Strifor SmartTrade Expert

5

Strifor SmartTrade Expert is a solution for professional traders that automates the key stages of trade execution:

  • Instantly sets stop-loss and take-profit levels

  • Fixes the risk per trade (configured in the Expert settings)

  • Saves time and eliminates manual input errors

  • Works perfectly together with Strifor Lot Calculator (the lot size is calculated in the calculator, and the same risk value is set in the Expert)

Hotkey

ALT+F4 — quick order entry. With a single press, an order is opened with pre-set SL/TP parameters and a fixed risk.

Advantages

Speed — the trade opens instantly, without manual actions.
Discipline — the risk is always consistent, eliminating the human factor.
Versatility — works on any instrument and timeframe.
Reliability — ensures every trade is protected.


Strifor SmartTrade Expert — an Expert Advisor that opens trades with one hotkey (ALT+F4): stop-loss and take-profit levels are set automatically, and the trade risk is fixed.
Perfectly integrates with Strifor Lot Calculator. Fast. Disciplined. Error-free.

Settings

Risk per Trade (%) — trade risk percentage (same as in Strifor Lot Calculator).
Stop/Take Parameters — stop-loss and take-profit parameters.
Confirm Before Send — confirmation window before placing an order (on/off).
Panel/Colors — customization of panel display and levels.

Installation and Permissions

  1. Copy the Expert file into the MQL5/Experts/ folder and restart the terminal.

  2. In MetaTrader, open Tools → Options → Expert Advisors and enable:

    • Allow algorithmic trading

    • Allow DLL imports

    • (optional) Allow WebRequest for listed URL — if using notifications.

  3. Drag the Expert onto the chart and set Risk per Trade and SL/TP parameters.

How to Use

  1. Calculate the position size using Strifor Lot Calculator.

  2. Make sure the Risk per Trade value in the Expert matches the calculator.

  3. Focus the chart where the Expert is attached.

  4. Press ALT+F4.

The Expert will automatically open a trade and set the stop-loss and take-profit.

Important: Make sure the “Algo Trading” button is enabled.


리뷰 4
FcoJoseS
161
FcoJoseS 2025.12.02 12:13 
 

Este indicador es la leche!! Super cómodo y fácil que me ayuda visualizar mi gestión del riesgo por operación con tan solo mirar a la derecha del gráfico, en menos de 5 segundos ya sé que riesgo tomar por operacion según mi plan de trading. Excelente trabajo! Enhorabuena!

제작자의 제품 더 보기
Strifor Smart Lot Calculator eng version
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
5 (1)
지표
Strifor Lot Calculator is a tool for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders calculate the correct lot size based on risk and stop-loss. It allows you to trade more consciously, manage risks better, and save time on manual calculations. Advantages Accurate risk control – automatically calculates the lot size according to your chosen risk %. Two working modes – manual input or quick calculation using chart lines. Supports all popular instruments – forex pairs, gold (XAUUSD), oil (USOIL/WTI), indices (US
FREE
Strifor Pivot ATR Target
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
지표
Strifor Pivot + ATR Target Pivot Levels Indicator with ATR-Based Targets and Analytics Panel for MetaTrader 5 Strifor Pivot + ATR Target is a tool for intraday and medium-term trading that combines classic pivot levels with dynamic ATR targets and an informational analytics panel. The indicator helps you assess the trading range in advance, identify likely price reaction zones, and estimate movement potential — eliminating manual calculations and subjective assumptions. Key Features Automatic c
FREE
Trade2Telegram
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
유틸리티
Trade2Telegram — a plugin for automatic trade notifications from MetaTrader to Telegram. This tool is designed for traders managing capital, running signal channels, or leading educational communities. The plugin copies all trading operations from the terminal and publishes them to a selected Telegram chat, group, or channel. Messages are sent automatically when positions are opened or closed, stop-loss or take-profit levels are changed, pending orders are triggered, or trades are partially clos
FREE
Session Volatility Map
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
지표
Session Volatility Map is an indicator that displays key trading sessions (Asia, Europe, US) directly on the chart. Automatically shows session boundaries and overlapping zones where volatility often spikes. Plots the High–Low range of each session to help identify support and resistance. Highlights the currently active trading session. Adjusts automatically for Daylight Saving Time (Europe/US). Who will benefit: Scalpers — to catch high-volatility market phases. Intraday trader
FREE
Strifor RiskManager
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
유틸리티
Strifor Risk-Manager is a powerful tool designed for traders who value strict risk management and trading discipline. It automatically tracks daily, weekly, and monthly results , warns about limit breaches, and helps maintain consistency in any trading system. Suitable for scalping , intraday trading , swing trading , mid-term strategies , and both manual and algorithmic trading. Key Features 1. Flexible Risk Limits Daily risk: percent or USD Weekly risk: percent or USD Monthly risk: percent o
FREE
milos_krc
54
milos_krc 2025.12.08 16:01 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Yulia
56
Yulia 2025.12.04 11:29 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

FcoJoseS
161
FcoJoseS 2025.12.02 12:13 
 

Este indicador es la leche!! Super cómodo y fácil que me ayuda visualizar mi gestión del riesgo por operación con tan solo mirar a la derecha del gráfico, en menos de 5 segundos ya sé que riesgo tomar por operacion según mi plan de trading. Excelente trabajo! Enhorabuena!

Nikolai Poltavskii
234
Nikolai Poltavskii 2025.11.26 10:20 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

