Why Choose Velocity Gold EA?

Work in all time frames from M1 to H4 with slight setting differences

Lightning-Fast Execution. Built for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you never miss a profitable setup again.

Proven Gold-Specific Strategy – Unlike generic EAs, Velocity Gold EA is fine-tuned exclusively for XAU/USD, adapting to gold's unique volatility and liquidity.

No Emotions, No Guesswork—Our advanced algorithm removes human error, trading based on data-driven signals 24/5.

Optimized for All Market Conditions—Whether gold is trending, ranging, or breaking out, Velocity Gold EA adjusts dynamically to maximize profits and minimize risk.

Easy Setup & Fully Automated—No complex configurations! Just attach it to your MT4, set your risk parameters, and let it trade for you—even while you sleep.

Backtested & Proven Results – Rigorously tested on years of historical data with consistent profitability in real-market conditions.

Gold is one of the most liquid and explosive trading instruments—but only if you trade it right. With Velocity Gold EA, you get:

✔ High win-rate trades with tight risk management

✔ Scalping & swing trading modes for different market phases

✔ Low drawdowns for steady, long-term growth





Lifetime License (No monthly fees!)

(No monthly fees!) Free Updates & Optimizations

12/5 Customer Support

7-Day Money-Back Guarantee (If you’re not satisfied, we’ll refund you 50%. You must follow my instructions before trading.)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does this work on any broker?

Yes! Velocity Gold EA is broker-independent and works with any MT4 broker offering XAU/USD.

What’s the recommended account size?

We suggest a minimum of $500 for optimal performance, but it scales perfectly with larger accounts.

Is this a scalper or a trend-follower?

It’s both! The EA adapts to market conditions, scalping in ranging markets and riding trends when gold breaks out.

Do I need VPS?

For 24/5 uninterrupted trading, we highly recommend a VPS. However, it's still profitable if you have speedy internet.





Minimum Deposit:

5 USD for cent accounts

500 USD for Standard Accounts





This bot is using 3 digits (3520.123). If you are using a two-digit platform, please comment.

The bot follows the trend all the time; every trade has a stop loss and takes profits.

Recommendations:

1. Choose the lowest spread in the market; I suggest the Exness Pro Account. If you want some rebate, ask me.

2. You may also trade with a Cent account.

3. Use the demo account for at least one week before migrating to the real account.

4. Start with very low risk until you get familiar with the EA.



