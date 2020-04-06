Moneta Vertex

MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS!

MONETA VERTEX – The Ultimate Multi-Currency Forex Intelligence Engine

MONETA VERTEX is an ultra-advanced Expert Advisor designed to operate flawlessly across the entire Forex market.
Built to dominate multi-currency trading, it delivers exceptional accuracy in both entries and exits, adapting its behavior dynamically through its internal intelligent systems.

Engineered for the M1 timeframe, MONETA VERTEX combines fast market interpretation with powerful risk-based execution.
Its default settings automatically scale risk based on account balance, while the integrated StopLoss%, bar-count filtering, volatility scanner, and a wide suite of internal tools allow the EA to remain stable, reactive, and incredibly precise.

Its architecture supports any currency pair, including majors, minors, and exotic symbols — the more pairs you attach, the more data it processes, and the more effective the system becomes.
A unique MagicNumber ensures clean and conflict-free operation, even when running multiple configurations.

MONETA VERTEX is built for traders who demand flexibility, power, and intelligent automation without compromise.

🚀 What Makes MONETA VERTEX Exceptional?

Ultra-Fast Multi-Pair Execution
Reads and reacts to micro-movements across dozens of currency pairs simultaneously.

🧠 Smart Risk Scaling & StopLoss% Control
Risk adjusts automatically to account size, with flexible SL percentage management.

🎛️ Advanced Entry System
Includes bar-count filtering, volatility scanning, precise trigger logic, and stability checks.

🔁 Fully Integrated Internal Tools
Dynamic trailing engine, break-even logic, spread filters, session rules, and many more embedded protection modules.

🔒 Safe, Efficient, Intelligent
Designed for modern market conditions with optimized decision-making and risk-adaptive behavior.

💼 Suitable for All Forex Symbols
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, GBPJPY, and dozens more.

🛠️ Core Functionalities

  • Risk-based defaults tied to account capital

  • StopLoss% engine for controlled exposure

  • Bar-count entry scanner

  • Integrated volatility detector

  • Dynamic trailing system

  • MagicNumber for multi-instance setups

  • Spread & session protection

  • Fast processing & ultra-light execution

📊 Recommended Settings

Timeframe: M1
Capital Recommended: 200–500 $/£
Broker: Any (RAW/ECN recommended)
Leverage: Any

⚠️ Important Note

MONETA VERTEX is a professional-grade algorithm.
While extremely powerful, it requires responsible use, proper money management, and awareness of risks.
Always test on demo before going live and adjust risk settings according to your experience.

📩 Support & Community

For help, setup, extra robots, or new releases.


おすすめのプロダクト
Merlin Grid
Nicolas Zouein
4.5 (2)
エキスパート
Merlin Grid is a fully automated EA that uses a clever combination of grid, price action, fast scalping, smart filtering and artificial intellect (artilect) to determine profitable entry and exit points into the FX market. Merlin Grid is optimized and backtested over a period of 8 years (2010–2018). Download the free demo version and give it a run yourself. Visit Merlin Grid's blog for set files, news, updates, wish list, etc. Characteristics FIFO compliance option. Price averaging of same kind
Forex Juggernaut
Joel Protusada
エキスパート
F O R E X  J U G G E R N A U T  A highly powerful Expert Advisor even if used only with one currency pair, GBPJPY. The system structure is focused on the precision of the order entries and safety.   The EA is suitable and recommended for newbies.        V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the  Margin Level %  and assumes that all open trades are cre
Auto3M Pro MT4
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
5 (3)
エキスパート
ボリンジャーバンドとストキャスティクスとの戦略取引 ボリンジャーバンドは主にトレンドを追うために使用されます。 オープン保留中の注文の購入または販売のための確率的メインラインおよびシグナルラインの使用 フィボナッチは目標利益、サポート、レジスタンスレベルの価格を使用しています アドバイザAuto3MProMT4はVPSで動作できます。 MT5 version :  Auto3M Pro MT5 特徴 マーチンゲールなし ハードストップロスと各ポジションの利益を取る ボリンジャーバンドによる柔軟なストップロス、固定小数点、以前の高さまたは低さ、フィボナッチレベル 柔軟な固定小数点間で利益を取り、フィボナッチレベルで利益を得る 固定小数点間の柔軟なトレーリングストップとストップレベルの乗算 資金管理 ニュースフィルター 保留中の注文をインターバル時間で自動的に削除 保留中の注文には買いストップと売りストップ機能を使用します 自動チャートにフィボナッチ、ボリンジャーバンド、ストキャスティクスを追加 市場が閉じる前に利益を閉じる バランスによる動的ロットサイズ ヘッジポジション
Xauusd Advanced grid
Marco Antonio Dorantes Manrriquez
エキスパート
Xauusd Advanced grid  - Intelligent & Protected Trading System Golden Grid Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading that combines multiple layers of technical analysis to ensure high-quality operations and consistent profitability, with a primary focus on responsible risk management. Key Features Advanced Statistical Analysis The EA incorporates a statistical analysis engine that evaluates daily market movements, identifying historical patterns and trends
One Punch GBPUSD
Didit Haryadi Saputra
エキスパート
This Expert Advisor is the legend of EA.   The Expert Advisor only opens one high precision entry. This EA can make you a nice profit.   Works on GBPUSD on M30   Features: Very easy to use and, if necessary, customize to your own requirements. Consistent Profit EA The EA uses the adaptive trade management algorithm.   PRICE WILL INCREASE..  BUY TODAY AT LESS PRICE !!   One Punch GBPUSD was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real mar
TukuYo
Samsul Anwar
エキスパート
TukuYo Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders. TukuYo Scalper   is a robot trader with multi-currency scalper Expert Advisor. TukuYo Scalper   is a robot trader not for GOLD/XAU. The EA is simple and convenient to use - just attach it with the default settings on eurusd   m15, m30,h1. For best results'    Magic_Number -   unique identifier for EA's orders . Order Comment - comment for EA's orders StopLoss   - stop loss in pips TrailingStop - distance from the price whe
BiBoosterix
Andrey Kozak
エキスパート
BiBoosterix は、MetaTrader 4 向けに設計された強力なトレーディングロボットで、金融市場での自動取引を目的としています。適応型資金管理アルゴリズムと高度な市場分析戦略を組み合わせており、初心者からプロのトレーダーまで幅広く対応できる理想的なツールです。 主な利点 適応型アルゴリズム ：口座残高に基づいて自動的にロットを管理します。 マルチカレンシー対応 ：複数の通貨ペアで同時に取引可能です。 効果的なリスク管理 ：ストップロス、トレーリングストップ、最大オープン注文数の制限をサポート。 最新のロジック ：価格動向分析、ストキャスティクスオシレーターのシグナル、価格チャネルの方向を活用して意思決定を行います。 柔軟性 ：ユーザーのニーズに合わせて簡単にパラメータを調整可能。 技術仕様 プラットフォーム ：MetaTrader 4 推奨初期資金 ：$500 取引ツール ： XAUUSD タイムフレーム ：M1 — H1 リスクレベル ：ユーザーがカスタマイズ可能 主なパラメータ Lots ：初期ロットサイズ（デフォルト：0.05）。 Total Orders ：同時に
Rsi M15 M30 H1 With Button
Firoz T P
エキスパート
RSI M15, M30, H1-Based Expert Advisor The RSI M15, M30, H1-Based Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated automated trading system designed to execute trades based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) across multiple timeframes: 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1). This multi-timeframe approach allows the EA to provide a more comprehensive view of market conditions, leading to more informed and accurate trading decisions. Multi-Timeframe RSI Analysis: The EA monitors the RSI on thre
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
エキスパート
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Success Forex
Mr Teerawoot Aonlamool
エキスパート
Way  to success  EA EA used to trade gold, try to get up to 10000 points of chart drag Trade according to trends, use up to 5 indicators to set values. It is a Martingale system. Fixed when the first lot lost by multiplying not over There is a trailing system. Stop comes when there is a profit. Max drawdown only 24.18% Testing Through the Crisis of War Within 6 months the profit reaches 128.74%
TrendSight Pro EA
Andri Maulana
エキスパート
Maximize your gold trading potential with TrendSight Pro EA , a sophisticated and automated trading solution specifically engineered for the high-intensity XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed for traders who value precision, safety, and consistent performance, this EA takes the guesswork out of technical analysis. Why Choose TrendSight Pro EA? TrendSight Pro EA isn't just another automated bot; it is a complete Gold Trading Strategy built on the foundation of the elite PaintBar trend-tracking system
Breakthrough Strategy
Konstantin Kulikov
4.46 (35)
エキスパート
This system was developed to work with a large number of sets and after a certain time it showed itself well when working at the close of trading on Friday. As a result, this direction of trading became the main one for working with this Expert Advisor. However, you can create your own trading settings and choose any day of the week for trading. The collection of settings sets can be expanded. Currency pairs for which sets are developed: EURUSD, EURCAD, EURAUD, EURNZD, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDNZD, GB
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
エキスパート
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
Breakout Lookback Bars
Yeoh Kia Gee
エキスパート
Breakout Lookback Bars EA 1. OVERVIEW Breakout Lookback Bars EA is a specialized trading algorithm designed to identify and trade price breakouts based on historical high and low levels over a defined period (LookbackBars). The EA ensures systematic trade entries using a FloatingPips mechanism, which helps optimize trade placement and risk management. 2. Trading Strategy The EA detects breakout levels by analyzing the highest and lowest price over a defined period (LookbackBars). A Buy trade is
Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro
Tyrae Trae Bailey
エキスパート
Hungry for Japanese style? Thirsty for samurai action? Behold! Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro is an expert advisor that has an Ichimoku indicator with a moderate lot size. It is recommended that you use this EA for JPY pairs like USDJPY, EURJPY, etc. If you enjoy using Ichimoku, this EA may be what you are looking for. According to the details of this expert advisor, it has an ATR to allow traders to see the line with the flow of the Japanese Yen along with another currency pair with it. Only use
Hedge Guru
Safa Erden
エキスパート
Hedge Guru is a full automated Expert Advisor that can work on all timeframes with  all currencies . 1 Hour timeframe and major currencies recomended. It simply uses the combination of martingale and hedging strategies with stop loss to reduce the risk. MaximumLevel Parameter defines the point to close an order with loss. Attention: For targeting more profit with HEDGE GURU , using high lot size is not recommended, for targeting higher profits, HEDGE GURU should be used on multiple currencies
Liquipedia
Tran Thanh Tuyen
エキスパート
Liquipedia is a conceptually new automated trading advisor using a scalping strategy. The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. This EA uses an advanced algorithm to find bespoke entry points and several additional filters for entering and exiting the market with ease.  The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 10 years and passes every year with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio. This maximum accuracy backtests show a high payout rate a
Trendless Scalper
Jaspreet Singh Saini
エキスパート
As the name says, Trendless Scalper doesn't care for what trend is going on in the currency pair. It opens one trade as selected by user and then keep on adding trades according to direction itself. It don't have very complicated parameters. Simply apply on any chart and it works. It is recommended that the spread of the account should be low, but it dont have any restriction for accounts with high Spread too. It can trade any chart and any timeframe. This EA works for those accounts which can h
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
PureDailyEA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
エキスパート
Expert's signal link has been working on 25 different instruments since 09.07.2019. It will be stopped after a while. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/605823 This expert advisor works well on daily charts. Opens a pending order based on daily price movements and may revise this pending order based on price movements during the day.  It can keep the current order by following the price movements and can open two different types of additional orders as soon as it sees the opportunity. If he sees t
Universal MT4 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
エキスパート
MACDインジケーターのトレーディングロボット これはトレーディングロボットの簡易バージョンであり、1つのエントリー戦略のみを使用します（高度なバージョンには10を超える戦略があります） 専門家のメリット： スキャルピング、マーチンゲール、グリッド取引。 1つの注文または注文のグリッドのみで取引を設定できます。動的、固定、または乗数のステップと取引ロットを備えた高度にカスタマイズ可能な注文グリッドにより、エキスパートアドバイザーをほぼすべての取引手段に適合させることができます。 ドローダウン回復システム、重複する損失注文とバランス保護 グリッド取引がリバウンドしない価格変動に対して脆弱であることは周知の事実ですが、注文回収システムのおかげで、アドバイザーはほとんどのドローダウンから抜け出すことができます。ドローダウンからの脱出は、最も遠い不採算の注文を、利益のある市場に最も近い注文とオーバーラップさせることによって実行されます。取引ロボットは、手動取引または他の専門家によって開かれた取引のために、アカウントの負けたポジションを回復するために使用できます。マジックナンバ
Great Hunter
Pavel Malyshko
エキスパート
Авторская стратегия демонстрирующая хорошие результаты на валютной паре eurchf m15. Советник в своей работе ищет наиболее вероятные точки разворота на графике и если сигнал подтверждается открывает сделку. Советник работает круглосуточно, что делает его универсальным вне зависимости от времени на рынке, что также отличает его от большинства советников торгующих в строго ограниченное время. По мере роста спроса на советник и увеличения хороших отзывов, цена на него будет расти. Поспешите при
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
エキスパート
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Trend Following Pro
Yeoh Kia Gee
エキスパート
TREND FOLLOWING PRO EA 1. OVERVIEW The Trend-Following EA is an automated trading system designed to capitalize on market trends using moving averages. By analyzing price momentum, this EA identifies optimal trade entries and exits, ensuring effective trend-based trading. It is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic approach to following market movements without manual intervention. 2. Trading Strategy The EA identifies trend direction based on the crossover of Fast and Slow Moving Averag
Ox Bear Corrective Pro
Sergii Koverda
エキスパート
EASTER SALE OFF!!! PAY ATTENTION FOR SETS TO EACH ASSET (YOU WILL FIND IT ON TELEGRAM CHANEL) The Expert Advisor has the ability to trade simultaneously in Buy and Sell, regardless of where the price goes, fully automatically. When calculating simple indicators, depending on the ATR, you can adjust to any instrument. Instruments: VIX, Nasdaq, XAGUSD (Silver),   FX and  others (the settings for each instrument are different and are located in the Telegram channel   https://t.me/oxbearpro ) F
King Scalper USDCAD
Tran Thanh Tuyen
エキスパート
King Scalper EA  is an automatic trading robot to trade  USACAD . Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it. No experience is required and it’s easy to set up.  Using King Scalper is a way to improve your trading result instantly. With an Expert Advisor like King Scalper you can instantly start trading, a working system re
Algo Samurai Gold
Abdul Malikul Hanan
エキスパート
Algo Samurai Gold: Scalp XAUUSD with Built-in Profit Protection Real Account Signal Page :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2235827 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2239627 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2240852 set file used :   AlgoSamuraiGold Trade Gold with Confidence and Control Algo Samurai Gold is an automated forex trading robot (Expert Advisor) designed to scalp profits from the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This scalping strategy allows you to capitalize on small price movements throughout
ProfessorMoriartyMT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
エキスパート
The basis of the strategy is the identification of quick corrective movements between the crosses of a working currency pair or metal. At the moment of differences in prices of trading instruments, the adviser analyzes the possible direction of price movement on a working instrument and starts work. Each position has a stop loss and take profit. A unique position tracking algorithm allows you to control the superiority of profit over loss. The adviser does not use dangerous trading methods.
Lemm Scalper EA MT4
Fabio Sanna
エキスパート
Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
エキスパート
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは XAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
エキスパート
2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応 5 min   SET FILE 指値注文（Buy Stop / Sell Stop）による取引戦略 価格に追従するスマートな指値注文管理 逆張り（リバース）モード対応 自動ロット管理（Auto Lot）搭載 時間フィルターおよび移動平均
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
超最適化バージョン – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 （MT4バージョン）は、これまでで最も強力で、安定性が高く、洗練されたリリースです。 HFTは高頻度スキャルピングEAであり、ゴールド（XAUUSD）のM1タイムフレームのみで取引を行います。毎日多数の取引を実行し、 非常に現実的なロットサイズ でスキャルピング戦略を実現します。そのため、専用のスキャルピング口座（RAWまたはECN）が必要です。 ICMarkets のRAW口座が特に推奨されており、低スプレッドかつ他社よりもスリッページが少ないのが特長です。 安定したインターネット接続またはVPSが必要です。 ご注意ください：ターミナルが停止すると、 FAST M1 は口座の制御を失います 。 公式チャンネル:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主な改善点 エントリーロジックの改善 EAは主要トレンド方向のみでエントリーします。逆張りは一切行いません。 勝率の向上 内部ロジックが調整され、トレードの成功率が上昇しました。 口
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
エキスパート
24時間のフラッシュセール - たった$199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms"は、特にUS30ペアで取引するために設計された高頻度取引（HFT）の挑戦に対応した専用のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 他のトップエキスパートアドバイザーやインジケーターについては、以下を参照してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 私はロス（Los）です。詳細な情報を受け取るためには、こちらに登録してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFTとは？ 高頻度取引（HFT）は、強力なコンピュータプログラムを使用して数分の一秒で大量の注文を実行する取引手法です。HFTは複数の市場を分析し、現行の市況に基づいて注文を実行するために高度なアルゴリズムを利用します。最も高速な実行速度を持つトレーダーがより利益を上げやすく、HFTは高い売買回転率と注文対取引比率が特徴です。 したがって、このEAは1段階または2段階の挑戦にのみ適してお
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
エキスパート
KonokaSysteｍNEO は、KonokaSystemをベースに、新たな個性を持つ3姉妹( NEO・JOY・FUN )の1つで、オリジナルのEAです。 トレードスタイルは日本時間の夜中から日中をターゲットにしたデイトレードです。 通貨ペアは”USDJPY”で、M5の始値でエントリーします。 3姉妹はそれぞれに異なったロジックで、2種類のエントリーと、2種類のエグジットを装備しています。 グリッドやマーチンゲールのロジックは使用していません。 内部ロジックにより利益と損失を繰り返し、損失を飲み込んで成長します。 KonokaSystemNEO は、勝率重視ではありません。 TPとSLは共に100Pipsでやや大きくしています。(ストップ狩りの対策) その損失は大きいですが、本来最も危険なのは、損失が連続で発生する事です。 KonokaSystemNEO は、逆張りの弱点である暴騰や暴落による連続の損失を減らす様に設計しています。 NEOの元になったEA: https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517                      
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
エキスパート
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
エキスパート
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
エキスパート
ThraeX – M1スキャルピング   (DAX, XAU, etc) ローマ時代の規律と精密さに着想を得た ThraeX（スレイクス） は、 MetaTrader 4 向けに設計された 高頻度取引専用エキスパートアドバイザー（EA） です。 特に 1分足（M1） チャートでのスキャルピング取引に最適化されており、市場の急速な変動を処理し、短期的な価格変動を高い速度と適応性で検出・対応します。 主な特徴： ️ M1スキャルピングロジック – リアルタイムデータに基づく高頻度な意思決定を実現。 ️ 高速実行システム – ボラティリティの高い市場における微細な価格変動に素早く反応。 自己適応型パラメータ – 外部データやプラットフォーム接続に依存せず、内蔵アルゴリズムによって価格の変化に自動適応。 継続的な最適化 – 最新の市場データをもとに行動を調整し、時間の経過とともに精度を高める。 ️ 外部依存なし – 完全自律型で、外部プラットフォーム、API、ファイル接続は不要。 コンパクトなスキャルピング構造 – 低レイテンシー環境と高速実行のために設計。 技術仕
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
エキスパート
EvoTrade: 市場初の自己学習型トレーディングシステム EvoTradeをご紹介します。これは、最新のコンピュータービジョンとデータ分析技術を駆使して開発されたユニークなトレーディングアドバイザーです。市場初の自己学習型トレーディングシステムであり、リアルタイムで稼働します。EvoTradeは市場状況を分析し、戦略を調整し、変化にダイナミックに適応することで、あらゆる環境で卓越した精度を実現します。 EvoTradeは、Long Short-Term Memory（LSTM）やGated Recurrent Units（GRU）といった高度なニューラルネットワークを活用して時間的依存性を分析し、畳み込みニューラルネットワーク（CNN）を使用して複雑な市場パターンを検出します。また、Proximal Policy Optimization（PPO）やDeep Q-Learningなどの強化学習アルゴリズムを使って、リアルタイムで戦略を適応させます。これらの技術により、EvoTradeは市場の隠れたシグナルを見つけ出し、現在の市場ダイナミクスに正確に対応します。 各トレード後、Evo
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
エキスパート
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
エキスパート
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
エキスパート
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
エキスパート
その   オープニングレンジブレイクアウトマスター は、次のような機関投資家の取引コンセプトを活用するために設計されたプロフェッショナルなアルゴリズム取引システムです。       ICT（インナーサークルトレーダー）、スマートマネーコンセプト（SMC）、流動性ベースの戦略など 。このエキスパートアドバイザーは、以下の取引の検出と実行を自動化します。     オープニングレンジブレイクアウト（ORB）     主要な世界為替セッションでは、     ロンドン、ニューヨーク、東京、そして深夜のキルゾーン でトレーダーが   マーケットメーカーの動き、流動性ハンティング、セッション主導のボラティリティ 。 トレーダーのために構築された   時間ベースの価格アクション、注文フローダイナミクス、および機関取引手法に基づいて 、このEAは価格がブレイクしたときに体系的に取引を開始することで感情的な意思決定を排除します。     初期残高が高いか低いか   セッションの焦点は   きれいな吹き出物   調整可能なリスクパラメータを組み込むことで、     セッションの選択、ブレイクアウトの確認フィ
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
エキスパート
プロモーションを開始します! 449ドルで残りわずかです! 次の価格: 599ドル 最終価格: 999ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro はゴールド取引 EA の仲間入りですが、大きな違いが 1 つあります。それは、これが本物の取引戦略であるということです。 「実際の取引戦略」とは何を意味しますか?   おそらくお気づきかと思いますが、市場に出回っているほぼすべてのゴールド EA は単純なグリッド/マーチンゲール
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
エキスパート
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.8 (5)
エキスパート
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
エキスパート
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
5 (1)
エキスパート
Gold Throne EA – 金（XAUUSD）向け非マーチンゲールグリッド取引システム Gold Throne EAは、金（XAUUSD）取引専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザーです。マーチンゲール・マネーマネジメントを回避し、構造化されたグリッド取引手法を採用しています。損失発生後にロットサイズを指数関数的に増加させるのではなく、固定または段階的に調整可能なロットサイズ設定を採用することで、トレーダーはエクスポージャーとリスクをより適切にコントロールできます。 Gold Throne EAは、マーチンゲール・ロジックを排除することで、より安定したポジションサイジング・フレームワークを提供することを目指しており、トレーダーはロットサイズを急激に増加させることなく、資金配分を計画することができます。そのため、マーチンゲール戦略に典型的に伴って発生する複利リスクを避け、体系的なグリッド構造を好むトレーダーに最適です。 Gold Throne EAをご購入いただくと、AllPair Engineと、弊社製品でご利用いただけるお好きなEAを無料プレゼントいたします。レンタルには
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
エキスパート
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA 損失から鍛え上げられ、痛みを伴い完成させ、目的を持ってリリースされました。️ 構造。投機 ではありません。Three Little Birds EAは、ありきたりのトレーディングロボットではありません。長年の失敗を乗り越えて鍛え上げられたエンジンであり、 市場が過酷な状況に陥った際に、資産を守り、回復し、成長させることを唯一の使命として設計されています。3 つの強力な戦略 を完璧に同期さ せています。 マーチンゲール法による損失グリッド : 損失を吸収し、完全な回復に向けて構築します。 マーチンゲール法で勝利に近づくグリッド ：勢いに乗ってスマートな利益を積み重ねます。 ロット乗算によるヘッジ ：反転を捉え、収益性の高い出口を強制します。 時間枠:   H4 プラットフォーム:   MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 最低残高:   $10,000 ブローカー: 任意のブローカー ペア: 任意のペア (デフォルト設定:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD、OIL、US30、US100、
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
エキスパート
Candle Power EA S&P 500向け 平均回帰型 5戦略ポートフォリオ 購入後 にご連絡ください。 マニュアル の PDF と、詳細な 解説動画 へのリンクをお送りします!!! EAは常に設定を有効にして使用してください!!! SETFILE と説明書はこちらからダウンロードしてください。 次のクラッシュが怖いですか？ Candle Power EA があれば心配は要りません。 EA は 相補的な平均回帰戦略5つ （ 5つの設定 と異なる フィルタ手法 ）を S&P 500 に対して束ねます。特に ストレス局面 での 行き過ぎ を体系的に捉え、急激な 調整 を伴う ボラティリティの高い相場局面 でその 強み を発揮します。通常の 相場局面 では EA は 市場全体 に概ね沿って稼働し、 戦術的なポートフォリオ・ヘッジ や追加の 収益源 を提供します。 マーチンゲールなし 、 グリッドなし 。 明確なドキュメント、堅牢、実用的。 15年 超の ティックデータ による長期 バックテスト実績 、 2008年 以降の S&P先物 との比較を備えています。 なぜこのEAなのか？ ク
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
エキスパート
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
エキスパート
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
作者のその他のプロダクト
Gold Invertio scalping
Mose' Panizza
エキスパート
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! Gold Invertio Scalp – Next-Generation XAUUSD Scalping EA Gold Invertio Scalp is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand a professional, precise, and uncompromising approach to algorithmic trading on XAUUSD. This fully automated system is built to operate on the M1 timeframe , using advanced breakout detection, dynamic trailing logic, and intelligent risk management – without martingale, grid, or averaging strategies that put capital a
Xauusd Eutopya Fast
Mose' Panizza
エキスパート
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! XAUUSD EUTOPYA FAST – The Future of Gold Scalping is Here XAUUSD EUTOPYA FAST is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered for traders who want speed, precision, and pure algorithmic power in their XAUUSD trading. Built for the M1 timeframe , this EA uses next-generation breakout intelligence, dynamic trailing mechanics, and adaptive risk management — all with zero martingale, grid, or averaging , ensuring your capital stays protected while maximizing effici
GainLossView
Mose' Panizza
インディケータ
GainLossView – Smart Profit Tracker for Every Trader GainLossView is a powerful yet lightweight indicator designed to give you real-time visual control of your trading performance — directly on the chart. Whether you trade manually or with Expert Advisors , GainLossView keeps you fully aware of your daily gains, current losses, and total balance with clean, instant updates. Why Traders Love GainLossView GainLossView turns your chart into a live performance dashboard. It helps you stay conn
Bicoin Et Futurum
Mose' Panizza
エキスパート
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! BITCOIN ET FUTURUM – The Future of Crypto Scalping Begins Here BITCOIN ET FUTURUM is an ultra-advanced Expert Advisor created for traders looking for speed, precision, and next-level algorithmic performance specifically on Bitcoin and major crypto assets . Developed for the M1 timeframe , this EA leverages intelligent volatility detection, rapid breakout confirmation, and adaptive crypto-focused risk management — all without martingale, grid, or dangerous a
Forex Astropya
Mose' Panizza
エキスパート
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! FOREX ASTROPYA – The Future of Multi-Currency Forex Scalping FOREX ASTROPYA is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand speed, precision, and intelligent automation across the entire Forex market . Designed for the M1 timeframe , this EA uses advanced multi-currency breakout detection, dynamic trailing logic, and adaptive risk management — all without martingale, grid, or averaging. The more currency pairs you connect, the more pow
Gold Magnus
Mose' Panizza
エキスパート
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! GOLD MAGNUS – Adaptive Gold Grid Engine With Intelligent Risk Modes GOLD MAGNUS is a powerful and flexible XAUUSD trading bot designed for traders who want speed, customization, and smart automation on the gold market. Built for the M1 timeframe , it combines structured grid logic with an ultra-intelligent risk system that adapts instantly to your chosen style. At its core, GOLD MAGNUS operates as a precision grid engine , opening calculated positions as th
Gold Aurefix
Mose' Panizza
エキスパート
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! GOLD AUREFIX – The Elite Evolution of Gold Trading Intelligence The new era of XAUUSD algorithmic mastery begins now. GOLD AUREFIX is an ultra-refined Expert Advisor crafted for traders who demand intelligence, stability, and high-performance execution in the volatile world of XAUUSD. Engineered for the M1 timeframe , it integrates advanced volatility-mapping logic, smart breakout recognition, deep-learning–inspired filters, and capital-adaptive risk mechan
Eurusd Vs Audusd
Mose' Panizza
エキスパート
MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! EURUSD vs AUDUSD – The Ultimate Dual-Pair Forex Intelligence Engine EURUSD vs AUDUSD is an ultra-advanced Expert Advisor engineered to operate with exceptional precision on two of the most traded currency pairs in the Forex market. Built specifically to dominate dual-pair trading , it delivers superior accuracy in both entries and exits while adapting its behavior dynamically through its internal intelligent systems. Optimized for the M1/ M5 timeframe , thi
Gold Aurefix MT5
Mose' Panizza
エキスパート
GOLD AUREFIX MT5 Advanced Algorithmic Trading System for XAUUSD GOLD AUREFIX MT5 represents the next generation of algorithmic trading for Gold (XAUUSD), engineered for traders who seek precision, adaptability, and professional-grade execution in fast-moving market conditions. Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform , this Expert Advisor combines intelligent price-action logic with adaptive market filters to operate efficiently across varying volatility regimes. The system focuses
Bitcoin Et Futurum MT5
Mose' Panizza
エキスパート
BITCOIN ET FUTURUM MT5 — The Future of Crypto Scalping Starts Now BITCOIN ET FUTURUM MT5 is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed for Bitcoin (BTC) and major crypto CFDs, built for traders who want speed, precision, and stable execution in highly volatile market conditions. Optimized for the MetaTrader 5 environment, this EA combines volatility-sensitive price action logic , breakout confirmation, and adaptive trade management to handle the unique behavior of crypto markets, includin
Forex Invictus
Mose' Panizza
エキスパート
FOREX INVICTUS MT5 – The Ultimate Next-Generation Forex Intelligence Engine FOREX INVICTUS MT5 is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 , engineered to deliver precision, stability, and intelligent automation across the Forex market. Designed to dominate modern trading conditions, FOREX INVICTUS MT5 combines advanced market analysis , dynamic risk management, and adaptive execution logic to achieve high-quality entries and controlled exits , even in volatile
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信