quick optimization of only 3 key inputs based on your broker conditions (spread, execution, symbol specification).

After purchase, please message me directly via the MQL5 Market private chat and I will send you the recommended values for your account/broker.

Why this matters: Different brokers use different symbol formats, spreads, and execution rules. Adjusting these 3 inputs ensures the EA works smoothly and consistently.


Important Setup Note (Demo & Live Trading)


For normal Demo and Live trading, you MUST disable this guard, otherwise the EA may open only a minimal validation trade and will not execute the full trading logic.

How to enable full strategy (required)

  1. Attach the EA to your chart (recommended: XAUUSD, M1).

  2. Open EA Inputs.

  3. Set:

MarketValidationGuard = false

  1. Click OK and allow Algo Trading.

  • MQL5 Market validation: MarketValidationGuard = true (default) 

  • Demo / Live / Real trading: set MarketValidationGuard = false


🚀 Core Trading Logic

GOLD AUREFIX MT5 utilizes a refined algorithmic framework that analyzes:

  • Price structure and directional movement

  • Volatility expansion and contraction phases

  • Market timing and execution conditions

  • Broker-specific trading constraints

This hybrid logic allows the EA to adapt smoothly to changing market behavior without relying on aggressive techniques.

🧠 Smart Trade Management

  • Basket-based position handling

  • Automatic profit-based position closure

  • Adaptive distance control between entries

  • Protection against over-execution during unstable conditions

The EA is designed to maintain operational stability while reacting intelligently to market movement.

🛡️ Risk & Safety Principles

GOLD AUREFIX MT5 follows a capital-preservation–oriented philosophy:

✔ No martingale
✔ No forced averaging
✔ Controlled exposure per market cycle
✔ Built-in safeguards against abnormal spread and execution issues

This structure allows the system to operate with a balanced risk profile, suitable for long-term usage when combined with proper account management.

⚙️ Platform & Broker Compatibility

  • Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5

  • Designed for hedging accounts

  • Works with all brokers (RAW / ECN recommended)

  • Optimized for low-latency execution

  • Efficient CPU and memory usage

📌 Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M1/M5

  • Minimum balance: 500 USD / EUR (MORE IS BETTER FOR MAX RESULTS)

  • Leverage: Any

  • Account type: Hedging

📊 Backtesting & Optimization

The EA is optimized for MT5 strategy tester using high-quality tick data.
Results may vary depending on broker conditions, symbol specifications, and parameter settings.

Users are encouraged to perform their own backtests and forward tests before applying the EA on live accounts.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always trade responsibly and use proper risk management.


New Update – Major Upgrade for Maximum Performance

A new update is now live to deliver a stronger and more complete trading experience.

What’s new in this release

  • Expanded input set for deeper customization and fine-tuning

  • Improved internal market scanner logic

  • Additional invisible internal filters and algorithmic indicators (not shown in Inputs, working inside the engine)

  • Faster execution stability improvements and cleaner trade management

Gold Aurefix is now more responsive, more aggressive, and more adaptive to changing market conditions—built to operate with high intensity while keeping the system structured and controlled.

🔁 Ongoing development
This EA will continue to receive further upgrades.
After purchase, you can send me suggestions through the MQL5 Market chat—tell me what you consider most important, and I will prioritize improvements to push Gold Aurefix to the next level.


🔹 Why Choose GOLD AUREFIX MT5?

  • Designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Stable execution logic for volatile markets

  • Professional-grade structure without aggressive risk techniques

  • Clean, efficient, and MT5-native architecture

  • Suitable for traders seeking a systematic and disciplined approach


추천 제품
Willain72ATM
He Ping Qing
Experts
This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd. Parameter description: Clots: initial single quantity; NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night. Except for Clots,
BoBiXAU Pro
Manfred Tochukwu Orjioke
Experts
BobiXAU Pro v3.0 - Conservative Trend Following System Professional Gold Trading EA with Real-Time Telegram Signals BobiXAU Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Using a proven conservative trend-following approach with multi-timeframe confirmation, this EA captures Gold's consistent directional moves while maintaining institutional-grade risk management. ️ GOLD SPECIALIST - XAUUSD ONLY This EA is optimized exclusively for Gold trading . Do not
Aureus Trader
Divyesh Pandey
Experts
Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
Jesversal EA
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Experts
이제 한국어로 번역된 문서를 제공합니다: Jesversal Universal MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) 문서 개요 Jesversal은 여러 신호 통합 및 고급 리스크 관리 전략을 갖춘 고급 거래 자동화 도구인 MetaTrader 5용 유니버설 Expert Advisor (EA)로 설계되었습니다. 주요 기능 1. 멀티 인디케이터 신호 처리 동시에 최대 3개의 서로 다른 인디케이터를 지원합니다. 최대 16개의 버퍼 신호를 처리할 수 있습니다. 인디케이터 1과 3은 최대 4개의 신호 버퍼를 처리할 수 있으며, 인디케이터 2는 최대 8개의 신호 버퍼를 처리할 수 있습니다. 2. 고급 거래 전략 보너스 전략 외부 인디케이터 없이 거래를 실행할 수 있도록 설정할 수 있습니다. 여러 통화 페어에 적합한 강력한 전략입니다. StrategyTwo 매개변수로 전환 가능(기본값: true). 마틴게일 및 손실 회복 전략 Kelechi 모드 : 손실 후 같은 방향의 거래를 실행합니다. 가
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Huki hedge sideway
Vu Kim Huyen
Experts
This is a Hedge EA for Sideways Markets The market is sideways 80% of the time. This EA performs well during this phase and accepts stop-losses (SL) during periods of strong news and strong trends. The full-time backtest shows good results, but if you run it live and turn the EA on and off during critical periods, its efficiency will be even higher. Advantages: Take Profit (TP) for individual orders , which is highly beneficial for minimizing slippage. Trims orders to reduce risks when the mark
Gold Trend Rider EA
Omais Ali
Experts
The Gold Trend Rider EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system specifically designed for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. It combines multiple technical indicators with advanced risk management features to identify and execute trading opportunities while protecting capital. Key Components 1. Technical Analysis Framework Moving Average System: Uses three EMAs (8, 21, and 50 periods) to identify trend direction RSI Indicator: Identifies overbought/oversold conditions (40/60 levels) ADX Filter: O
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
Experts
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
Experts
Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (9)
Experts
Venom US30 Scalp – VENOM LABS에서 개발한 정밀한 US30 스캘핑 EA 절대로 계좌를 터뜨리지 않는 EA SIGNAL   : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304 Exness와 같은 다른 시간대를 사용하는 브로커의 경우, 브로커가 GMT+3이 아니면 마지막 입력을 TRUE 로 설정하십시오. 30분 타임프레임만 사용하세요. ️ 경고 : 시간대 또는 타임프레임 설정이 잘못되면 EA가 제대로 작동하지 않을 수 있습니다. 출시 가격은 단 24시간! 지금 바로 구매하세요! Venom US30 Scalp란? Venom US30 Scalp은 US30 (다우존스 지수)의  H1 타임프레임에 최적화된 완전 자동화된 전문가 어드바이저(EA)입니다. 이 EA는 오직 독자적인 수학 알고리즘에 기반하며, 인디케이터, 뉴스 트레이딩, 그리드 또는 마틴게일 전략은 전혀 사용하지 않습니다. VENOM LABS에서 설계한 이 EA는, 단기 수익이나 유행보
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Ichimoku Gold Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Ichimoku Gold Scalper EA Automated Trading System for Gold (XAU/USD) Overview Ichimoku Gold Scalper is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed for scalping gold (XAU/USD) using the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with an intelligent grid system. It includes advanced risk management and is ideal for funding accounts. Main Features Ichimoku Filtering Uses the 5 Ichimoku lines to confirm trends Only trades when all signals are aligned Respects the Kumo cloud as support/resist
MultiORB EA Prop Edition
Brian Mutuku Mwanthi
Experts
MULTI ORB EA - PROP FIRM EDITION with FOREX FACTORY NEWS FILTER THE ONLY MULTI-SESSION ORB EA WITH INTEGRATED FOREX FACTORY NEWS PROTECTION Pass your prop firm challenge with confidence using the most advanced Opening Range Breakout EA designed specifically for FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, and other funded trader programs CUSTOM PRESET AT USER
DAI Breakout Matrix EA
Phatcharawat Muangchiengwan
Experts
DAI Breakout Matrix EA DAI Breakout Matrix EA is a multi-timeframe breakout and grid engine designed for gold and volatile symbols. It combines breakout entries, 2-timeframe Williams %R confirmation, adaptive grid management, profit-locking and manual integration via chart buttons, all monitored by a clear on-chart HUD. Recommended symbol: XAUUSD Recommended base timeframe: M10 (custom 10-minute chart) This EA is a professional tool, not a “set and forget” solution. Proper money management and t
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Experts
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
Trend Alpha
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Experts
Trend Alpha is an automated Expert Advisor from the DaneTrades EA portfolio. It is built around a rules-based trend-following breakout approach using price action, with additional price-action filters designed to help qualify setups. The EA is multi-currency and commonly used on trend-driven instruments such as JPY pairs, NAS100, SP500, XAUUSD, and BTCUSD. It is designed for minimal configuration and a straightforward setup process. Trend Alpha can be used alongside other systems that trade dif
Quantturbo
Alejandro Nava
Experts
Using the basic principles that allow scientists to report a tsunami a few minutes before it happens (tested during a period of almost 10 years), we have designed an algorithm able to perceive its wave length, amplitude, height, rate, period and acceleration.   This allows our Expert Advisor (EA) to make transactions or to send automatic signals for up to 5 currency pairs (EUR/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN). In other words, our algorithm identifies the main trend through the result o
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
Experts
XAURON is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on the XAU/USD symbol. It uses adaptive algorithms to detect and manage potential breakout conditions on the M5 and M15 timeframes, with built-in risk management rules. Trading results may vary significantly depending on several factors, including broker conditions, order execution, slippage, latency, VPS quality, and market conditions at the time of use. Results obtained from tests or other environments may differ from those achieved
Gold Zone EA
Simon Reger
4.2 (5)
Experts
Gold Zone EA 는 공급·수요(Supply & Demand) 영역을 기반으로 시장 구조를 분석하고, 정의된 가격 반응에 따라 자동으로 거래를 수행하는 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 영역 감지, 모멘텀 분석, EMA 필터, 다중 테이크프로핏, 브레이크이븐, 트레일링 스탑 및 차트 내에서 직접 조작 가능한 수동 트레이딩 패널을 통합하고 있습니다. 지원 종목 예시: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD 그 외 다양한 외환, 지수, CFD 종목에서도 사용 가능합니다. 외부 DLL은 필요하지 않습니다. 거래 로직 공급·수요 영역 감지 EA는 다음 요소를 통해 구조적 가격 영역을 식별합니다: 베이스 캔들(Base High / Base Low) 캔들 패턴 필터 선택형 EMA 트렌드 강도 영역 크기 및 중첩 여부 검사 무효화된 영역 자동 제거 가격이 여러 차례 영역을 돌파하거나 무효화 카운터가 도달하면 영역은 비활성화됩니다. 영역 활성화 가격
FREE
STC EA Hybrid PRO Strong Trend Catcher
Wiseman Ntuli
Experts
STC EA Hybrid PRO is a premium MT5 Expert Advisor designed to catch strong trends on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD. It uses a combination of EMA, ADX, and ATR to detect market direction and places automatic pending BuyStop and SellStop orders . This EA is market-protected with: Demo trial (7 days) Subscription license (1 / 3 / 6 / 12 months) Account binding (1 account per license) Key Features: Automatic trend detection using EMA, ADX, ATR Pending BuyStop / SellStop placement Fixed lot or adjustable
ComplexEuro Edge Pro
Luke Anthony Coles
Experts
REAL BACKTEST / LONG TERM PROFITIBILITY Introducing ComplexEuro Edge PRO , an advanced Expert Advisor, meticulously designed 'EURUSD' trading system that specializes in executing high-precision trades by implementing a unique set of strict conditions and technical criteria.  ComplexEuro is unlike other EAs that rely on generic algorithms , martingale/grid or other 'AI' gimmicks that do not work long term. Minimum Deposit : $100 TimeFrame : M1 Pair : EURUSD VPS is recommended Auto Close at weeke
Gold Zombie XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (2)
Experts
GOLD Zombie — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready GOLD Zombie is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading XAUUSD H1 with surgical precision and powerful risk control. Designed to excel in modern market conditions, GOLD Zombie adapts intelligently to volatility while maintaining strict trade discipline—making it ideal for both individual traders and prop firm evaluations. Why GOLD Zombie Delivers
GoldTrend ExpertAI
Napat Petchsrikul
Experts
Welcome to GoldTrend ExpertAI, your go-to solution for successful trading in the XAUUSD pair (GOLD) using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence techniques coupled with a myriad of indicators including ADX, Moving Averages, and Price Action detection. Developed by a seasoned team with over a decade of trading experience, GoldTrend ExpertAI boasts a unique strategy tailored to optimize risk management, ensuring every position is safeguarded with Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) mechanisms, while
LazyBoy Scrapper Scalper EA
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
5 (2)
Experts
60% Discount From the makers of the Successful               Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot             - Comes this unique opportunity at a low price The Idea You think the days of scrapper scalping ended?! Think again. This Expert Advisor which is made for Gold trading is perfected to scrape ever tick by the second, timeframe independently. Comes along with account management and 6 safety settings for the most satisfied to the most greedy of us to choose from. Not based on indicators wh
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor, GBPUSD . Timeframe m15 . Terminal MT5 ChatGPT O1 deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop loss. Mini
Neon Ash UsdJpy 1H
Burak Enes Aydin
Experts
This expert advisor (EA) is designed for trading the USD/JPY pair on a 1-hour (H1) timeframe , utilizing a combination of technical indicators to identify potential trade opportunities. The strategy is built upon Stochastic, Bulls Power, Moving Averages, and Pin Bar patterns , ensuring a dynamic and structured approach to market conditions. Key Features: Stochastic Oscillator: Uses %K Period (16), %D Period (3), and Slowing (2) to identify overbought and oversold market conditions. Bulls Power
HFT SP500 Master
EDUARDO RODRIGUES NASCIMENTO
Experts
Explore unique opportunities with precision in decisive moments of the financial market. You will be able to execute trades using a strategy that major banks and brokers utilize through high-frequency trading robots. Breaking News has been validated for years—its strategy was initially crafted manually and then carefully automated to ensure it performs exactly as needed to achieve high performance. When I was creating this strategy, I recorded over 40 screen videos to ensure everything was wor
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (385)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너 Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875 주요 기능: 입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인. 장점: 효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
중요한   : 이 패키지는 매우 제한된 수량에 대해서만 현재 가격으로 판매됩니다.    가격이 매우 빠르게 1499달러까지 올라갈 것입니다    100개 이상의 전략이 포함되어 있으며   , 더 많은 전략이 추가될 예정입니다! 보너스   : 999달러 이상 구매 시 --> 다른 EA   5 개 를 무료로 선택하세요! 모든 설정 파일 완벽한 설정 및 최적화 가이드 비디오 가이드 라이브 신호 리뷰(제3자) 최고의 브레이크아웃 시스템에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 8년에 걸쳐 꼼꼼하게 개발한 정교하고 독점적인 전문가 자문(EA)인 Ultimate Breakout System을 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이 시스템은 호평을 받은 Gold Reaper EA를 포함하여 MQL5 시장에서 가장 성능이 뛰어난 여러 EA의 기반이 되었습니다. 7개월 이상 1위를 차지한 Goldtrade Pro, Goldbot One, Indicement, Daytrade Pro도 마찬가지였습니다. Ultimate
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
렘스톤은 평범한 전문가 자문가가 아닙니다.   수년간의 연구와 자산 관리를 결합한 회사입니다. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018년부터   제가 다녔던 마지막 회사인 Armonia Capital은 FCA 규제를 받는 자산 운용사인 Darwinex에 ARF 신호를 제공하여 75만 달러를 모금했습니다. 한 명의 어드바이저로 4가지 자산 클래스를 마스터하세요! 약속도, 곡선 맞춤도, 환상도 없습니다. 하지만 풍부한 현장 경험을 제공합니다. Remstone의 힘을 활용한 성공적인 트레이더들의 커뮤니티에 참여하세요! Remstone은 시장 동향을 활용하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 거래 솔루션입니다. 고급 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 신뢰성과 성과를 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 입증된 정확성으로 거래 우위
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 할인 단 24시간 한정. 프로모션은 11월 29일에 종료됩니다. 이 상품의 공식 할인 행사는 이번 한 번뿐입니다. Syna 버전 3+ 소개 - 혁명적인 듀얼 기능 AI 트레이딩 시스템 Syna 버전 3+를 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이는 AI 기반 트레이딩 기술의 혁명적인 도약입니다. 이 릴리스는 OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek 및 OpenRouter의 광범위한 모델 생태계를 포함한 주요 AI 제공업체에 대한 전례 없는 직접 API 액세스를 특징으로 합니다. 이제 비전 입력 기능, 자동 API 키 관리 및 개선된 AI 프롬프트 프로토콜을 통해 Syna는 실시간 시장 분석 및 수동 거래 안내를 위한 화면 버튼이 있는 직관적인 대화형 어시스턴트 인터페이스를 제공합니다 . Syna는 Mean Machine과 AIQ에서 배운 모든 것의 정점을 나타내며, 이제 완전 자동화된 EA와 대
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
Experts
MultiWay EA는 강력한 평균회귀 전략에 기반한 스마트하고 효율적인 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 아홉 개의 상관된 (심지어 일부는 일반적으로 “추세형”) 통화쌍 — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD — 에 분산 투자함으로써, 강한 방향성 충격 이후 가격이 평균으로 되돌아오는 움직임을 포착합니다. 구매 후 전체 설치 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 실시간 신호:  여기를 클릭하세요 현재 가격 —   다음 10명의 구매자에게 단 $1937. MultiWay EA는 단순함, 안정성, 명확한 논리를 중요시하는 트레이더에게 완벽합니다 — 복잡한 설정은 필요 없지만, 매우 유연한 자금 관리 및 리스크 제어 옵션을 제공합니다. 이 EA는 진정한 “설정 후 잊기” 철학을 따릅니다. 사용자의 개입이 거의 필요 없으며, 수년간 안정적으로 작동할 수 있어 장기 전략에 이상적입니다. M
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
퀀텀 바론 EA 석유를 검은 금이라고 부르는 데는 이유가 있습니다. 이제 Quantum Baron EA를 사용하면 비교할 수 없는 정밀성과 자신감으로 석유를 활용할 수 있습니다. M30 차트에서 XTIUSD(원유)의 고옥탄 세계를 지배하도록 설계된 Quantum Baron은 엘리트 수준의 정확도로 레벨업하고 거래할 수 있는 궁극적인 무기입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된       가격 .       10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 4,999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:       여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 바론 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Baron MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.34 (29)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (학습 머신 + XGBoost 학습 모델 +112개 유료 및 무료 AI + 투표 시스템 + 외부 및 편집 가능한 프롬프트) 시장의 대부분 EA들이 "AI"나 "신경망"을 사용한다고 주장하면서도 실제로는 기본적인 스크립트만 실행하는 반면, Aria Connector EA V4 는 진정한 AI 기반 거래의 의미를 재정의합니다. 이것은 이론도 마케팅 과장도 아닙니다. 이는 귀하의 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼과 112개의 실제 AI 모델 간의 직접적이고 검증 가능한 연결이며, 차세대 XGBoost 엔진, 편집 가능한 프롬프트, 그리고 멀티 AI 투표 시스템과 결합되어 있습니다. 첫날부터 Aria는 투명하고 진화하는 생태계로 설계되었습니다: 먼저 직접 GPT 연결, 그 다음 자동화, 그 다음 전략 감사. 이제 V4에서 Aria는 진정한 학습 머신이 됩니다 . 시장 조건에 적응하고, 실시간으로 전략을 최적화하며, 외부의 편집 가능한 프롬프트로 지
The Forex Exchanger MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (6)
Experts
All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
Normal MA Crossover EA with Filters
Ruslan Zaikin
5 (1)
Experts
<h1>MA Crossover Professional EA</h1> <h2>Overview</h2> <p>MA Crossover Expert Advisor is an automated trading system based on moving average crossover strategy with additional RSI and ADX filters for market analysis.</p> <h2>Key Features</h2> <ul> <li><strong>Dual MA Crossover Strategy</strong>: Uses fast and slow moving averages for trend detection</li> <li><strong>RSI Filter</strong>: Optional RSI filter to avoid overbought/oversold conditions</li> <li><strong>ADX Trend Filter</strong>: Op
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ 버전 5.0 - 기관 아키텍처를 통한 자율 지능 규칙 기반 자동화에서 진정한 자율 지능으로의 진화는 알고리즘 거래의 자연스러운 진보를 나타냅니다. 10년 전 기관 퀀트 데스크가 탐구하기 시작한 것이 실용적 구현으로 성숙했습니다. AIQ 버전 5.0은 이러한 성숙을 구현합니다: 정교한 다중 모델 AI 분석, 독립적 검증 아키텍처, 그리고 광범위한 프로덕션 배포를 통해 개선된 지속적 학습 시스템. 이것은 AI 기능이 추가된 자동화가 아닙니다. 이것은 기초부터 구축된 자율 지능으로, 기관 트레이딩 데스크가 의사 결정 검증을 구조화하고, 운영 신뢰성을 관리하며, 적응형 학습 시스템을 구현하는 방법에 대한 수년간의 연구를 기반으로 합니다. 버전 5.0은 이러한 개발 접근 방식의 정점을 나타냅니다. 버전 5.0은 55개 이상의 무료 통합 모델을 포함한 300개 이상의 AI 모델에 대한 액세스, 독립적 검증을 제공하는 이중 AI 분석가 및 리스크 관리자 역할, 무중단 운영을 보장하는 자
Beatrix Inventor MT5
Azil Al Azizul
3.07 (109)
Experts
Introducing my new Expert Advisor Beatrix Inventor, Beatrix Inventor EA uses the concept of following trends in conducting market analysis. Analyzing market trends with the main indicators Bollinger Band and Moving Average, when entering transactions, this EA also considers the Orderblock zone which makes the analysis more accurate. The algorithm used in developing this EA is a reliable algorithm both in entry and managing floating minus. This EA is designed to be used on the XAUUSD / GOLD pair
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (92)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA는 강력한 평균 회귀 전략을 기반으로 하는 스마트하고 효율적인 자동 거래 시스템입니다. AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, EURGBP 등 상관 관계가 높은 통화쌍을 거래하여 큰 방향성 움직임 후 가격이 평균으로 되돌아가는 점을 활용합니다. 구매 후 전체 설정 안내를 받으시려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 실시간 신호:  여기를 클릭 현재 가격 — 다음 10명의 구매자에게 단 $1337. FastWay EA는 복잡한 설정 없이도 높은 유연성의 자금 관리와 리스크 제어를 원하는 분께 적합합니다. “설정 후 방치” 철학으로 설계되어 수년간 안정적으로 운용될 수 있습니다. 단독 사용 또는 포트폴리오 보강용으로 활용 가능합니다. 차트에 부착만 하면 나머지는 EA가 처리합니다. FastWay EA 주요 특징: 통화쌍 시세뿐 아니라 다음 요소를 고려: 글로벌 주식 시장 변동성 기준 통화 금리 선물 변동성 해당 통화쌍 옵션 시장 신호 그리드 시스템 사용, 마
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT 버전 11.0 - 한국어 Mean Machine GPT 버전 11.0 - 기관 인텔리전스와 전문 트레이딩의 만남 알고리즘 트레이딩에서 진정한 AI 통합을 개척한 이래, 우리는 여러 시장 사이클, 경제 체제, 기술 진화를 통해 이 접근 방식을 다듬어왔습니다. 적응형 기계 학습이 정량적 트레이딩의 자연스러운 발전을 나타낸다는 우리의 확신으로 시작된 것이 업계 방향이 되었습니다. 버전 11.0은 지금까지 우리의 가장 정교한 구현을 나타냅니다. 이것은 마케팅 용어로서의 AI가 아닙니다. 이것은 다양한 시장 조건에 걸친 수년간의 프로덕션 배포를 통해 정제된, 전문 트레이딩 전략에 기관 수준의 엄격함으로 적용된 계산 인텔리전스입니다. 버전 11.0을 지원하는 인프라는 적응형 포지션 관리, 다중 모델 합의 시스템, 신경망 가중치 최적화에서 지속적인 연구 개발의 정점을 나타냅니다. 버전 11.0은 55개 이상의 무료 통합 모델을 포함한 300개 이상의 AI 모델에 대
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
Experts
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Precision trading for XAUUSD Live Signal Avalut X1 is a professional Expert Advisor for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) in MetaTrader 5. The system combines four complementary strategies in a single EA to handle varying market regimes. It is self-contained for MT5 and requires no external DLLs or third-party installers. Key features Four strategies in one EA: coordinated strategies that complement each other to address trend, range, and volatil
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Experts
NEXUS – 시장과 함께 진화하는 정량적 적응형 그리드 시스템 NEXUS는 실시간으로 규칙 조합을 생성하고, 이를 샘플 외 검증(out-of-sample) 으로 필터링하며, 유효한 시장 환경에서 통계적 이점이 감지될 때만 진입하는 100% 자동 거래 시스템입니다. 빠른 스펙 요약 시스템 유형: OOS(샘플 외) 검증이 포함된 적응형 그리드, 뉴스·변동성·세션/요일·선택적 거래량 가치 영역을 고려하는 환경 필터 탑재. 종목: 주요 및 교차 Forex 통화쌍 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURJPY, AUDCHF, GBPCAD, AUDUSD) 및 세트에 따라 XAUUSD 포함. 포함된 리스크 프로필: Conservative(보수형), Classic(표준형), Aggressive(공격형). 타임프레임: 각 세트를 로드할 때 자동으로 설정 되며, 차트 주기를 수동으로 변경할 필요가 없습니다. 세트 검증: 모든 세트는 2018–2025 구간에 대해 샘플 외(o
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
EA Gold Harvester
Guo Cheng Liu
Experts
Core Concept Bollinger Grid Pro is a fully automated EA that combines Bollinger Band trend detection with an intelligent grid trading system . It automatically builds buy grids during ranging markets and intelligently takes profit during breakouts—capturing consistent profits from price volatility. The system operates 100% automatically with no manual intervention required, allowing your account to grow steadily under any market condition.  Strategy Logic Bollinger Band Trend Recognition The E
OrionXAU
Pierre Paul Amoussou
5 (1)
Experts
OrionXAU 는 XAUUSD(금) 및 US100 / 나스닥 시장에서 거래하도록 설계된 알고리즘 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 스캘핑과 스윙 트레이딩 전략을 결합하여 장기적 안정성을 목표로 한 위험 관리 구조를 갖추고 있습니다. 주요 지원 시장 • XAUUSD (금) • US100 / 나스닥 두 가지 전략 엔진 1. 스캘핑 • 단기 시장 참여 • 일중 거래 • 작은 가격 변동 포착 • 엄격한 위험 관리 2. 스윙 트레이딩 • 추세적 움직임 포착 • 거래 빈도 낮음 • 작은 손실이 자주 발생 • 수익 거래는 대부분 매우 큰 이익 을 제공 3.5 버전 – 신규 기능 OrionXAU는 다음과 같이 사용할 수 있습니다: • 금 시장만, • 나스닥 시장만, • 또는 한 계정에서 두 시장 모두 운용 가능. 보안 로직: • 하루 최대 2건의 거래 • 시장당 최대 1건 • 첫 거래가 손실이면 두 번째 거래는 실행되지 않음 그러나 안정성을 위해 한 번에 한 시장만 사용하는 것을 권장합니다. 운용 방식
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Gold Invertio scalping
Mose' Panizza
Experts
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! Gold Invertio Scalp – Next-Generation XAUUSD Scalping EA Gold Invertio Scalp is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand a professional, precise, and uncompromising approach to algorithmic trading on XAUUSD. This fully automated system is built to operate on the M1 timeframe , using advanced breakout detection, dynamic trailing logic, and intelligent risk management – without martingale, grid, or averaging strategies that put capital a
Xauusd Eutopya Fast
Mose' Panizza
Experts
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! XAUUSD EUTOPYA FAST – The Future of Gold Scalping is Here XAUUSD EUTOPYA FAST is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered for traders who want speed, precision, and pure algorithmic power in their XAUUSD trading. Built for the M1 timeframe , this EA uses next-generation breakout intelligence, dynamic trailing mechanics, and adaptive risk management — all with zero martingale, grid, or averaging , ensuring your capital stays protected while maximizing effici
GainLossView
Mose' Panizza
지표
GainLossView – Smart Profit Tracker for Every Trader GainLossView is a powerful yet lightweight indicator designed to give you real-time visual control of your trading performance — directly on the chart. Whether you trade manually or with Expert Advisors , GainLossView keeps you fully aware of your daily gains, current losses, and total balance with clean, instant updates. Why Traders Love GainLossView GainLossView turns your chart into a live performance dashboard. It helps you stay conn
Bicoin Et Futurum
Mose' Panizza
Experts
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! BITCOIN ET FUTURUM – The Future of Crypto Scalping Begins Here BITCOIN ET FUTURUM is an ultra-advanced Expert Advisor created for traders looking for speed, precision, and next-level algorithmic performance specifically on Bitcoin and major crypto assets . Developed for the M1 timeframe , this EA leverages intelligent volatility detection, rapid breakout confirmation, and adaptive crypto-focused risk management — all without martingale, grid, or dangerous a
Forex Astropya
Mose' Panizza
Experts
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! FOREX ASTROPYA – The Future of Multi-Currency Forex Scalping FOREX ASTROPYA is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand speed, precision, and intelligent automation across the entire Forex market . Designed for the M1 timeframe , this EA uses advanced multi-currency breakout detection, dynamic trailing logic, and adaptive risk management — all without martingale, grid, or averaging. The more currency pairs you connect, the more pow
Gold Magnus
Mose' Panizza
Experts
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! GOLD MAGNUS – Adaptive Gold Grid Engine With Intelligent Risk Modes GOLD MAGNUS is a powerful and flexible XAUUSD trading bot designed for traders who want speed, customization, and smart automation on the gold market. Built for the M1 timeframe , it combines structured grid logic with an ultra-intelligent risk system that adapts instantly to your chosen style. At its core, GOLD MAGNUS operates as a precision grid engine , opening calculated positions as th
Moneta Vertex
Mose' Panizza
Experts
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! MONETA VERTEX – The Ultimate Multi-Currency Forex Intelligence Engine MONETA VERTEX is an ultra-advanced Expert Advisor designed to operate flawlessly across the entire Forex market. Built to dominate multi-currency trading, it delivers exceptional accuracy in both entries and exits, adapting its behavior dynamically through its internal intelligent systems. Engineered for the M1 timeframe , MONETA VERTEX combines fast market interpretation with powerful ri
Gold Aurefix
Mose' Panizza
Experts
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! GOLD AUREFIX – The Elite Evolution of Gold Trading Intelligence The new era of XAUUSD algorithmic mastery begins now. GOLD AUREFIX is an ultra-refined Expert Advisor crafted for traders who demand intelligence, stability, and high-performance execution in the volatile world of XAUUSD. Engineered for the M1 timeframe , it integrates advanced volatility-mapping logic, smart breakout recognition, deep-learning–inspired filters, and capital-adaptive risk mechan
Eurusd Vs Audusd
Mose' Panizza
Experts
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! EURUSD vs AUDUSD – The Ultimate Dual-Pair Forex Intelligence Engine EURUSD vs AUDUSD is an ultra-advanced Expert Advisor engineered to operate with exceptional precision on two of the most traded currency pairs in the Forex market. Built specifically to dominate dual-pair trading , it delivers superior accuracy in both entries and exits while adapting its behavior dynamically through its internal intelligent systems. Optimized for the M1/ M5 timeframe , thi
Bitcoin Et Futurum MT5
Mose' Panizza
Experts
BITCOIN ET FUTURUM MT5 — The Future of Crypto Scalping Starts Now BITCOIN ET FUTURUM MT5 is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed for Bitcoin (BTC) and major crypto CFDs, built for traders who want speed, precision, and stable execution in highly volatile market conditions. Optimized for the MetaTrader 5 environment, this EA combines volatility-sensitive price action logic , breakout confirmation, and adaptive trade management to handle the unique behavior of crypto markets, includin
Forex Invictus
Mose' Panizza
Experts
FOREX INVICTUS MT5 – The Ultimate Next-Generation Forex Intelligence Engine FOREX INVICTUS MT5 is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 , engineered to deliver precision, stability, and intelligent automation across the Forex market. Designed to dominate modern trading conditions, FOREX INVICTUS MT5 combines advanced market analysis , dynamic risk management, and adaptive execution logic to achieve high-quality entries and controlled exits , even in volatile
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변