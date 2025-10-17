Strifor SmartTrade Expert
- 유틸리티
- Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
- 버전: 1.21
Strifor SmartTrade Expert is a solution for professional traders that automates the key stages of trade execution:
-
Instantly sets stop-loss and take-profit levels
-
Fixes the risk per trade (configured in the Expert settings)
-
Saves time and eliminates manual input errors
-
Works perfectly together with Strifor Lot Calculator (the lot size is calculated in the calculator, and the same risk value is set in the Expert)
Hotkey
ALT+F4 — quick order entry. With a single press, an order is opened with pre-set SL/TP parameters and a fixed risk.
Advantages
Speed — the trade opens instantly, without manual actions.
Discipline — the risk is always consistent, eliminating the human factor.
Versatility — works on any instrument and timeframe.
Reliability — ensures every trade is protected.
Strifor SmartTrade Expert — an Expert Advisor that opens trades with one hotkey (ALT+F4): stop-loss and take-profit levels are set automatically, and the trade risk is fixed.
Perfectly integrates with Strifor Lot Calculator. Fast. Disciplined. Error-free.
Settings
Risk per Trade (%) — trade risk percentage (same as in Strifor Lot Calculator).
Stop/Take Parameters — stop-loss and take-profit parameters.
Confirm Before Send — confirmation window before placing an order (on/off).
Panel/Colors — customization of panel display and levels.
Installation and Permissions
-
Copy the Expert file into the MQL5/Experts/ folder and restart the terminal.
-
In MetaTrader, open Tools → Options → Expert Advisors and enable:
-
Allow algorithmic trading
-
Allow DLL imports
-
(optional) Allow WebRequest for listed URL — if using notifications.
-
-
Drag the Expert onto the chart and set Risk per Trade and SL/TP parameters.
How to Use
-
Calculate the position size using Strifor Lot Calculator.
-
Make sure the Risk per Trade value in the Expert matches the calculator.
-
Focus the chart where the Expert is attached.
-
Press ALT+F4.
The Expert will automatically open a trade and set the stop-loss and take-profit.
Important: Make sure the “Algo Trading” button is enabled.
Este indicador es la leche!! Super cómodo y fácil que me ayuda visualizar mi gestión del riesgo por operación con tan solo mirar a la derecha del gráfico, en menos de 5 segundos ya sé que riesgo tomar por operacion según mi plan de trading. Excelente trabajo! Enhorabuena!