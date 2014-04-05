Trading Room Indcator

Trading Room Indicator is a professional market-structure tool built to give traders a clear, complete trading framework — combining CPR levels, dynamic targets, and trend direction in one clean view.


Instead of guessing direction or overloading the chart with indicators, Trading Room Indicator focuses on what actually matters:

levels, direction, and potential price expansion.

What This Indicator Provides


🔹 CPR Structure

  • BUY level

  • SELL level

  • Pivot Point (PP)

    Designed to highlight equilibrium and directional bias.


🔹 Targets 1 to 5 (Always Visible)

  • TP1, TP2, TP3, TP4, TP5 calculated automatically

  • Targets adapt to the selected calculation logic

  • Clear visual guidance for projected price movement


🔹 Flexible Timeframe Logic

Choose how levels are calculated:

  • Daily (D1)

  • H4

  • AUTO (Default)

    AUTO mode intelligently switches between H4 and D1 based on the chart timeframe.


🔹 Trend Filter (Default: EMA 50 / EMA 200)

  • Automatically detects market trend

  • Displays trend clearly as UP (Blue) or DOWN (Red)

  • Targets and suggested direction align with the active trend


🔹 Clean Trading Panel

  • Shows:

    • Active levels timeframe

    • Current trend

    • Suggested entry side

    • Targets 1–5

    • Market range

  • Minimal, readable, and suitable for long trading sessions

Why Traders Use Trading Room Indicator


✔ Reduces chart clutter

✔ Helps traders stay aligned with trend

✔ Provides structured targets instead of random exits

✔ Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading

✔ Designed for real trading, not visual noise


This indicator does not trade for you — it gives you a framework to trade with discipline.

Recommended Usage

  • Best performance on M5, M15, H1, H4

  • Keep AUTO timeframe mode for adaptive behavior

  • Combine with your own confirmation:

    price action, sessions, volume, or order flow

Important Notes

  • This is an analysis indicator, not an automated trading system

  • Always use proper risk management and stop-loss

  • Targets are reference levels, not guaranteed outcomes

Technical Details

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Indicator only (no trading)

  • No DLLs

  • Lightweight and broker-friendly


