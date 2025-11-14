Strifor RiskManager

Strifor Risk-Manager is a powerful tool designed for traders who value strict risk management and trading discipline.





It automatically tracks daily, weekly, and monthly results, warns about limit breaches, and helps maintain consistency in any trading system.

Suitable for scalping, intraday trading, swing trading, mid-term strategies, and both manual and algorithmic trading.

Key Features

1. Flexible Risk Limits

Daily risk: percent or USD

Weekly risk: percent or USD

Monthly risk: percent or USD

Priority mode: percentage or fixed value

Limit expansion restriction (Cap flex by max limit)

2. Trade Result Tracking

Real-time PnL display for each period

Commission and swap inclusion

Option to increase available limits using profits

Net-loss counting option (Use net loss)

3. Advanced Settings

Risk calculation from account balance or manual base

Include or exclude open positions

Trade filtering by symbol

Week start selection: Monday or Sunday

Display mode: full or compact

Positioning options: corner selection and offset adjustments

On-Chart Display

The panel shows all essential metrics in real time:

Risk Status

Daily limit and remaining value

Weekly limit and remaining value

Monthly limit and remaining value

Current PnL for each period

Example Display:

Status: All good Daily risk: 5.0 % ($ 1600 ) Current result: 0.0 % ($ 0 ) Remaining for the day: 5.0 % ($ 1600 ) Weekly risk: 8.0 % ($ 2561 ) Current result: 3.2 % ($ 1029 ) Remaining for the week: 8.0 % ($ 2561 ) Monthly risk: 12.0 % ($ 3841 ) Current result: 0.0 % ($ 0 ) Remaining for the month: 12.0 % ($ 3841 ) Input Parameters

Parameter Description Daily risk percent Daily limit in percent Weekly risk percent Weekly limit in percent Monthly risk percent Monthly limit in percent Daily risk USD Daily limit in USD Weekly risk USD Weekly limit in USD Monthly risk USD Monthly limit in USD Cap flex by max limit Restrict dynamic limit expansion Use net loss Count losses until zero Manual base Manual base for calculations Risk base mode Balance or manual Include open positions Include open positions in calculations Include commissions Include commissions and swaps Week starts Sunday Week starts on Sunday Filter by symbol Filter trades by symbols Compact mode Compact panel mode Aggregation mode Grouping by closing time Offset, Corner Panel positioning Advantages Clear and intuitive risk visualization

Full control over daily, weekly, and monthly limits

Works with all instruments: forex, metals, indices, CFD

Supports hedging and netting account types

Flexible symbol filtering

Suitable for any trading style Compatibility MetaTrader 5

All instrument types

Hedging & netting support Strifor Risk-Manager is a reliable assistant for traders who want systematic, disciplined, and controlled trading.

It reduces the chance of exceeding limits, improves discipline, and provides instant feedback about the account state across all periods.

Read the installation guide on our blog https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765358




