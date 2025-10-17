Strifor SmartTrade Expert is a solution for professional traders that automates the key stages of trade execution:

Instantly sets stop-loss and take-profit levels

Fixes the risk per trade (configured in the Expert settings)

Saves time and eliminates manual input errors

Works perfectly together with Strifor Lot Calculator (the lot size is calculated in the calculator, and the same risk value is set in the Expert)

Hotkey

ALT+F4 — quick order entry. With a single press, an order is opened with pre-set SL/TP parameters and a fixed risk.

Advantages

Speed — the trade opens instantly, without manual actions.

Discipline — the risk is always consistent, eliminating the human factor.

Versatility — works on any instrument and timeframe.

Reliability — ensures every trade is protected.





Strifor SmartTrade Expert — an Expert Advisor that opens trades with one hotkey (ALT+F4): stop-loss and take-profit levels are set automatically, and the trade risk is fixed.

Perfectly integrates with Strifor Lot Calculator. Fast. Disciplined. Error-free.

Settings

Risk per Trade (%) — trade risk percentage (same as in Strifor Lot Calculator).

Stop/Take Parameters — stop-loss and take-profit parameters.

Confirm Before Send — confirmation window before placing an order (on/off).

Panel/Colors — customization of panel display and levels.

Installation and Permissions

Copy the Expert file into the MQL5/Experts/ folder and restart the terminal. In MetaTrader, open Tools → Options → Expert Advisors and enable: Allow algorithmic trading

Allow DLL imports

(optional) Allow WebRequest for listed URL — if using notifications. Drag the Expert onto the chart and set Risk per Trade and SL/TP parameters.

How to Use

Calculate the position size using Strifor Lot Calculator. Make sure the Risk per Trade value in the Expert matches the calculator. Focus the chart where the Expert is attached. Press ALT+F4.

The Expert will automatically open a trade and set the stop-loss and take-profit.

Important: Make sure the “Algo Trading” button is enabled.